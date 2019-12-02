Metals X : Appendix 3Z x 2

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
METALS X LIMITED
ABN
25 110 150 055
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Simon Heggen
Date of last notice
14 October 2019
Date that director ceased to be director
2 December 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Tarra Valley Nominees Pty Ltd <>
7,804 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Appendix 3Z
Name of director
Damien Marantelli
Date of last notice
24 October 2019
Date that director ceased to be director
2 December 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.54 and expiring 22/01/2022;
1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.56 and expiring 22/01/2023;
1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.58 and expiring 22/01/2024; and
1,923,402 Unlisted Employee Options subject to performance conditions and expiring 30 June 2024.
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
