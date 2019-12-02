Log in
Metals X : Appendix 3Z x 2

12/02/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

METALS X LIMITED

ABN

25 110 150 055

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Simon Heggen

Date of last notice

14 October 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

2 December 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest

Tarra Valley Nominees Pty Ltd <>

7,804 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

the SDH Superannuation Fund> of

which Mr Heggen is a beneficiary.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

METALS X LIMITED

ABN

25 110 150 055

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Damien Marantelli

Date of last notice

24 October 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

2 December 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

  1. 1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.54 and expiring 22/01/2022;
  2. 1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.56 and expiring 22/01/2023;
  3. 1,000,000 Unlisted Employee Options exercisable at $0.58 and expiring 22/01/2024; and
  4. 1,923,402 Unlisted Employee Options subject to performance conditions and expiring 30 June 2024.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:24:02 UTC
