MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Metals X Limited MLX AU000000MLX7 METALS X LIMITED (MLX) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20 0.099 AUD +1.02% 09:43p METALS X : Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report and Accounts PU 09:43p METALS X : Half Yearly Results PU 02/11 METALS X : Response to ASX Price Query PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Metals X : Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report and Accounts 0 02/20/2020 | 09:43pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields METALS X LIMITED ACN 110 150 055 Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year 31 December 2019 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 CORPORATE DIRECTORY This half-year report covers the consolidated entity comprising Metals X Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Consolidated Entity). The Consolidated Entity's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($). A description of the Consolidated Entity's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' Report on page 3. Directors Registered Office Patrick O'Connor (Executive Chairman) Level 5 Brett Lambert (Non-Executive Director) 197 St Georges Terrace Anthony Polglase (Non-Executive Director) PERTH WA 6000 Brett Smith (Non-Executive Director) Xingwang Bao (Non-Executive Director) Phone: +61 8 9220 5700 E-mail: reception@metalsx.com.au Company Secretary Website: www.metalsx.com.au Postal Address Fiona Van Maanen PO Box 7248 CLOISTERS SQUARE PO WA 6850 Securities Exchange Share Registry Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Code: ASX: MLX Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Domicile and Country of Incorporation GPO Box Melbourne VIC 3001 Phone: (within Australia) 1300 850 505 Australia Phone: (outside Australia) +61 3 4915 4000 Facsimile: +61 3 9473 2500 CONTENTS APPENDIX 4D - RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ASX ................................................................................................ 2 DIRECTORS' REPORT .................................................................................................................................................................... 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019......... 12 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 ........................................................... 13 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 ............................... 14 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019................... 15 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.......................................... 16 DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ....................................................................................................................................................... 33 AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ............................................................................................................................ 34 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT................................................................................................................................................ 35 Page 1 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 APPENDIX 4D - RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ASX This Appendix 4D is to be read in conjunction with the 2019 Annual Financial Report, the December 2019 Interim Financial Report and Directors' Report. Dividends The Directors do not propose to pay any dividend for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Key Financial Highlights 31 December 31 December Consolidated 2019 2018 Movement Movement $ $ $ % Revenue from ordinary activities: 108,983,085 92,506,291 16,476,794 18% (Loss)/profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to (61,560,539) members: (36,147,235) (25,413,304) -70% Net (loss)/profit attributable to (61,560,539) members: (36,147,235) (25,413,304) -70% Net tangible assets per share: 0.08 0.26 Financial performance 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Movement $ $ $ Total sales revenue 108,983,085 92,506,291 16,476,794 Cost of sales (131,450,536) (118,118,734) (13,331,802) Gross (loss)/profit (22,467,451) (25,612,443) 3,144,992 Net (loss)/profit after tax (61,560,539) (36,147,235) (25,413,304) Review of Results: refer to the review of results included in the Directors' Report. Page 2 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors submit their report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. DIRECTORS The names of the Company's directors in office during the half-year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated. Name Position Appointed Resigned Patrick O'Connor 2 Executive Chairman 24 October 2019 - Brett Lambert Non-Executive Director 24 October 2019 - Anthony Polglase Non-Executive Director 24 October 2019 - Brett Smith Non-Executive Director 2 December 2019 - Xingwang Bao Non-Executive Director 10 January 2020 - Peter Newton Non-Executive Chairman 14 December 2012 24 October 2019 Damien Marantelli Managing Director 3 September 2018 2 December 2019 Simon Heggen 1 Non-Executive Director 25 October 2012 2 December 2019 Milan Jerkovic Non-Executive Director 1 May 2017 30 August 2019 Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director 9 January 2017 10 January 2020 Simon Heggen was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Company upon the resignation of Peter Newton on 24 October 2019. Patrick O'Connor was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Company upon the resignation of Simon Heggen on 2 December 2019 and was subsequently appointed Executive Chairman on 17 December 2019. RESULTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Consolidated total loss after income tax: $61,560,539 (2018: $36,147,235);

Total consolidated revenue of continuing operations: $108,983,085 (2018: $92,506,291);

Total cost of sales of continuing operations: $131,450,536 (2018: $118,118,734);

Cash flows used in operating activities: $5,328,060 (2018: $24,066,456);

Cash flows used in investing activities: $26,902,889 (2018: $18,853,266);

Cash flows from financing activities: $61,387,514 (2018: $44,808,597; and

Material items that have impacted the loss for the half-year include care and maintenance costs of $10,119,527 (2018: Nil), asset impairments of $15,363,278 (2018: Nil) and rehabilitation provision adjustment of $8,360,299 (2018: Nil). Key results for the half-year are: Tin Division Revenue from the 50% owned Renison Tin Operations was $38,498,983 (2018: $36,596,981). The revenue is higher than the previous year as a result of higher tin production, which has been partially offset by a lower tin price.

The cost of sales was $35,581,682 (2018: $43,148,068) The costs were higher in the previous period due to the drawdown of the large low grade ore stockpile developed in prior to the construction of the ore sorter.

During the period there was a review of the environmental obligations associated with the Mt Bischoff Project, which resulted in an increase in the Consolidated Entity's 50% share in the provision for rehabilitation of $8,360,299 (2018: Nil) to $8,710,299 (2018: $350,000) (refer to note 9). Page 3 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (continued) Copper Division Revenue from the Nifty Copper Operations was $70,183,792 (2018: $55,412,761). The revenue is higher than the previous year as a result of higher copper production and the timing of copper shipments.

The cost of sales was $95,849,385 (2018: $74,867,247). The costs are higher than the previous period due to increased operating costs associated with the increase in mining activity and drawdown of ore and copper concentrate stocks.

On 26 November 2019 the Company suspended mining operations at the Nifty Copper Operations and subsequently placed the mine into care and maintenance. During the period the Company incurred care and maintenance costs of $10,119,527 (2018: Nil).

During the period, a recoverable amounts assessment of the Nifty Copper Operations was conducted which resulted in an impairment loss of $15,363,278 (2018; nil) (refer to note 18). Capital Investment Activities Cash flows used in investing activities totalled $26,902,889 (2018: $18,853,266). The current period is higher due to significant increase in mine properties and development expenditure at the Nifty Copper Operation prior to the operation being placed on care and maintenance in November 2019. Capital investments were: Tin Operations: $7,619,406 (2018: $4,544,734);

Copper Operations: $18,714,223 (2018: $13,591,722);

Nickel Project: $778,549 (2018: $702,501);

Corporate: $13,956 (2018: $28,900); and

Offset by proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and financial assets $223,245 (2018: $14,591). REVIEW OF OPERATIONS DIVIDENDS No dividends were paid to members during the half-year (2018: Nil). Dividend Reinvestment Plan The Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares. The DRP is based on a 5% discount to the 5 day volume weighed average price (VWAP) after the record date. During the half-year no shares were issued as part of the DRP (2018: Nil). CORPORATE Share Placement On 19 September 2019, the Company completed a capital raising of $24,642,181 (before costs) via a placement and accelerated non-renounceable rights entitlement offer by issuing 164,281,206 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.15 per share to institutional and professional investors. On 10 October 2019, the Company completed a capital raising of $8,088,651 (before costs) via an non-renounceable rights entitlement offer by issuing 53,924,352 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.15 per share to retail investors. Page 4 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) Finance Facility On 29 August 2019, entered into a facility agreement with Citibank N.A. (Citi) for a $35,000,000 secured term loan facility (Facility) through the Company's 100%-owned subsidiary Bluestone Mines Tasmania Pty Ltd. The key terms of the Facility are as follows: Loan term: 4 years Repayments: Quarterly in arrears commencing 31 December 2019 with accelerated prepayment from cash sweep commencing 30 June 2020. Early repayment allowed, without penalty, at any time. Interest and charges: Establishment fee of 3.5%. Interest rate is BBSY plus 3.5%, approximate total rate of 4.5%. Security: All material assets of the Company and certain subsidiaries excluding the Renison Tin Operations joint venture participating interest and tenements. Key terms: Mandatory tin hedging, minimum liquidity and standard debt service ratios. Commodity Hedging During the period, in conjunction with the Citi finance facility the Company entered into forward commodity contracts relating to 3,310 tonnes of tin at an average price of $25,000 per tonne of tin. At the end of the period, there were contracts for 2,970 tonnes of tin at an average price of $25,075 per tonne of tin. Under the Citi finance facility the Consolidated Entity is required to enter into, and maintain, the initial and rolling commodity hedge arrangements in accordance with the hedging programme established under the agreement. The hedging programme relates to forward tin commodity contracts for approximately 50% of the Consolidated Entity's annual tin production. Page 5 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) TIN DIVISION Metals X owns a 50% equity interest in the Renison Tin Operations in Tasmania through its 50% stake in the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture, which comprise three key assets: The Renison Tin Mine; The Renison Tailings Retreatment Project (Rentails Project); and The Mount Bischoff Project. Renison Tin Mine (50%) The Renison Tin Mine (Renison) is located approximately 15km north-east of Zeehan on Tasmania's west coast. Renison is a world-class, long life underground mining operation producing tin concentrate. The Renison strategy is to continue to extend mine life through ongoing significant exploration success and focus on maximising cash margin through increased mining rate, grade and recovery, and improved productivity while lowering costs. The key activities at Renison for the period being 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 have been: Further advancement of the Mining Optimisation Study for the high-grade Area 5 in conjunction with life-of-mine planning targeting an increase in mining rate to 1Mtpa. This includes geotechnical and mine design, ventilation system design, backfill method selection and dewatering system upgrades.

high-grade Area 5 in conjunction with life-of-mine planning targeting an increase in mining rate to 1Mtpa. This includes geotechnical and mine design, ventilation system design, backfill method selection and dewatering system upgrades. Continuation of the metallurgical improvement program with the objective of increasing the mill throughput rate and metallurgical recovery; ongoing review and updating of control systems and online analytical infrastructure, and improved training and communication of standard operating parameters.

Continuation of resource definition drilling and improved mine planning, utilising up to 3 underground drill rigs, producing standout results from Area 5, Bell 50 and Leatherwood area and resulting in:

A 20% increase in tin metal contained in total Ore Reserves at Renison Bell underground (refer ASX release of 20 August 2019). The Ore Reserve preserves the Company's commitment to maintain at least a 7-year mine life at Renison. An 8% increase in the Mineral Resource at Renison Bell underground to 18.54Mt at 1.54% Sn for 285,100t of contained tin (net of depletion) (refer to ASX announcement dated 30 January 2020.

Surface exploration activities during the period included the analysis of data and designing of drilling programs to follow up encouraging conductor plate anomalies identified in data from Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys completed during the period. Performance of the Tin Division (50% share) is summarised below: 1 July 2019 - 1 July 2018 - 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Physical Summary Units UG Ore Mined t 215,325 201,127 UG Grade Mined % Sn 1.22 1.21 Ore Processed * t 172,139 186,947 Head Grade * % Sn 1.46 1.29 Recovery % Sn 74.08 70.90 Tin Produced t 1,854 1,707 Tin Sold t 1,745 1,492 Tin Price A$/t 24,566 26,578 Realised Tin Price (net of Tc/Rc charges) A$/t 22,067 24,521 Tin Sales Revenue (net of Tc/Rc charges) A$ 38,498,983 36,596,981 Page 6 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) Cost Summary Mining A$ 13,465,890 12,033,824 Processing A$ 11,798,001 9,737,488 Administration A$ 2,456,385 1,970,224 Stockpile Adjustment A$ (987,059) 199,101 C1 Cash Cost (produced t) ** A$ 26,733,217 23,940,636 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 14,418 14,025 Royalties A$ 945,772 975,679 Other Marketing Costs A$ 254,632 209,527 Sustaining Capital A$ 4,829,248 5,239,701 Reclamation & other adj. A$ 20,234 8342.53 Corporate Costs A$ 50,153 31,893 All-in Sustaining Costs *** A$ 32,833,256 30,405,778 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 17,708 17,812 Project Capital A$ 3,857,408 1,184,077 Exploration Cost A$ 110,478 3,095 All-in Cost **** A$ 36,801,142 31,592,951 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 19,848 18,508 Reconciliation to cost of sales All-in Sustaining Costs A$ 32,833,256 30,405,778 Sustaining Capital A$ (4,829,248) (5,239,701) Depreciation and amortisation A$ 7,656,282 7,531,152 Inventory movements and other adjustments A$ (78,608) 10,450,839 Cost of sales A$ 35,581,682 43,148,068 Cash Flow Summary Tin Produced t 1,854 1,707 Realised Tin Price (net of Tc/Rc charges) A$/t 22,067 24,521 C1 Cash Cost (produced t) A$/t 14,418 14,025 All-in Sustaining Costs A$/t 17,708 17,812 Cash Margin Operations A$/t 4,359 6,709 Cash Flow from Operations A$ 8,082,755 11,451,485 Project Capital A$ (3,857,408) (1,184,077) Exploration Cost A$ (110,478) (3,095) Cash Flow from Operations and Investments A$ 4,114,869 10,264,313 The difference between the ore mined tonnes and grade and the ore processed tonnes and grade relate to the operation of the ore sorting facility, which rejects waste material at the crushing stage and upgrades the ore prior to the processing stage.

C1 Cash Cost (C1): represents the cost for mining, processing and administration after accounting for movements in inventory (predominantly ore stockpiles). It includes net proceeds from by-product credits, but excludes the cost of royalties and capital costs for exploration, mine development and plant and equipment.

by-product credits, but excludes the cost of royalties and capital costs for exploration, mine development and plant and equipment. All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC): is made up of the C1 cash cost plus royalty expense, sustaining capital expense and general corporate and administration expenses.

Sustaining Cost (AISC): is made up of the C1 cash cost plus royalty expense, sustaining capital expense and general corporate and administration expenses. All-in Cost (AIC): is made up of the AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. C1, AISC and AIC are non-IFRS financial information and are not subject to audit. These are widely used "industry standard" terms that certain investors use to evaluate company performance. Page 7 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) Renison Tailings Retreatment Project The objective of the Rentails Project is to re-process the estimated 22.5 Mt of tailings at an average grade of 0.44% tin and 0.23% copper from the historical processing of tin ore. The current tailings dams have a Mineral Resource containing approximately 104,000 tonnes of tin and 53,000 tonnes of copper (refer to ASX announcement dated 30 January 2020). The Renison Tailings Retreatment Project (Rentails) continued to progress the environmental approvals process. A further extension was granted for lodgement of the Development Proposal and Environmental Management Plan with the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority to April 2020 to allow the joint venture partners to further assess the preferred technology options for tin fuming. Mt Bischoff Project The Mt Bischoff Project is located approximately 80km north of the Renison mine. Mt Bischoff was a significant historical tin operation, producing some 60,000 tonnes of tin metal since the late 1800's. The project was placed on care and maintenance in 2010. During the period there was a review of the environmental obligations associated with the Mt Bischoff Project, which resulted in an increase in the Consolidated Entity's 50% share in the provision for rehabilitation to $8,710,299 (2018: $350,000). The majority of the Consolidated Entity's 50% share of the rehabilitation expenditure will be incurred in the first six years ($8,094,699) with the remaining incurred over the ensuing eight years during the monitoring phase ($615,600). COPPER DIVISION The Copper Division holds three key assets: Nifty Copper Operations; Maroochydore Copper Project; and Exploration portfolio comprising substantial exploration tenure in the highly prospective Paterson Province. Nifty Copper Operations The Nifty Copper Operations (Nifty) comprise an underground copper sulphide Mineral Resource of 36 million tonnes at a grade of 1.50% Cu for contained copper of 546,000 tonnes (refer to ASX announcement dated 28 August 2019), with an associated 3.2Mtpa copper concentrator, a 21MW gas turbine power station, full heavy vehicle workshops, administration buildings, a 500-person accommodation village and an airport capable of handling commercial scale jet aircraft. Metals X operated Nifty, producing copper concentrate, from its acquisition in August 2016 until November 2019 when the Company suspended mining operations at Nifty (refer to ASX Announcement of 26 November 2019) and placed the mine into care and maintenance (C&M). A final concentrate shipment was made in December 2019 of 7,658t of concentrate containing 2,090t of copper. The decision to suspend operations was made following an operational review in November 2019. The review confirmed that the Company was unlikely to achieve its planned production at Nifty at an acceptable operating cost within the previously expected timeframe. On that basis, the Board considered that continuing operations at Nifty was not in the best interests of shareholders. Ongoing C&M at Nifty will be conducted with approximately 14 full time staff. During the C&M period the mine is being kept dry and ventilated, and all infrastructure including the power station, processing plant and camp are being maintained in a status ready for recommencement of operations. A specific safety management plan is in place to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of the C&M team at Nifty. Page 8 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) The Company is continuing to process available drilling data to upgrade the resource base which will support further studies to investigate opportunities for a revised operational strategy. Subsequent to the end of the period, on 22 January 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Hartleys Limited (Hartleys) as Joint Advisors to a strategic review of all the Company's copper assets including Nifty (underground mine, processing, power and camp infrastructure), the Maroochydore Copper Project and the Company's substantial surrounding Paterson exploration tenure (Copper Assets). The Joint Advisors will, in conjunction with the Board, explore various options for the Copper Assets including joint ventures and the partial or complete divestment of some or all of the copper assets. The Company sees significant value in the existing resource at Nifty, production-ready infrastructure, the substantial leverage to an improving outlook for copper, and significant exploration potential through its large Paterson Province regional landholding. The strategic review will not necessarily result in a transaction. Performance of the Copper Division is summarised below: 1 July 2019 - 1 July 2018 - 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Physical Summary Units UG Ore Mined t 409,653 764,096 UG Grade Mined % Cu 1.30 1.38 Ore Processed t 476,007 762,610 Head Grade % Cu 1.33 1.41 Recovery % Cu 91.79 91.70 Copper Produced t 6,023 9,855 Copper Sold t 9,095 7,311 Copper Price A$/t 8,511 8,497 Realised Copper Price (net of Tc/Rc charges) A$/t 7,677 7,579 Copper Sales Revenue (net of Tc/Rc charges) A$ 70,183,792 55,412,761 Cost Summary Mining A$ 36,118,459 42,681,606 Processing A$ 12,993,649 22,152,878 Admin A$ 7,555,649 8,718,137 Stockpile Adjustment A$ 3,345,307 (150,531) C1 Cash Cost (produced t) * A$ 60,013,064 73,402,090 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 9,965 7,448 Royalties A$ 2,307,485 3,747,638 Other Marketing Costs A$ 2,315,584 4,137,075 Sustaining Capital A$ 5,617,462 15,755,293 Reclamation & other adj. A$ (18,731) 30,523 Corporate Costs A$ 465,958 477,090 All-in Sustaining Costs ** A$ 70,700,822 97,549,709 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 11,739 9,898 Project Capital A$ 12,853,393 - Exploration Cost A$ 1,090,222 2,707,522 Care and maintenance costs A$ 10,119,527 - All-in Cost *** A$ 94,763,964 100,257,231 Cost per tonne produced A$/t 15,735 10,173 Page 9 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued) Reconciliation to cost of sales All-in Sustaining Costs A$ 70,700,822 97,549,709 Sustaining Capital A$ (5,617,462) (15,755,293) Depreciation and amortisation A$ 6,641,246 7,069,358 Inventory movements and other adjustments A$ 24,124,779 (13,996,527) Cost of sales A$ 95,849,385 74,867,247 C1 Cash Cost (C1): represents the cost for mining, processing and administration after accounting for movements in inventory (predominantly ore stockpiles). It ncludes net proceeds from by-product credits, but excludes the cost of royalties and capital costs for exploration, mine development and plant and equipment.

by-product credits, but excludes the cost of royalties and capital costs for exploration, mine development and plant and equipment. All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC): is made up of the C1 cash cost plus royalty expense, sustaining capital expense and general corporate and administration expenses.

Sustaining Cost (AISC): is made up of the C1 cash cost plus royalty expense, sustaining capital expense and general corporate and administration expenses. All-in Cost (AIC): is made up of the AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. C1, AISC and AIC are non-IFRS financial information and are not subject to audit. These are widely used "industry standard" terms that certain investors use to evaluate company performance. Maroochydore Copper Project The Maroochydore deposit, located approximately 85km south east of Nifty, consists of a significant oxide Mineral Resource of 43.5 million tonnes at 0.91% Cu and 391ppm Co, with a small primary sulphide Mineral Resource of 5.43 million tonnes at 1.66% Cu and 292ppm Co based upon the limited drilling to date (refer to ASX announcement dated 18 August 2016). Drilling was undertaken at Maroochydore targets during the period including at Maroochydore East targeting extensions to the Maroochydore deposit and at the Maroochydore Camp prospect targeting the Maroochydore Carbonate unit to the west of the main Maroochydore deposit. Drilling results are encouraging (refer to the December 2019 Quarterly Report), with the area considered a priority having had minimal effectual drilling in the past. Exploration Portfolio Through its various subsidiaries, Metals X holds approximately 2,950km2 of mineral licences within the highly prospective, and in the wake of recent new copper-gold discoveries by Rio Tinto and the Newcrest Mining/Greatland Gold JV, highly sought after, Paterson Province of Western Australia. Metals X is the third largest ground holder in the Paterson Province. Metals X has defined over 30 regional exploration targets within the currently granted exploration tenure which warrant further investigation. In addition to copper, the tenure package also has substantial lead, zinc and manganese potential with advanced prospects defined. During the period the Company conducted drilling programs across various defined targets including Brookes and Coolbro near Nifty, the Noosa and Spitfire targets near Maroochydore, at Maroochydore East and at the Juniper target. NICKEL DIVISION The Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project is part of Metals X's Central Musgrave Project which remains one of the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt deposits in the world. The Central Musgrave Project has a Mineral Resource containing approximately 2.0Mt of nickel and 154,000t of cobalt within which Wingellina hosts an Ore Reserve of approximately 1.56Mt of nickel and 123,000t of cobalt (refer to the 2019 Annual Report). In 2008 the Company completed a feasibility study (+/-25%) and signed an agreement with the Traditional Owners in 2010, which provides consent to undertake mining activities. In November 2016, the Company received its Public Environment Review approval from the Environmental Protection Authority. Given the current lower nickel and cobalt prices environment, development of the project is not imminent, but it remains poised and ready for the next nickel price upturn. During the period the Company undertook a further program of infill drilling, targeting 2 high grade cobalt-nickel pit shells delineated within the existing Mineral Resource. This followed successful drilling programs in 2017-18 on an initial 6 of 15 high grade cobalt-nickel pit shells. The objective is to continue to in-fill drill the remaining 7 pit shells to confirm depth and strike continuity and to then undertake a re-optimisation of the high grade pits. Page 10 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 The first phase of resource definition drilling of part of the Company's significant calcrete areas, located 30 kilometres north of Wingellina, commenced in late 2019. In addition, targeted exploratory water bore drilling in a single reconnaissance hole was undertaken within the Mann Fault palaeovalley, located about 15 kilometres northwest of Wingellina, with results confirming the nearby Mann Fault palaeovalley as a potential viable source of relatively good quality water for the start-up of future development and site works requirements. End of Directors' Report AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE The auditor's independence declaration is included on page 34 of this report. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Patrick O'Connor Executive Chairman 20 February 2020 Page 11 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Half- Year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 31 December Notes 2019 2018 Continuing operations Revenue 3 108,983,085 92,506,291 Cost of sales (131,450,536) (118,118,734) Gross loss (22,467,451) (25,612,443) Other income 12,060 14,362 General and administrative expenses (4,273,448) (3,852,011) Commodity and foreign exchange trading gains 514,870 1,004,386 Fair value loss on provisionally priced trade receivables (238,841) (4,760,602) Finance costs (1,036,437) (724,859) Share-based payments 16 (162,241) (380,523) Fair value change in financial assets (65,710) (1,824,236) Care and maintenance costs (10,119,527) - Rehabilitation provision 9 (8,360,299) - Impairment loss on assets 6, 7 (15,363,278) - Exploration and evaluation expenditure written off 8 (237) (11,309) Loss before income tax from continuing operations (61,560,539) (36,147,235) Income tax benefit - - Loss for the period from continuing operations (61,560,539) (36,147,235) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale financial - - assets, net of tax Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (61,560,539) (36,147,235) Loss attributable to: Members of the parent (61,560,539) (36,147,235) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Members of the parent (61,560,539) (36,147,235) Loss per share for the profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent (cents per Basic loss per share (7.72) (5.37) Diluted loss per share (7.72) (5.37) Page 12 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 As at 31 As at 30 June Notes December 2019 2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 11 40,520,964 11,364,399 Trade and other receivables 4 16,515,493 16,545,008 Inventories 5 20,360,545 45,858,778 Prepayments 1,069,550 2,455,368 Total current assets 78,466,552 76,223,553 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 10,771,569 10,771,569 Property, plant and equipment 6 44,109,183 46,465,692 Mine properties and development costs 7 40,863,388 42,547,133 Exploration and evaluation expenditure 8 12,895,629 10,178,774 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 66,963 288,436 Derivative financial instruments 14 2,284,336 - Total non-current assets 110,991,068 110,251,604 TOTAL ASSETS 189,457,620 186,475,157 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 24,031,818 25,441,824 Interest bearing liabilities 10 12,880,349 5,043,404 Provisions 4,216,098 7,817,701 Total current liabilities 41,128,265 38,302,929 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest bearing liabilities 10 26,713,926 4,310,335 Provisions 9 51,019,499 42,268,613 Total non-current liabilities 77,733,425 46,578,948 TOTAL LIABILITIES 118,861,690 84,881,877 NET ASSETS 70,595,930 101,593,280 EQUITY Issued capital 13 332,405,497 302,004,549 Accumulated losses (290,016,077) (228,455,538) Share based payments reserve 28,206,510 28,044,269 TOTAL EQUITY 70,595,930 101,593,280 Page 13 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers Payments to suppliers and employees Interest received Other receipts Interest paid Net cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for plant and equipment Payments for mine properties and development Payments for exploration and evaluation Proceeds from sale of financial assets Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment Net cash flows used in investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share issues Payments for share issue costs Payments for dividends Proceeds from borrowings Borrowing costs Repayment of borrowings Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash at the beginning of the financial period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 104,859,326 87,272,886 (109,737,390) (111,590,034) 300,310 497,108 12,060 (229) (762,366) (246,187) (5,328,060) (24,066,456) (8,802,032) (7,166,234) (15,607,010) (7,937,825) (2,717,092) (3,763,798) 155,763 - 67,482 14,591 (26,902,889) (18,853,266) 32,730,838 50,000,000 (2,329,890) (2,582,195) (57,659) (63,422) 35,000,000 - (64,108) - (3,891,667) (2,545,786) 61,387,514 44,808,597 29,156,565 1,888,875 11,364,399 31,234,845 40,520,964 33,123,720 Page 14 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 Share based Available-for- Issued capital Accumulated payments sale reserve $ losses $ reserve $ $ Total Equity $ At 30 June 2019 302,004,549 (228,455,538) 28,044,269 - 101,593,280 Loss for the period - (61,560,539) - - (61,560,539) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - - Total comprehensive income and expense for the half-year, net of tax - (61,560,539) - - (61,560,539) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Issue of share capital 32,730,838 - - - 32,730,838 Share issue costs (2,329,890) - - - (2,329,890) Share-based payments - - 162,241 - 162,241 At 31 December 2019 332,405,497 (290,016,077) 28,206,510 - 70,595,930 Share based Available-for- Issued capital Accumulated payments sale reserve $ losses $ reserve $ $ Total Equity $ At 1 July 2018 254,586,744 (115,249,072) 27,350,340 3,762,167 170,450,179 New accounting standards adjustment to opening balances (note 2(d)) - 3,762,167 - (3,762,167) - Restated at 1 July 2018 254,586,744 (111,486,905) 27,350,340 - 170,450,179 Loss for the period - (36,147,235) - - (36,147,235) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - - Total comprehensive income and expense for the half-year, net of tax - (36,147,235) - - (36,147,235) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Issue of share capital 50,000,000 - - - 50,000,000 Share issue costs (2,582,195) - - - (2,582,195) Share-based payments - - 380,523 - 380,523 At 31 December 2018 302,004,549 (147,634,140) 27,730,863 - 182,101,272 Page 15 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 CORPORATE INFORMATION

The financial report of Metals X for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 20 February 2020.

Metals X is a for profit company incorporated in Australia and limited by shares, which are publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Consolidated Entity are described in the Directors' Report.

The address of the registered office is Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation of the half-year financial report

This general purpose condensed consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001 .

The half-year financial report does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the Consolidated Entity as the full financial report.

It is recommended that the half-year financial report be read in conjunction with the annual report of Metals X for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considered together with any public announcements made by Metals X and its controlled entities during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules. Basis of consolidation

The half-year report is comprised of the financial statements of Metals X and its controlled entities (the Consolidated Entity).

The financial statements of subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies.

All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in full.

Controlled entities are consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Consolidated Entity and cease to be consolidated from the date on which control is transferred out of the Consolidated Entity.

Where there is loss of control of a controlled entity, the consolidated financial statements include the results for the part of the reporting period during which the Company has control. Going concern basis of preparation

The Nifty Copper Operations were suspended and placed into care and maintenance during the period. The Consolidated Entity incurred a net loss after income tax of $61,560,539 for the half- year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: $36,147,235) which includes an impairment loss on assets of $15,363,278 (2018: $11,309) and a net operating and investing cash outflow of $32,230,949 (2018: $42,919,722). As at 31 December 2019 the Consolidated Entity had cash and cash equivalents of $40,520,964 (30 June 2019: $11,364,399) and a net current asset surplus of $37,338,287 (30 June 2019: $37,920,624 surplus). Under the Citi finance facility in addition to scheduled quarterly repayments the facility requires the Consolidated Entity to undertake mandatory prepayments commencing on 30 June 2020 (refer to note 10). Page 16 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) Going concern basis of preparation (continued)

The Consolidated Entity will require further funding in future years to progress its projects. Based on the Consolidated Entity's cash flow forecast the Board of Directors is aware of the Consolidated Entity's need to access additional working capital in the future to enable the Consolidated Entity to continue its normal business activities and to ensure the realisation of assets and extinguishment of liabilities as and when they fall due.

The Directors are satisfied that at the date of signing of the financial report, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Consolidated Entity will be able to continue to meet its debts as and when they fall due and that it is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors have based this on the following pertinent matters: The Directors regularly monitor the Consolidated Entity's cash position and, on an on-going basis, consider a number of strategic initiatives to ensure that adequate funding continues to be available.

on-going basis, consider a number of strategic initiatives to ensure that adequate funding continues to be available. The Directors have determined that future equity raisings may be required in the current financial year to provide funding for the Consolidated Entity's activities and to meet the Consolidated Entity's objectives.

The Directors believe that future funding will be available to meet the Consolidated Entity's objectives and debts as and when they fall due. Should the Consolidated Entity not achieve the matters set out above, there is uncertainty whether it will be able to continue as a going concern and therefore whether it will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due and realise its assets and extinguish its liabilities in the normal course of business and at the amounts stated in the financial statements. The financial report does not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability or classification of recorded asset amounts, or to the amounts or classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Consolidated Entity not be able to continue as a going concern. New and amended accounting standards and interpretations

Since 1 July 2019, the Consolidated Entity has adopted all Accounting Standards and Interpretations effective from 1 July 2019. Other than the changes described below, the accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year. The Consolidated Entity has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Change in accounting policies and disclosures

AASB 16 Leases

The Consolidated Entity adopted AASB 16 as of 1 July 2019.

The leases recognised by the Consolidated Entity under AASB 16 predominantly relate to mobile property, plant and equipment and property.

AASB 16 provides a new lessee accounting model, which requires a lessee to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months unless the underlying asset is of low value. The depreciation of the lease assets and interest on the lease liabilities are recognised in the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Before the adoption of AASB 16, the Consolidated Entity classified each of its leases (as lessee) at inception as either a finance lease or operating lease. For operating leases, the leased item was not capitalised and the lease payments were recognised in the consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis. Page 17 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) Change in accounting policies and disclosures (continued) Transition to AASB 16

The Consolidated Entity adopted the new standard using the modified retrospective approach and therefore the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under AASB 117. Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of future payments on the initial date of application, being 1 July 2019.

Impact on financial statements

On transition to AASB 16, the Consolidated Entity recognised an additional $775,771 of right-of- use assets and lease liabilities.

When measuring lease liabilities, the Consolidated Entity discounts lease payments using its incremental borrowing rate at 1 July 2019. The weighted average applied is 5.2%. Operating lease commitment at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the 832,191 Consolidated Entity's financial statements Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate (42,819) Recognition exemption for short term leases (13,601) Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 30 June 2019 9,353,739 Lease liabilities recognised at 1 July 2019 10,129,510 Leases as a lessee Lease assets and lease liabilities are recognised at the lease commencement date, which is when the assets are available for use. The assets are initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any make-good obligations and initial direct costs incurred. Lease assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the shorter of their useful life and the lease term. Periodic adjustments are made for any re-measurements of the lease liabilities and for impairment losses, assessed in accordance with the Consolidated Entity's impairment policies. Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of future minimum lease payments, discounted using the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate if the rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined, and are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate. Minimum lease payments are fixed payments or index-based variable payments incorporating the Consolidated Entity's expectations of extension options and do not include non-lease components of a contract. The lease liability is remeasured when there are changes in future lease payments arising from a change in rates, index or lease terms from exercising an extension or termination option. A corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the lease assets, with any excess recognised in the consolidated income statement. Short-term leases and lease of low value assets The Consolidated Entity has elected not to recognise assets and lease liabilities for short term leases (lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets. The Consolidated Entity recognises the lease payments associated with these lease as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Page 18 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) Change in accounting policies and disclosures (continued) Leases as a lessor

When the Consolidated Entity acts as a lessor, it determines at lease commencement date whether each lease is a finance lease or and operating lease.

To classify each lease, the Consolidated Entity makes an overall assessment of whether the lease transfers to the lessee substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership identical to ownership of the underlying asset. If this is the case, then the lease is a finance lease; if not, then it is an operating lease. As a part of this assessment, the Consolidated Entity considers certain indicators such as whether the lease is for the major part of the economic life of the asset.

When the Consolidated Entity is an intermediate lessor, it accounts for its interest in the head lease and the sub-lease separately. It assesses the lease classification of a sub-lease with reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, not with reference to the underlying asset. If the head lease is a short-term lease to which the Consolidated Entity applies the exemption described above, then it classifies the sub-lease as an operating lease.

If an arrangement contains lease and non-lease components, the Consolidated Entity applies AASB 15 to allocate the consideration to the contract.

The Company has determined that leases as a lessor will not have a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Consolidated Entity.

AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatment

The Interpretation addresses the accounting for income taxes when tax treatments involve uncertainty that affects the application of AASB 112 Income Taxes. It does not apply to taxes or levies outside the scope of AASB 112, nor does it specifically include requirements relating to interest and penalties associated with uncertain tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically addresses the following: Whether an entity considers uncertain tax treatments separately;

The assumptions an entity makes about the examination of tax treatments by taxation authorities;

How an entity determines taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates; and

How an entity considers changes in facts and circumstances. An entity has to determine whether to consider each uncertain tax treatment separately or together with one or more other uncertain tax treatments. The approach that better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty needs to be followed. The Consolidated Entity applies significant judgement in identifying uncertainties over income tax treatments. The Consolidated Entity assessed that the interpretation will not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Consolidated Entity. Page 19 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 3. REVENUE 31 December 31 December Tin concentrate sales 2019 2018 38,498,983 36,596,981 Copper concentrate sales (a) 70,183,792 55,412,761 Revenue from contracts with customers 108,682,775 92,009,742 Interest received 300,310 496,549 Total revenue 108,983,085 92,506,291 Revenue for shipping services is not material and has been included in copper concentrate sales. 4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Trade receivables at fair value (a) Other debtors and cash call advances at amortised cost (b) 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 10,026,624 8,211,481 6,488,869 8,333,527 16,515,493 16,545,008 As at 31 December 2019, tin concentrate sales totalling 256 tonnes remained open to price adjustment (2018: 223).

Total copper concentrate sales for the period was 9,095 tonnes (2018: 7,311), out of which

4,901 tonnes (2018: 4,417) of copper, provisionally sold at the reporting date, has been

revalued at an estimated forward price of US$6,156 (2018: US$5,965). The fair value loss

on provisionally priced trade receivables of $238,841 (2018: $4,760,602) for the period has been included as income in the statement of comprehensive income.

Trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing) are non-interest bearing, but are exposed to future commodity price movements over the QP and, hence, fail the SPPI test and are measured at fair value up until the date of settlement. These trade receivables are initially measured at the amount which the Consolidated Entity expects to be entitled, being the estimate of the price expected to be received at the end of the QP. For copper concentrate 90% of the provisional invoice (based on the provisional price) is received in cash within three weeks of the shipment date. The period between provisional invoicing and the end of the QP can be up to three months for copper concentrate. For tin concentrate 85% - 90% of the provisional invoice (based on the provisional price) is received in cash within four weeks of the shipment date. The QP for tin concentrate is not expected to result in a material adjustment due to the short period between the point of control of the concentrate passes to the customer and the end of the QP. These primarily relate to cash calls advanced to the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Ltd. Page 20 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 5. INVENTORIES During the half-year ended 31 December 2019 there was a net inventory write-down of $1,518,565 (2018: $10,019,118) for the Consolidated Entity. This amount is included in the cost of sales line in the statement of comprehensive income. Inventory write-downs relate to inventories being valued at net realisable value which is lower than cost. During the period, a recoverable amounts assessment of the Nifty Copper Operations stores and spares was conducted which resulted in an impairment loss of $1,662,871 (2018; nil) (refer to note 18). PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the half-year ended 31 December 2019 the Consolidated Entity paid $8,802,032 (2018: $7,166,234) in relation to property, plant and equipment acquisitions. During the period, a recoverable amounts assessment of the Nifty Copper Operations property, plant and equipment was conducted which resulted in an impairment loss of $3,673,932 (2018: nil) (refer to note 18). MINE PROPERTIES AND DEVELOPMENT

During the half-year ended 31 December 2019 the Consolidated Entity paid $15,607,010 (2018: $7,937,825) in relation to mine properties and developments costs. During the period, a recoverable amounts assessment of the Nifty Copper Operations mine, properties and development was conducted which resulted in an impairment loss of $10,026,475 (2018: nil) (refer to note 18). EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE

During the half-year ended 31 December 2019 the Consolidated Entity paid $2,717,092 (2018: $3,763,798) in relation to exploration and evaluation expenditure.

During the period, a review was undertaken for each area of interest to determine the appropriateness of continuing to carry forward costs in relation to that area of interest. In assessing the carrying value of all of the Consolidated Entity's projects certain expenditure on exploration and evaluation of mineral resources has not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources. In relation to these areas the carrying value was written down to nil and an impairment loss of $237 (2018: $11,309) was recognised in profit or loss. NON-CURRENT PROVISIONS 31 December 30 June Provision for long service leave (a) 2019 2019 707,290 1,317,066 Provision for rehabiliation (b) 50,312,209 40,951,547 51,019,499 42,270,632 Provision for long service leave

The liability for long service leave is recognised and measured as the present value of expected future payments to be made in respect of services provided by employees up to the reporting date using the projected unit credit method. Consideration is given to expected future wage and salary levels, experience of employee departures, and periods of service. Expected future payments are discounted using market yields at the reporting date on high quality corporate bonds with terms to maturity and currencies that match, as closely as possible, the estimated future cash outflows. Page 21 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 9. NON-CURRENT PROVISIONS (continued) Provision for Rehabilitation

Environmental obligations associated with the retirement or disposal of mining properties and/or of exploration activities are recognised when the disturbance occurs and are based on the extent of the damage incurred. The provision is measured as the present value of the future expenditure. The rehabilitation liability is remeasured at each reporting period in line with the change in the time value of money (recognised as an interest expense in the statement of comprehensive income and an increase in the provision), and additional disturbances/change in the rehabilitation cost are recognised as additions/changes to the corresponding asset and rehabilitation liability.

A review of the environmental obligations associated with the Mt Bischoff Project was conducted, which resulted in the increase in the provision for rehabilitation of $8,360,299 (2018: Nil). Due to the suspension of operations at the Nifty Copper Operations a review of the expected timing of the environmental obligations was conducted which resulted in the increase in the provision for rehabilitation of $736,282 (2018: $21,337). 10. INTEREST BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS Current 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 (a) Lease liability 4,474,462 5,043,404 (b) Citi finance facility 8,405,888 - 12,880,350 5,043,404 Non-current (a) Lease liability 1,432,914 4,310,335 (b) Citi finance facility 25,281,012 - 26,713,926 4,310,335 Finance leases and hire purchase contracts

The Consolidated Entity has finance leases and hire purchase contracts for various items of plant and machinery. The leases do have terms of renewal but no escalation clauses. Renewals are at the option of the specific entity that holds the lease. The finance and hire purchase contracts have an average term of 36 months with the right to purchase the asset at the completion of the lease term for a pre-agreed amount. The finance facility utilised and available at reporting date is $5,907,450 (2018: $9,353,739). Citi finance facility

The Consolidated Entity has a facility agreement with Citibank N.A. (Citi) for a $35,000,000 secured term loan facility through the Company's 100%-owned subsidiary Bluestone Mines Tasmania Pty Ltd. The finance facility utilised at reporting date is $35,000,000 (2018: nil). The finance facility available at reporting date is $34,000,000 (2018: nil).

The facility is repayable quarterly in arrears in accordance with a repayment instalment schedule over the four year term, with $1,000,000 repayable in March 2020 and $2,538,462 repayable each calendar quarter thereafter. The facility incorporates a repayment acceleration via mandatory prepayments.

The facility requires mandatory prepayments commencing on 30 June 2020. If the principal outstanding exceeds $20,000,000, the Company must repay an amount equal to 50% of the free cash flow from the Renison Tin Operations after payment of tin division, nickel division and corporate costs for the calendar quarter, less any scheduled repayments of principal or interest payable on that repayment date, as a prepayment of the facility. Where the principal outstanding is less than or equal to $20,000,000 and the forward debt service cover ratio is less than 1.4 times, the Company must repay an amount equal to 33% of the free cash flow from the Renison Tin Operations after payment of tin division, nickel division and corporate costs for the calendar quarter, less any scheduled repayments of principal or interest payable on that repayment date, as a prepayment of the facility. Page 22 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents includes a cash reserve account held with Citibank N.A. as a covenant of the Citi finance facility of $7,850,000 (2018: Nil). Under the facility the balance of the reserve account is to be equal to 110% of the monthly forecast costs of the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture (Tasmanian Tin Costs) at all times during the course of the loan.

The funds in the account maybe used by Citi to pay any Tasmanian Tin Costs that the Consolidated Entity has failed to pay by the due date. The Consolidated Entity may make withdrawals or transfers from the reserve account where the amount in the reserve account exceeds 110% of the forecast Tasmanian Tin Costs. Where the amount in the reserve account is below 110% of the forecast Tasmanian Tin Costs the Consolidated Entity is required to ensure the amount is topped up with 10 business days. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Commitments At 31 December 2019, the Consolidated Entity had the following commitments: capital expenditure commitments of $3,876,198 principally relating to plant and equipment upgrades and replacements at the Renison Tin Operations (30 June 2019: $1,399,708); and

tenement lease expenditure commitments of $11,739,555 relating to tenements on which mining and exploration operations are located (30 June 2019: $11,644,777). Contingencies Since the last annual reporting date, there has been no material change in any other commitments or contingencies of the Consolidated Entity. 13. ISSUED CAPITAL 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 ISSUED CAPITAL Ordinary shares Issued and fully paid 332,405,497 302,004,549 Number of $ Movements in ordinary shares on issue shares on issue At 1 July 2019 689,060,508 302,004,549 Issue share capital 218,205,559 32,730,838 Share issue costs - (2,329,890) At 31 December 2019 907,266,067 332,405,497 At 1 July 2018 612,137,432 302,004,550 Issue share capital 76,923,076 50,000,000 Share issue costs - (2,582,195) At 31 December 2018 689,060,508 349,422,355 Page 23 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 14. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES All financial instruments carrying values are a reasonable approximation of their fair value. Fair Value hierarchy The Consolidated Entity held the following financial instruments measured at fair value: 31 December 2019 Valuation Valuation technique technique non Quoted market market market price observable observable Financial Assets (Level 1) inputs (Level 2) inputs (Level 3) Total Trade receivables Tin sales 1 - 3,427,711 - 3,427,711 Copper sales 1 - 6,598,913 - 6,598,913 Equity investments Listed investments 2 66,813 - - 66,813 Derivatives Unlisted investments 3 - 150 - 150 Derivatives Forward commodity swaps 4 - 2,284,336 - 2,284,336 66,813 12,311,110 - 12,377,923 30 June 2019 Valuation Valuation technique technique non Quoted market market market price observable observable Financial Assets (Level 1) inputs (Level 2) inputs (Level 3) Total Trade receivables Tin sales 1 - - - - Copper sales 1 - 8,211,481 - 8,211,481 Equity investments Listed investments 2 243,586 - - 243,586 Derivatives Listed investments 2 37,500 - - 37,500 Unlisted investments 3 - 7,350 - 7,350 281,086 8,218,831 - 8,499,917 Page 24 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 14 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued) The fair value of trade receivables relates to tin and copper concentrate provisionally sold at the reporting date. The fair value is based on the applicable KLM or LME forward prices. Quoted market price represents the fair value determined based on quoted prices on active markets as at the reporting date without any deduction for transaction costs. The fair value of equity investments and derivatives are based on quoted market prices. The unlisted investment relates to 1,500,000 unlisted options in Brainchip Holdings Limited. The fair value is determined using a Black & Scholes model, which takes account of factors including the option exercise price, the volatility of the underlying share price, the risk free rate, the market price of the underlying share at grant date and the expected life of the option. Below are the inputs used to value the unlisted options: 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Expected Volatility (%) 93% 93% Risk-free interest rate (%) 0.90% 1.04% Expected life of options (yrs) 0.42 0.92 Options exercise price ($) $0.23 $0.23 Share price ($) $0.010 $0.072 4. The forward commodity swaps relate to hedges of 2,970 tonnes of tin at an average price of $25,075 per tonne of tin. The fair value is based on the applicable LME forward prices. Transfer between categories There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2, and no transfers into and out of Level 3 fair value measurement. The table above illustrates the classification of the Consolidated Entity's financial instruments based on the fair value hierarchy. This classification provides a reasonable basis to illustrate the nature and extent of risks associated with those financial instruments. 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The following table provides the total amount of transactions that have been entered into with related parties during the six months ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 as well as the balances with related parties as at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019: Sales to Purchases Amounts Amounts from owed by owed to related related related related parties parties parties parties Jointly controlled operations Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint 2019 Venture Pty Ltd 487,563 - 62,840 - 2018 126,606 - 25,309 - Key management personnel of the Consolidated Entity M Jerkovic is a director of Xavier 2019 Group Pty Ltd - 30,000 - - 2018 - 90,000 - 20,000 Page 25 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 16. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS During the half-year ended 31 December 2019 the Consolidated entity recognised $162,241 for share based payments (2018: $380,523) in the profit and loss. 2018 Grants On 17 December 2018, 2,682,990 options were granted to employees under the Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP). The options will vest and become exercisable subject to service and performance conditions being met. The options issued are treated as two equal tranches. Tranche 1: 50% of Options: The service condition requires continuous employment for a two (2) year period from

1 July 2018 to 30 June 2020. The performance conditions comprise the following: Relative Total Shareholder Returns (50%); and Return on Capital Employed (50%). The Measurement Date is 1 July 2020. Tranche 2: 50% of Options: The service condition requires continuous employment for a three (3) year period from

1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021. The performance conditions comprise the following: Relative Total Shareholder Returns (50%); and Return on Capital Employed (50%). The Measurement Date is 1 July 2021. The fair value of the options granted are estimated using a Monte Carlo Simulation option pricing model, taking into account the terms and conditions upon which the options were granted. Tranche 1 Relative Total Return on Capital Details Shareholder Return Employed Grant date 23 November 2017 22 November 2017 Valuation date 1 July 2018 1 July 2018 Measurement date 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 Expected volatility (%) 50% 50% Risk-free interest rate (%) 2.00% 2.00% Expected life of options (yrs) 2.0 2.0 Options exercise price ($) $0.00 $0.00 Share price at grant date ($) $0.80 $0.80 Fair value at grant date ($) $0.26 $0.80 Tranche 2 Relative Total Return on Capital Details Shareholder Return Employed Grant date 23 November 2017 22 November 2017 Valuation date 1 July 2018 1 July 2018 Measurement date 30 June 2021 30 June 2021 Expected volatility (%) 50% 50% Risk-free interest rate (%) 2.07% 2.07% Expected life of options (yrs) 3.0 3.0 Options exercise price ($) $0.00 $0.00 Share price at grant date ($) $0.80 $0.80 Fair value at grant date ($) $0.27 $0.80 Page 26 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 16. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS (continued) 2019 Grants On 1 July 2019, 14,003,014 options were granted to employees under the ESOP. On 24 October 2019, 1,923,404 options were granted to a Director under the ESOP as approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019. The options will vest and become exercisable subject to the following service and performance conditions being met. The service condition requires continuous employment for a three (3) year period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022. The performance conditions comprise the following: Relative Total Shareholder Returns (50%); and Return on Capital Employed (50%). The Measurement Date is 1 July 2022. The fair value of the options granted are estimated using a Monte Carlo Simulation option pricing model, taking into account the terms and conditions upon which the options were granted. Employees Relative Total Return on Capital Details Shareholder Return Employed Grant date 1 July 2019 1 July 2019 Valuation date 1 July 2019 1 July 2019 Measurement date 30 June 2022 30 June 2022 Expected volatility (%) 65% 65% Risk-free interest rate (%) 0.70% 0.70% Expected life of options (yrs) 3.0 3.0 Options exercise price ($) $0.00 $0.00 Share price at grant date ($) $0.15 $0.15 Fair value at grant date ($) $0.09 $0.06 Director Relative Total Return on Capital Details Shareholder Return Employed Grant date 24 October 2019 24 October 2019 Valuation date 1 July 2019 1 July 2019 Measurement date 30 June 2022 30 June 2022 Expected volatility (%) 65% 65% Risk-free interest rate (%) 0.70% 0.70% Expected life of options (yrs) 3.0 3.0 Options exercise price ($) $0.00 $0.00 Share price at grant date ($) $0.15 $0.15 Fair value at grant date ($) $0.09 $0.06 Page 27 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 16. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS (continued) Relative Total Shareholder Return Performance Condition The Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) performance condition will measure Metals X's performance against the performance of the S&P/ASX Metals and Mining Index. The vesting schedule for the Relative TSR measure is as follows: Relative TSR Performance % Contribution to the Number of Employee Options to Vest Below Index 0% Equal to the Index 50% Above Index and below 15% above the Index Pro-rata from 50% to 100% 15% above the Index 100% Return on Capital Employed Performance Condition Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) measures the efficiency with which management uses capital in seeking to increase shareholder value. The vesting schedule for the ROCE measure is as follows: ROCE Performance % Contribution to the Number of Employee Options to Vest Less than or equal to the average annual weighted 0% average cost of capital (WACC) WACC (calculated as above ) + 3% 50% WACC (calculated as above ) + between 3% and 6% Pro-rata from 50% to 100% WACC (calculated as above ) + 6% 100% Page 28 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2019 (continued) 17. OPERATING SEGMENTS The following table presents revenue and profit information regarding the Consolidated Entity's operating segments for the half-years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Half-year ended Renison Tin Mt Bischoff Nifty Copper Maroochydore Wingellina Adjustments Total 31 December Project Tin Project Project Copper Nickel and 2019 Project Project eliminations Revenue External 38,498,983 customers - 70,183,792 - - - 108,682,775 Total revenue 38,498,983 - 70,183,792 - - - 108,682,775 Results Segment 2,917,063 (8,360,299) (51,387,238) (72) (19,397) - (56,849,943) profit/(loss) Half-year ended Renison Tin Mt Bischoff Nifty Copper Maroochydore Wingellina Adjustments Total 31 December Project Tin Project Project Copper Nickel and 2018 Project Project eliminations Revenue External customers 36,596,981 - 55,412,761 - - - 92,009,742 Total revenue 36,596,981 - 55,412,761 - - - 92,009,742 Results Segment (6,551,088) - (24,289,388) (11,243) (29,184) - (30,880,903) profit/(loss) Segment assets As at 31 87,538,869 - 42,072,639 6,711,666 3,153,085 - 139,476,259 December 2019 As at 30 June 84,749,512 - 67,326,294 5,929,277 2,357,095 - 160,362,178 2019 Segment liabilities As at 31 (47,258,866) (8,710,299) (61,104,079) - (204,294) - (117,277,538) December 2019 As at 30 June (13,768,071) (350,000) (68,682,599) - (69,240) - (82,869,910) 2019 Page 29 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2018 (continued) 17. OPERATING SEGMENTS (continued) Reconciliation of segment results to consolidated results Finance income and costs, fair value gains and losses on financial assets are not allocated to individual segments as the underlying instruments are managed on a Consolidated Entity basis. Current taxes, deferred taxes and certain financial assets and liabilities are not allocated to those segments as they are also managed on a Consolidated Entity basis. Corporate charges comprise non-segmental expenses such as head office expenses and interest. Corporate charges are not allocated to operating segments. During the period, the Consolidated Entity has reviewed the basis of segmentation and identified the Mt Bischoff Tin Project as a separate segment from the Renison Tin Project. The comparatives have been adjusted to comply with the current period reporting. Reconciliation of Revenue 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Segment revenue 108,682,775 92,009,742 Interest revenue 300,310 496,549 Group revenue 108,983,085 92,506,291 Reconciliation of Profit Segment (loss)/profit (56,849,943) (30,880,903) Corporate administration expenses (4,273,448) (3,852,011) Corporate interest income 300,310 496,549 Other income 12,060 14,362 Finance costs (1,036,437) (724,859) Commodity trading gain 514,870 1,004,386 Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets (65,710) (1,824,236) Share-based payments (162,241) (380,523) Total consolidated loss before income tax from (61,560,539) (36,147,235) continuing operations Reconciliation of Assets 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Segment operating assets 139,476,259 160,362,178 Unallocated corporate assets Cash and cash equivalents 37,836,406 11,183,420 Trade and other receivables 74,421 3,011,559 Prepayments 348,998 141,224 Other financial assets 10,771,569 10,771,569 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 66,813 44,850 Derivative financial instruments 150 243,585 Property, plant and equipment 883,004 716,772 Group operating assets 189,457,620 186,475,157 Reconciliation of Liabilites Segment operating liabilities 117,277,538 82,869,910 Unallocated corporate liabilities Trade and other payables 802,944 1,277,901 Provision for employee benefits 488,169 650,168 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 293,039 83,898 Group operating liabilities 118,861,690 84,881,877 Page 30 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2018 (continued) 18. IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS The Consolidated Entity assessed each asset or cash generating unit (CGU) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 to determine whether any indication of impairment existed. Where an indicator of impairment existed, a formal estimate of the recoverable amount was made. In assessing whether an impairment is required for the carrying value of an asset, its carrying value is compared to its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of the asset's fair value less costs of disposal (FVLCD) and value in use (VIU). 31 December 2019 Assessment On 26 November 2019, the Company announced that after completing an operational review of Nifty, the Board decided to immediately suspend mining activities with the mine, processing facilities and infrastructure put on care and maintenance. As a result, of Nifty being placed on care and maintenance it was determined there were indicators of potential impairment of the Nifty CGU. The Consolidated Entity used FVLCD to determine the recoverable amount for the Nifty CGU based on the following methodology and assumptions: Methodology For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 the Consolidated Entity has impaired the assets of the Nifty CGU based on the fair values determined by independent experts using comparable transactions less expected costs of disposal. The Consolidated Entity considers using the independent expert valuation reports prepared at 30 June 2019 to determine the FVLCD to be the most appropriate valuation method for financial statement reporting purposes. Impairment Losses Impairment losses have been allocated to assets of the Nifty CGU as follows: Details Carrying Value Impairment loss Recoverable prior to $ amount $ impairment $ Inventory of stores and spares 8,862,871 1,662,871 7,200,000 Property, plant and equipment 25,728,630 3,673,932 22,054,698 Exploration expenditure 3,170,671 - 3,170,671 Mine, properties and 10,026,475 10,026,475 - development Total 47,788,647 15,363,278 32,425,369 In allocating the impairment, individual assets have not been impaired beyond their individual recoverable values. To determine their individual recoverable values, inventory of stores and spares and property, plant and equipment have been valued using the market comparison approach adjusted for present condition and location. Mine, properties and development and the exploration expenditure has been valued using a market approach known as the exploration valuation method, which is based on comparable transactions and past expenditure on exploration. The fair value methodologies adopted are categorised as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. The Consolidated Entity has valued the Nifty tenements using ranges of value per unit area (km²) derived from comparable transactions. The range of the implied value of comparable transactions is between $60/km² and $9,596/km², with a mean of $2,612/km². The Consolidated Entity has applied an average economic obsolescence deduction of 73% to the inventory of stores and spares and property, plant and equipment. Page 31 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2018 (continued) 19. EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE DATE Copper Asset Strategic Review On 22 January 2020 the Company announced the appointment of Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Hartleys Limited as Joint Advisors in respect to the Company's strategic review of its Copper Assets which includes the Nifty Copper Mine (and associated underground mine, processing, power and camp infrastructure), the Maroochydore Copper Project and the surrounding Paterson exploration tenure. The Joint Advisors will, in conjunction with the Board, explore various options for the Copper Assets including joint ventures and the partial or complete divestment of some or all of the assets. The strategic review will not necessarily result in a transaction. Page 32 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Directors' Declaration In accordance with a resolution of the directors of Metals X Limited, I state that: In the opinion of the directors: the financial statements and notes of the Consolidated Entity are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the performance for the half-year ended on that date of the Consolidated Entity; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 "Interim Financial Reporting" and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and Subject to matters stated in note 2(c) of the interim financial report, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. On behalf of the Board Patrick O'Connor Executive Chairman 20 February 2020 Page 33 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Auditor's Independence Declaration Page 34 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Independent Review Report Page 35 Metals X Limited Half-Year Report - 31 December 2019 Independent Review Report (continued) Page 36 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metals X Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 02:41:09 UTC 0 Latest news on METALS X LIMITED 09:43p METALS X : Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report and Accounts PU 09:43p METALS X : Half Yearly Results PU 02/11 METALS X : Response to ASX Price Query PU 01/29 METALS X : Renison Resource Update PU 01/24 METALS X LIMITED : - Copper Assets Strategic Review AQ 01/21 METALS X : Lapse of Unlisted Options & Appendix 3B PU 01/13 METALS X LIMITED : - Board Resignations and Appointments AQ 01/13 METALS X : Board Resignations and Appointments PU 2019 METALS X : Lapse of Unlisted Options & Appendix 3B PU 2019 METALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU Financials (AUD) Sales 2020 124 M EBIT 2020 -44,0 M Net income 2020 -62,0 M Finance 2020 29,0 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 -3,96x P/E ratio 2021 4,21x EV / Sales2020 0,49x EV / Sales2021 0,90x Capitalization 89,8 M Chart METALS X LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 0,17 AUD Last Close Price 0,10 AUD Spread / Highest target 81,8% Spread / Average Target 71,7% Spread / Lowest Target 51,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Damien Marantelli Chief Executive Officer Patrick O'Connor Non-Executive Chairman Michael Spreadborough Chief Operating Officer Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary Brett Thomas Lambert Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) METALS X LIMITED 23.68% 59 BHP GROUP -0.36% 121 937 RIO TINTO PLC -6.52% 91 926 ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.32% 33 196 GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.87% 21 431 SOUTH32 -3.70% 8 428