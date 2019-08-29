Metals X : Appendix 4E

30 AUGUST 2019
Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report
for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with Metals X Limited's 2019 Annual Report (which includes the Director's Report and 2019 Financial Report).
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
Movement
|
|
Movement
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities:
|
204,722,012
|
|
209,901,427
|
|
(5,179,415)
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from ordinary activities after tax
|
(116,968,634)
|
|
(26,297,186)
|
|
(90,671,448)
|
|
(345%)
|
|
attributable to members:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/profit attributable to
|
(116,968,634)
|
|
(26,297,186)
|
|
(90,671,448)
|
|
(345%)
|
|
|
members:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per share:
|
$0.15
|
$0.28
|
|
|
DIVIDEND INFORMATION
The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD
An explanation of the results is included in the 2019 Annual Report.
|
Review of results
|
Results of Operations
|
Page 13
|
|
|
|
A statement of comprehensive income
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
Page 34
|
|
|
|
A statement of financial position
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
Page 35
|
|
|
|
A statement of cash flows
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
Page 36
|
|
|
|
A statement of retained earnings
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
Page 37
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
Page 34
|
|
|
|
Joint arrangement entities
|
Review of Operations
|
Page 7
|
|
|
AUDIT
This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.
