Metals X : Appendix 4E

30 AUGUST 2019

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with Metals X Limited's 2019 Annual Report (which includes the Director's Report and 2019 Financial Report).

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Consolidated 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Movement Movement $ $ $ % Revenue from ordinary activities: 204,722,012 209,901,427 (5,179,415) (2%) Loss from ordinary activities after tax (116,968,634) (26,297,186) (90,671,448) (345%) attributable to members: Net (loss)/profit attributable to (116,968,634) (26,297,186) (90,671,448) (345%) members:

Consolidated 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 Net tangible assets per share: $0.15 $0.28

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

An explanation of the results is included in the 2019 Annual Report.

Review of results Results of Operations Page 13 A statement of comprehensive income Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Page 34 A statement of financial position Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Page 35 A statement of cash flows Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Page 36 A statement of retained earnings Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Page 37 Earnings per share Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Page 34 Joint arrangement entities Review of Operations Page 7

AUDIT

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.