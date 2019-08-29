Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metals X Limited    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.16 AUD   --.--%
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : Appendix 4E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:26pm EDT

30 AUGUST 2019

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with Metals X Limited's 2019 Annual Report (which includes the Director's Report and 2019 Financial Report).

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Consolidated

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Movement

Movement

$

$

$

%

Revenue from ordinary activities:

204,722,012

209,901,427

(5,179,415)

(2%)

Loss from ordinary activities after tax

(116,968,634)

(26,297,186)

(90,671,448)

(345%)

attributable to members:

Net (loss)/profit attributable to

(116,968,634)

(26,297,186)

(90,671,448)

(345%)

members:

Consolidated

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-18

Net tangible assets per share:

$0.15

$0.28

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

An explanation of the results is included in the 2019 Annual Report.

Review of results

Results of Operations

Page 13

A statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Page 34

A statement of financial position

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Page 35

A statement of cash flows

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Page 36

A statement of retained earnings

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Page 37

Earnings per share

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Page 34

Joint arrangement entities

Review of Operations

Page 7

AUDIT

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.

ASX Code: MLX

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace

T: +61 8 9220 5700

Perth WA 6000

reception@metalsx.com.au

Australia

www.metalsx.com.au

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS X LIMITED
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
08/29METALS X LIMITED : - 2019 Nifty Resource and Reserve Update
AQ
08/29METALS X : Execution of A$35 Million Loan Facility Agreement
PU
08/19METALS X : 2019 Renison Ore Reserve Update
PU
07/03CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
AQ
05/27METALS X : 2019 renison resource update area 5 underpins a great year
AQ
05/15METALS X LIMITED : - Outstanding Drill Results from Bell 50 Target at Renison
AQ
05/02METALS X LIMITED : - Nifty Reset Plan
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 218 M
EBIT 2019 -39,0 M
Net income 2019 -43,5 M
Finance 2019 0,25 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,42x
P/E ratio 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 244%
Spread / Average Target 188%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-62.35%74
BHP GROUP LTD3.48%108 292
BHP GROUP PLC4.75%108 292
RIO TINTO PLC8.39%82 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.38%82 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.51%28 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group