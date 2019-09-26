Log in
METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
0.185 AUD   --.--%
09:28pMETALS X : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:28pMETALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:27aMETALS X LIMITED : - despatch of retail entitlement offer document
AQ
Metals X : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/26/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: METALS X LIMITED

ABN: 25 110 150 055

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter John Newton

Date of last notice

17 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

All-States Finance Pty Ltd of which Mr Newton is

(including registered holder)

a Director.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

27 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

16,070,217 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,678,370

Number disposed

N/a

Value/Consideration

$0.15 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

18,748,587 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Participation in Accelerated Non-Renounceable

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Entitlement Offer.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

N/a

Name of registered holder

N/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/a

No. and class of securities to which

N/a

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

N/a

Interest disposed

N/a

Value/Consideration

N/a

Note: If consideration

is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/a

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/a

provided?

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 272 M
EBIT 2020 11,0 M
Net income 2020 23,2 M
Finance 2020 48,5 M
Yield 2020 3,61%
P/E ratio 2020 5,49x
P/E ratio 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-55.12%86
BHP GROUP LTD8.82%117 915
BHP GROUP PLC4.93%117 915
RIO TINTO PLC11.97%87 458
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.57%87 458
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.37%31 413
