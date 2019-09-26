Metals X : Cleansing Notice

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cleansing Notice

This notice is given by Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055 (ASX: MLX or the Company) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

MLX announced on 19 September 2019 an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$17.2 million, and an institutional placement of approximately 103.4 million new shares to raise A$15.5 million (Placement).

MLX has today completed the issue and allotment of 103,359,076 fully paid ordinary shares in MLX (Placement Shares) to certain professional and institutional investors in accordance with the announcements by MLX on 19 and 23 September 2019.

MLX provides notice of the following:

MLX issued the Placement Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act; as at the date of this notice, MLX has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to MLX; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely

Metals X Limited

Fiona Van Maanen

CFO & Company Secretary