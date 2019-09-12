Log in
METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/12
0.21 AUD   +2.44%
Metals X : Corporate Presentation

09/12/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Investor Update

13 September 2019

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT & DISCLAIMER

This Presentation has been prepared by Metals X Limited ("Metals X", "MLX" or the "Company").

GENERAL DISCLAIMER

This Presentation contains summary information about the Company's activities current as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of a general background nature and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information security holders would require to evaluate their investment in the Company, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this Presentation. This

Presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at www.metalsx.com.au.

The Company makes no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and to the maximum extent permitted by law takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation.

This presentation contains information of a general nature, including forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

This presentation is not an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, or purchase, securities in the Company. Recipients of this presentation should conduct their own investigation and perform their own analysis before making any investment decision.

PAST PERFORMANCE

Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

FUTURE PERFORMANCE

This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are inherently uncertain and are based on assumptions and estimates which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Actual results and performance may vary materially because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risk such as changes in market conditions and in regulations. Investors should form their own views as to these matters and any assumptions on which any of the forward-looking statements are based and not place reliance on such statements. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. An investment in the Company's shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including possible loss of income and capital invested.

2

A DIVERSIFIED BASE METALS BUSINESS

Redeveloping Nifty into a significant "new"

long life copper mine by unlocking the substantial geological upside through development into new mining areas and focusing on operational improvements

Nifty Copper Operations (MLX 100%)

  • Acquired in late 2016 on basis of geological upside and significant infrastructure
  • Commitment to drilling has refined and expanded resources both east and west of the Central Mining area
  • Focus is renovating & developing into the new mining areas
  • Reset Plan on track to build to a 2.0Mtpa mining rate anticipated during March quarter 2020
  • Very strong exploration potential both near mine and regionally within very large ground holding within the Paterson Province

Wingellina Nickel - Cobalt Project (MLX 100%)

  • Very large scale nickel-cobalt development project
  • Ready to meet increasing global demand for responsibly sourced battery metals
  • Phase 1 Feasibility Study completed with positive results
  • High grade starter pits identified to enhance NPV
  • Seeking a strategic partner to advance the project

"Awaking the Giant" by growing the world class Renison Tin Operations to meet the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced tin.

Renison Tin Operations (MLX 50%)

  • A world class orebody with a long-term mining future
  • Generating high margins and strong cashflow
  • New high grade Area 5 development project set to substantially increase mill feed grade
  • Substantial upside potential in production, development and exploration
  • Currently producing 7.5 - 8.0kt tin in concentrate per annum

3

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Capital Structure

Current

Shares on issue

689,060,508

Share price (as at 12 September 2019)

A$0.21

Market capitalisation (as at 12 September 2019)

A$144.7M

Available cash (as at 30 June 2019)

A$11.4M

Working capital & investments (incl. cash) (at 30 June 2019)

A$46.4M

Corporate debt (as at 30 June 2019)1

Nil

Enterprise value

A$133.3M

1. On 29 September 2019 the Company entered into a A$35M Finance Facility with Citibank N.A of which $22.5M was drawn down on 11 September 2019

Board & Management

Non-Executive Chairman

Peter Newton

Managing Director

Damien Marantelli

Non-Exec Director

Simon Heggen

Non-Exec Director

Yimin Zhang

Company Secretary & CFO

Fiona Van Maanen

EGM Projects & Planning

Stephen Robinson

EGM Mining & Technical

Campbell Baird

EGM Geology & Business Development

Simon Rigby

GM - Nifty Copper Operations

Russell Cole

GM - Renison Tin Operations

Mark Recklies

Share Price & Market Volume

0.35

25,000,000

Daily Volume Traded On-Market

Daily Close Price - MLX

0.30

20,000,000

0.25

0.20

15,000,000

0.15

10,000,000

0.10

(A$/share)ClosePrice

VolumeTradedDailyMarketOn-

5,000,000

0.05

0.00

0

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Substantial Shareholders

Mitsubishi UFJ

Financial Group

8.93%

IOOF Holdings Limited

Other MLX Share

7.65%

Holders

68.23%

Jinchuan Group Limited

6.39%

APAC Resources

Limited

8.80%

4

RENISON TIN OPERATIONS

Optimising A World-Class Tin Mine (Awaking the Giant!)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:21:01 UTC
