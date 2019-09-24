Log in
METALS X LIMITED

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24

0.185 AUD   +2.78%
0.185 AUD   +2.78%
09/23METALS X LIMITED : - Completion of Fully Underwritten Capital Raising for A$32.7M
AQ
09/22METALS X : Retail Entitlement Offer Document
PU
09/22METALS X : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
Metals X : Despatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Document

09/24/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

25 SEPTEMBER 2019

DESPATCH OF RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER DOCUMENT

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Metals X Limited (MLX or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has today despatched its Retail Entitlement Offer Document under section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) along with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms to all Eligible Retail Shareholders as at the Record Date of 23 September 2019 at 7.00pm (Sydney time).

Additionally, the Company has sent notices to Ineligible Retail Shareholders, providing details of the entitlement offer and advising them that they will not be offered securities pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer Document. A sample of that letter is attached.

Eligible Retail Shareholders are encouraged to carefully consider the full details of the Retail Entitlement Offer as contained in the Retail Entitlement Offer Document, including the risks of investment as described in Section 4 of the Retail Entitlement Offer Document, before making a decision to invest.

For clarity, the Company advises that the key dates are as outlined in the following indicative timetable:

KEY EVENT

DATE

Trading in Metals X Shares Recommences on an Ex-entitlement Basis

23 September 2019

Record Date for Retail Entitlement Offer

23 September 2019 at

7.00pm (Sydney time)

Retail Entitlement Offer Opens

25 September 2019 at

9.00am (Sydney time)

Settlement of New Shares Issued Under Placement and Institutional

26 September 2019

Entitlement Offer

Retail Entitlement Offer Closes

7 October 2019 at

5.00pm (Sydney time)

Announcement of Outcome under the Retail Entitlement Offer

9 October 2019

Settlement of New Shares Issued Under Retail Entitlement Offer

11 October 2019

Trading of New Shares Issued Under Retail Entitlement Offer

14 October 2019

Despatch of Holding Statements for New Shares Issued Under Retail

15 October 2019

Entitlement Offer

Note: The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Metals X, in conjunction with the Joint Lead Managers, reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. All times and dates are in reference to Sydney time.

Please contact the Company's Share Registry on 1300 850 505 for callers within Australia or +61 3 9415 4000 for overseas callers, if you have any queries regarding the Retail Entitlement Offer or your eligibility to participate in it.

ENDS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace

FURTHER ENQUIRIES

Perth WA 6000 Australia

PO Box 7248

Damien Marantelli

Cloisters Square PO WA 6850

Damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au

+61 8 9220 5700

reception@metalsx.com.au

www.metalsx.com.au

ASX Code: MLX

20 September 2019

[Sample Letter to Ineligible Retail Shareholders]

Dear Shareholder

Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055 - Accelerated Non-Renounceable Rights Issue - Notice to Ineligible Retail Shareholders

On 19 September 2019, Metals X Limited (Metals X or the Company) announced an accelerated non- renounceable rights issue to eligible shareholders, on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share for every 6 shares held at an issue price of A$0.15 per share (New Share), to raise approximately of A$17.2 million before costs (Entitlement Offer).

The Entitlement Offer consists of an entitlement offer to institutional shareholders (Institutional Entitlement Offer), and an entitlement offer to retail shareholders (Retail Entitlement Offer). The Institutional Entitlement Offer is being conducted on 19 and 20 September 2019 and the results will be announced on the ASX on 23 September 2019.

The Retail Entitlement Offer will be available to all registered retail shareholders who hold shares on 23 September 2019 (Record Date) with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China (Eligible Retail Shareholders).

The Entitlement Offer is joint lead managed by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Hartleys Limited (Joint Lead Managers).

The Company also intends to carry out a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors (Placement) pursuant to its 15% capacity under the ASX Listing Rules to raise up to A$15.5 million at the same issue price of A$0.15 per share, simultaneously with the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

The purpose of the Entitlement Offer, and the Placement, is to raise approximately A$32.7 million for the Company to:

  • fund (together with existing cash and facilities) workstreams required to execute the Company's Nifty Reset Plan, regional exploration activities at Nifty in the Paterson Province and for general working capital; and
  • pay for the costs of the Entitlement Offer.

An Offer Document in relation to the Retail Entitlement Offer will be lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 23 September 2019 and will be available on the ASX website and also on the Company website at http://www.metalsx.com.au from that date.

A proposed timetable for the Entitlement Offer is set out in the table below:

Event

Date

Trading halt (before market open)

19 September 2019

Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Appendix 3B and cleansing

19 September 2019

statement lodged

Institutional Entitlement Offer opens

19 September 2019

Institutional Entitlement Offer closes

20 September 2019

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 PO Box 7248 Cloisters Square PO WA 6850 Telephone: +61 8 9220 5700 Email: reception@metalsx.com.au Web: www.metalsx.com.au

Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055

Accelerated Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

Notice to Ineligible Retail Shareholders

Event

Date

Announcement of results of Institutional Entitlement Offer, and Placement

and release of Retail Offer Booklet to ASX (before commencement of

23 September 2019

trading following the trading halt)

Trading halt lifted and Existing Shares resume trading on an ex-entitlement

23 September 2019

basis

Record Date for Entitlement Offer

23 September 2019

Retail Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched

25 September 2019

Retail Entitlement Offer opens

25 September 2019

Settlement of Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement

26 September 2019

Updated Appendix 3B for New Shares issued under the Institutional

26 September 2019

Entitlement Offer and Placement lodged (if required)

Quotation of New Shares issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer

27 September 2019

Last day to extend Retail Entitlement Offer close date

2 October 2019

Closing date for acceptances under Retail Entitlement Offer

7 October 2019

Announcement of results of Retail Entitlement Offer

9 October 2019

Settlement of Retail Entitlement Offer

11 October 2019

Updated Appendix 3B for New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement

11 October 2019

Offer lodged (if required)

Quotation of New Shares under Retail Entitlement Offer

14 October 2019

Despatch of holding statements for New Shares issued under the Retail

15 October 2019

Entitlement Offer

This timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules.

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Metals X has considered the number of retail shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China, the number and value of the shares held by those shareholders, and the number and value of New Shares those shareholders would be offered pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer. Taking this into consideration, as well as taking into consideration the costs of complying with the legal requirements and the requirements of the regulatory authorities of those relevant jurisdictions outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China, Metals X believes it to be unreasonable to extend the Retail Entitlement Offer to all retail shareholders. Accordingly, the offer pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer will only be extended to those retail shareholders who are Metals X shareholders as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 23 September 2019, and who have registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. Entitlements to New Shares pursuant to the Entitlement Offer are non-renounceable and accordingly will not be traded on the ASX.

Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055

Accelerated Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

Notice to Ineligible Retail Shareholders

As you are a retail shareholder with a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China, the offer pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer will not be extended to you.

Whilst the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement has been made available to institutional and sophisticated shareholders in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and Norway, the Company does not propose to make the Retail Entitlement Offer available in those countries.

Please contact 1300 850 505 on +61 3 9415 4000 if you have any queries regarding the Entitlement Offer or your eligibility to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer.

Yours faithfully

Fiona Van Maanen

Company Secretary

Metals X Limited

This letter is not a prospectus or offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, retain or purchase any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. In particular, this letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this document have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:22:00 UTC
