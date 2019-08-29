Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metals X Limited    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.16 AUD   --.--%
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : FY2019 Full Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:26pm EDT

FY2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

30 AUGUST 2019

Metals X Limited (the Company) is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The 2019 financial year was a period of significant transformation for Metals X. While the Renison Tin Operations continued to perform strongly the Nifty Copper Operations has been undergoing significant change in order to deliver a long-term profitable mining operation over a 12-24 month period.

Key financial details and comparison to the previous year:

Summary

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Variance

($M)

EBITDA 1

(5.7)

12.7

(18.4)

Depreciation and amortisation

(35.1)

(25.6)

(9.4)

Impairments and other losses

(75.6)

(12.5)

(63.1)

Net profit after tax

(117.0)

(26.3)

(90.7)

Cashflow from operating activities

(15.2)

27.3

(42.5)

Capital re-investment

(46.3)

(38.9)

(7.4)

Cash flows from financing activities

41.6

(7.3)

48.9

Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the Renison Tin Operations (Renison) was $21.5M (2018: $36.5M). Revenue was higher than the previous year due an increase in production and the tin price, however this was offset by increased operating costs associated with the new crushing plant and ore sorter, drawdown of the large low grade ore stockpile developed in the previous period as feed for the ore sorter and inventory write-downs to net realisable value.

EBITDA for the Nifty Copper Operations (Nifty) was ($20.0M) (2018: ($18.7M)), which is lower than the previous year as lower copper prices impacted revenue.

EBITDA for corporate activities was ($7.1M) (2018: ($5.1M)), which was lower in the current period due to costs associated with a re-organisation of the Company's executive management team.

Capital re-investment was higher than the previous period mainly due to expenditure on upgrading and refurbishing infrastructure and additional capital development being undertaken to develop new mining areas outside of the Central Zone at Nifty.

The Company recognised impairments and other losses of $75.6M (2018: $12.5M) during the year. This resulted in a write down at Nifty of $64.2M (refer to note 39 of the 2019 Annual Report). There were further write-offs on exploration and evaluation expenditure of $6.6M and losses on share investments of $4.4M.

Further details on the results of the Company's operations are included on page 13 of the Annual Report.

1 EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation and is non-IFRS financial information and is not subject to audit. This is a widely used "industry standard" term that certain investors use to evaluate company performance.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

ENQUIRIES

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000 Australia

Damien Marantelli

PO Box 7248

damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au

Cloisters Square PO WA 6850

+61 8 9220 5700

reception@metalsx.com.au

www.metalsx.com.au

ASX Code: MLX

Managing Director Mr Damien Marantelli said, "We continue strongly toward our goal of turning around the financial performance of Metals X. Renison continues to perform well. With the investment in the new crushing circuit completed, continued outstanding geological drilling results in Area 5, Leatherwood and Bell 50 and increased overall Ore Reserves, the future of the operation is looking extremely positive."

"As a team we are now deep into executing the Nifty Reset Plan. While not necessarily reflected in the financial results, we have made significant progress in reducing costs, improving efficiency and resolving a number of legacy issues.. Progress against the key activities in the Reset Plan is on track, including targeting the introduction of new mining areas into the schedule to provide the basis for increasing output. Most importantly, geological drilling continues to highlight opportunities to extend the new mining areas and development rates into the new mining areas are above the targets established in the Plan."

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX: MLX)

2

FY2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS X LIMITED
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
08/29METALS X LIMITED : - 2019 Nifty Resource and Reserve Update
AQ
08/29METALS X : Execution of A$35 Million Loan Facility Agreement
PU
08/19METALS X : 2019 Renison Ore Reserve Update
PU
07/03CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
AQ
05/27METALS X : 2019 renison resource update area 5 underpins a great year
AQ
05/15METALS X LIMITED : - Outstanding Drill Results from Bell 50 Target at Renison
AQ
05/02METALS X LIMITED : - Nifty Reset Plan
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 218 M
EBIT 2019 -39,0 M
Net income 2019 -43,5 M
Finance 2019 0,25 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,42x
P/E ratio 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 244%
Spread / Average Target 188%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-62.35%74
BHP GROUP LTD3.48%108 292
BHP GROUP PLC4.75%108 292
RIO TINTO PLC8.39%82 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.38%82 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.51%28 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group