Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metals X Limited    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
0.14 AUD   -12.50%
03:47aMETALS X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh
PU
03:47aMETALS X : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : Final Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

METALS X LIMITED

ABN

25 110 150 055

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Milan Jerkovic

Date of last notice

15 November 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

2 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

367,500 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Sam Investors Pty Ltd : of which Mr Jerkovic is a director.Milan & Glenda Jerkovic : of which Mr Jerkovic is a beneficiary

Number & class of securities

550,000 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 07:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS X LIMITED
03:47aMETALS X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh
PU
03:47aMETALS X : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
08/29METALS X LIMITED : - 2019 Nifty Resource and Reserve Update
AQ
08/29METALS X : Execution of A$35 Million Loan Facility Agreement
PU
08/19METALS X : 2019 Renison Ore Reserve Update
PU
07/03CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
AQ
05/27METALS X : 2019 renison resource update area 5 underpins a great year
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 286 M
EBIT 2020 30,5 M
Net income 2020 54,6 M
Debt 2020 27,6 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 2,00x
P/E ratio 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,45  AUD
Last Close Price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-62.35%74
BHP GROUP LTD6.02%111 108
BHP GROUP PLC7.35%111 108
RIO TINTO PLC11.25%85 197
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.61%85 197
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.51%29 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group