Metals X : Half Yearly Results

ASX RELEASE

21 FEBRUARY 2020

FY2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Metals X Limited (the Company) reports its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019.

Key financial details and comparison to the previous year:

Summary Half year to Half year to Variance ($M) 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 EBITDA (12.6) (15.3) 2.7 Depreciation and amortisation (14.4) (14.7) 0.3 Impairments and other losses (33.8) - (33.8) Net profit after tax (61.6) (36.1) (25.5) Cashflow from operating activities (5.3) (24.1) 18.8 Capital re-investment (26.9) (18.9) (8.0) Cash flows from financing activities 61.4 (44.8) 16.6 Cash and cash equivalents 40.5 11.4 29.1

Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA1) for the Renison Tin Operations (Renison) was $10.5M (2018: $0.7M). Revenue of $38.5M (2018: $36.6M) was higher than the previous year due an increase in production, which which has been partially offset by a lower tin price. The cost of sales of $35.6M (2018: $43.2M) was lower after the previous period was impacted by the drawdown of the large low- grade ore stockpile developed prior to the construction of the ore sorter.

EBITDA for the Nifty Copper Operations (Nifty) was ($18.9M) (2018: ($12.4M)). Revenue of $70.2M (2018: $55.4M) was higher than the previous year as a result of higher copper production and the timing of copper shipments. The cost of sales of $95.8M (2018: $74.9M) was higher than the previous period due to increased operating costs associated with the increase in mining activity and drawdown of ore and copper concentrate stocks. On 26 November 2019 the Company suspended mining operations at Nifty and subsequently placed the mine into care and maintenance.

EBITDA for corporate activities was ($4.2M) (2018: ($3.6M)), which was higher than the previous period due to costs associated with a re-organisation of the Company's executive management team and Board of Directors.

The Company recognised impairments and other losses of $33.8M (2018: Nil) during the half year. These

related to care and maintenance costs of $10.1M (2018: Nil) and asset impairments of $15.4M (2018: Nil) at

Nifty and a rehabilitation provision adjustment of $8.3M (2018: Nil) at Renison.