Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX RELEASE 19 SEPTEMBER 2019 METALS X LAUNCHES A$32.7M EQUITY RAISING Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States HIGHLIGHTS Metals X launches A$32.7 million equity raising comprising an Institutional Placement to raise approximately A$15.5 million and a 1 for 6 Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise approximately A$17.2 million.

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise approximately A$17.2 million. Approximately 218.2 million new shares to be issued at A$0.15 per share, representing a 16.8% discount to the Theoretical Ex-Rights Price (" TERP ") of A$0.18 and a 21.1% discount to the Company's last closing price of A$0.19 per share as at 18 September 2019.

Ex-Rights Price (" ") of A$0.18 and a 21.1% discount to the Company's last closing price of A$0.19 per share as at 18 September 2019. Proceeds from the equity raising, along with existing cash and facilities, will be used to fund workstreams required to execute the Company's Reset Plan for Nifty; regional exploration activities at Nifty in the Paterson Province and for general working capital requirements. Metals X Limited ("Metals X" or the "Company") announces the launch of a A$32.7 million equity raising ("Offer") to considerably strengthen the balance sheet in order to fund key workstreams as the Company gains momentum with its Reset Plan at its Nifty Copper Operations ("Nifty"), to explore regionally in the Paterson Province and to provide additional working capital. The Company has reaffirmed that it remains on track to achieve the Phase 1 goal of delivering 2Mtpa mining rates during the March 2020 quarter. Metals X Managing Director Mr Damien Marantelli said the fundraising would provide the required capital to ensure that the Company is able to deliver on its targets. "We are beginning to see real progress at Nifty, and the strategy in place is starting to deliver impressive results. Currently, operations are focused on addressing our cost base, mine planning, geological drilling, development into new production areas and improvements to underground infrastructure. "We have already flagged that mine output is expected to remain flat for the September 2019 quarter, however we are expecting gradual improvements during the December 2019 quarter when the benefits of completing development activities into the new mining areas bring substantial additional tonnage into the mining schedule. This will lead into further improvements in the March 2020 quarter during which we expect to achieve our 2Mtpa mining rates as previously advised. "I am pleased that we are able to offer a retail component with this capital raise so all shareholders are able to participate at the offer price, and I look forward to their ongoing support. The Board of Directors is unwavering in its belief that there is considerable opportunity at Nifty and that the successful execution of the Nifty Reset Plan is the key to unlock that value." CORPORATE DIRECTORY FURTHER ENQUIRIES Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace Damien Marantelli Perth WA 6000 Australia Damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au PO Box 7248 Cloisters Square PO WA 6850 +61 8 9220 5700 reception@metalsx.com.au www.metalsx.com.au ASX Code: MLX THE OFFER The A$32.7 million equity raising will comprise an institutional placement of approximately 103.4 million new shares to raise A$15.5 million ("Placement") and the issue of approximately 114.8 million new shares from a 1 for 6 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to A$17.2 million ("Entitlement Offer") (together, the "Offer"). The Entitlement Offer will consist of an Institutional Entitlement Offer and a Retail Entitlement Offer. Upon completion of the Offer, the Company will have approximately 907.3 million shares on issue. The proceeds of the Offer will be used for: Implementation of various workstreams required to execute the Company's Reset Plan at Nifty;

Regional exploration at Nifty in the Paterson Province; and

General working capital requirements. PLACEMENT AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER Eligible institutional shareholders with registered addresses in the offering jurisdictions (being Australia, Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec provinces only), China, Germany, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States) will be invited to participate in the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer, which is being conducted between 19 September 2019 and 20 September 2019. Eligible shareholders can choose to take up all, part or none of their entitlement. As the Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable, entitlements cannot be traded. Together with the Placement, institutional entitlements that eligible institutional shareholders do not take up by the close of the Institutional Entitlement Offer, and institutional entitlements that would otherwise have been offered to ineligible institutional shareholders, will be offered to Eligible Institutional Shareholders who apply for New Shares in excess of their entitlement, as well as to certain other eligible institutional investors. RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER Eligible retail shareholders on the Record Date of 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST") on 23 September 2019, with retail addresses in Australia, New Zealand Hong Kong and China will be invited to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer at the same price as the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer. The Retail Entitlement Offer will open on 25 September 2019 and close at 7:00pm AEST on 7 October 2019. Further information will be sent to Eligible Retail Shareholders in a booklet ("Retail Offer Booklet") expected to be lodged with Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and despatched on or around 25 September 2019. The Retail Offer Booklet and the accompanying personalised entitlement and acceptance form ("Application Form") will contain instructions on how to apply. Application Forms and payments are due by no later than 7:00pm (AEST) on 7 October 2019. ASX RELEASE (ASX: MLX) 2 KEY DATES Key dates for the Offer are outlined in the timetable below: KEY EVENT DATE Announcement of Offer and lodgement of Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement for 19 September 2019 Entitlement Offer Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer opens 19 September 2019 Announcement of Outcome Under Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer 23 September 2019 Trading in Metals X Shares Recommences on an Ex-entitlement Basis 23 September 2019 Retail Offer Booklet lodged with ASX 23 September 2019 Record Date for Entitlement Offer 23 September 2019 Retail Entitlement Offer Opens and Retail Offer Booklet despatched 25 September 2019 Settlement of New Shares Issued Under Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer 26 September 2019 Retail Entitlement Offer Closes 7 October 2019 Announcement of Outcome under the Retail Entitlement Offer 9 October 2019 Settlement of New Shares Issued Under Retail Entitlement Offer 11 October 2019 Allotment of New Shares Issued Under Retail Entitlement Offer 11 October 2019 Dispatch of Holding Statements and Trading of New Shares Issued Under Retail 14 October 2019 Entitlement Offer Note: (1) The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Metals X, in conjunction with the Joint Lead Managers, reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. All times and dates are in reference to AEST. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The Retail Offer Booklet will be released separately on the ASX and mailed to eligible retail shareholders, together with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms. Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. You should seek appropriate professional advice before making any investment decision. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Hartleys Limited are acting as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Offer. HopgoodGanim are acting as legal advisor to the Company. Attached is an Appendix 3B in connection with the Placement and Entitlement Offer and a cleansing statement in connection with the Entitlement Offer. For and on behalf of the Board Damien Marantelli Managing Director Forward Looking Statements This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Metals X's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Metals X, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Metals X makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward- looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of this announcement. Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws. ASX RELEASE (ASX: MLX) 3 Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Metals X Limited ABN 24 110 150 055 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 +Class of +securities issued or to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares be issued 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Placement - 103,359,076 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares to be issued under the placement announced to ASX by Metals X Limited on 19 September 2019 ( Placement ) Entitlement Offer - Up to 114,843,418 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares to be offered pursuant to a 1:6 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) described in the ASX Announcement lodged with ASX on 19 September 2019. The exact number of shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer is to be finalised and subject to reconciliation of shareholder entitlement and rounding. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 3 Principal terms of the Fully Paid Ordinary Shares to be offered +securities (e.g. if options, pursuant to the Placement and to the exercise price and expiry date; if Entitlement Offer. partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) 4 5 Do the +securities rank equally The new shares issued will rank pari passu with in all respects from the +issue existing shares on issue. date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: ∙ the date from which they do ∙ the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment ∙ the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration (a) Placement - $0.15 per Share for the shares to be issued under the Placement (to raise $15,503,861). (b) Entitlement Offer - $0.15 per Share for the shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer (to raise up to $17,226,513). 6 Purpose of the issue As described in the ASX Announcement dated (If issued as consideration for 19 September 2019, the purpose of the the acquisition of assets, clearly Placement and Entitlement Offer is to raise up identify those assets) to $32.73 million (before costs) which will primarily be used to fund workstreams required to execute Metals X Limited's reset plan for Nifty, regional exploration activities at Nifty in the Paterson Province and for general working requirements. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metals X Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 01:31:02 UTC