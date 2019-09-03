Metals X : Nifty Copper Operations Update 0 09/03/2019 | 08:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX RELEASE 4 September 2019 NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE Metals X Limited (ASX: MLX) ('Metals X' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on the Nifty Copper Operations ('Nifty') and progress against key work streams and activities of the Nifty Reset Plan. HIGHLIGHTS Operational Performance Improving:

Mine planning has been overhauled and now provides well-considered, meaningful and deliverable plans; New mining area development is 10% ahead of schedule with 2,390m completed since May 2019 (including a record 720m in July 2019); Current developed stocks comprise 1.4Mt at 1.46% Cu for 20Kt of copper with 78% located within the new mining areas to the east and west of the Central Zone; Re-introduction of campaign milling has increased processing plant throughput, recovery and concentrate grade to the long term expected rates, while substantially reducing unit costs; Fleet efficiency has significantly improved lowering the operational cost profile; and Cost reduction opportunities continue to be identified and implemented.

Geological Upside Being Realised:

Mine plan supported by new Ore Reserve, with significant extension potential; Resource extension and definition drilling is progressing well with a further 16,000 meters completed year-to-date. Results continue to confirm the significant geological upside at Nifty; and Grade control drilling continues to identify new stoping opportunities that are being progressively incorporated into the mining schedule.

Infrastructure Issues Being Resolved:

Surface and underground infrastructure improvements (electrical, tailings processing, paste reticulation and ventilation) are well progressed and supporting the increased mining activity.

Workforce Culture Improving:

Focus on culture and safety has been a key driver of improved performance, alignment, ownership and engagement. As a result, Nifty is currently over 150 days free of Lost Time Injury.

Nifty Outlook Remains Positive:

The Company maintains the stated goal of building to 2Mtpa mining rates during the March 2020 quarter.

Metals X Managing Director Mr Damien Marantelli commented: "Several months into our rebuild of the Nifty operation, we are starting to see real momentum growing. Each of the work streams identified in the Reset Plan are on track as we move to complete the activities required to provide a stable and cash flow positive base from which to re-launch Nifty. "In particular, there has been a marked change in culture and safety over the past eight months and the result of that is a workforce that is fully engaged and committed to delivering the Reset Plan. Significant benefits are flowing through in terms of improved planning, ownership of outcomes, operational efficiency and the pace and rigour with which operational changes are being implemented. This, along with the increased development rates being achieved, the ongoing success of our geological drilling programs, and the potential to further increase our resource and reserve base, is building confidence in the Nifty turnaround. "The Citibank Loan Facility, announced last week, provides meaningful support to Nifty". ASX Code: MLX Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace T: +61 8 9220 5700 Perth WA 6000 reception@metalsx.com.au Australia www.metalsx.com.au NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE INTRODUCTION On 1 May 2019, the Company announced the overview of the Nifty Reset Plan ('Reset Plan') which provided a detailed roadmap to turn around the operational performance of Nifty. The Reset Plan followed a comprehensive evaluation of the operation by the revamped Executive Team, with the objective of delivering a long-term, profitable mining operation through: Developing the mine to the east and west of the Central Zone, providing access to new mining areas;

Expanding and upgrading existing underground services and infrastructure into the new mining areas;

Delivering a sustainable reduction in costs and increased productivity; and

Expanding the resource and reserve base through exploration drilling activity. The Company is pleased to provide the following update of progress against key work streams and activities of the Nifty Reset Plan. 1. Operational Performance Improving Development Since announcement of the Nifty Reset Plan in May 2019, a significant focus has been placed on accelerating development outside of the Central Zone. This work has seen an immediate lift in development rates as operational focus moved away from the difficult conditions that were present within that historical area. Currently, development into new mining areas to the east and west is 10% ahead of schedule with 2,390m completed since May 2019, including a record of 720m during July 2019. The priority focus has been developing into the western and eastern ends of Region 4 to provide stoping access and within Region 5 to provide drilling access into the Northeast Limb. Critically, the focus on development has led to a substantial increase in developed stocks for future production as shown on Figure 1 and detailed in Table 1. TABLE 1 - NIFTY DEVELOPED STOPE TONNES AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019 Developed Stocks Location Estimated Estimated Estimated Tonnes Grade - Cu% Cu Tonnes Central Zone 318,534 1.44 4,599 JL 255 - 260 Block 78,732 1.28 1,010 Region 6 49,606 1.35 668 South East 226,345 1.43 3,247 UVW 203 - 213 Block 66,778 1.83 1,224 West End - Region 4 530,649 1.45 7,708 20 - 14 Block - NEL 140,358 1.55 2,182 Total 1,411,002 1.46 20,639 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX: MLX) 2 | P a g e NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE FIGURE 1 - DEPORTMENT OF DEVELOPED STOPES AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019 Mine Planning A major focus has been on the mine planning process. A complete overhaul of systems and processes has been undertaken resulting in new, well-considered, meaningful and deliverable plans which are being more effectively communicated to the operating teams. A largely new team of experienced mining engineers has been recruited and significant investment in new computing and software capability has been made. Importantly, Nifty now has a focused process which converts medium term plans into daily operational plans with the ability to track progress against the plans in real time. With the emerging upside being delivered from the geological drilling program, the Life of Mine schedule is in the process of being updated to incorporate all identified areas of opportunity. Given the ongoing drilling program, this process will be iterative. Production / Outlook The Nifty operation is in the process of transformation with the leading performance indicators such as culture, safety performance, development rates, grade control definition, operational efficiency and developed stocks all on a positive upward trend. Mine output, which ultimately provides the financial rewards from this effort, is largely a lag indicator and is expected to remain flat for the September 2019 quarter and gradually start to increase in the December 2019 quarter, as the benefits of completing development activities into the new mining areas brings substantial additional reserves into the mining schedule. Metals X is confident that the work that has been completed to date over the last six months rebuilding Nifty is essential to the long-term success of the operation. We are also confident that the momentum that is clearly building at Nifty in the various leading indicators will drive consistent and sustainable operational performance well into the future. On that basis, the Company maintains the stated goal of building to 2Mtpa mining rates during the March 2020 quarter. ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX: MLX) 3 | P a g e NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE 2. Geological Upside Being Recognised The 2016 acquisition of the Nifty Copper Operation was largely based on the recognition of the geological upside potential. To assess this potential, the Company has been undertaking substantial underground drilling programs with some 83,000m of drilling completed to date. This work has contributed to considerable improvements to the Nifty geological model and the identification of extensive new copper resources both east and west of the historical Central Zone, the deportment of which is shown in Figure 2. The Nifty Mineral Resource estimate (as at 31 March 2019) comprises some 36.28 Mt at 1.50% Cu for 545,600 tonnes of contained copper (refer ASX release of 28 August 2019 for details). Importantly, 30.55Mt at 1.58% Cu for 482,500 tonnes of contained copper is included in the Measured and Indicated categories. Resource definition and grade control drilling programs are budgeted to continue at Nifty, at an average rate of 2,800m per month, for the remainder of the 2020 financial year. These programs include drilling from the new 14 Level West and 20 Level East dedicated drill drives which are currently in development. FIGURE 2 - MARCH 2019 RESOURCE DEPORTMENT RELATIVE TO HISTORICAL CENTRAL ZONE New Ore Reserve Estimation The updated Mineral Resource Estimation was used to define the March 2019 Ore Reserve Estimation of 11.10 Mt at 1.45% Cu for 161,200 tonnes of contained copper (refer ASX release of 28 August 2019 for details). Importantly, 90% of the Ore Reserve is now outside of the historical Central Zone reflecting the Company's focus on prioritising operational activities into new mining areas (Figure 3). ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX: MLX) 4 | P a g e NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE FIGURE 3 - 2019 RESOURCE & RESERVE DEPORTMENT RELATIVE TO THE HISTORICAL CENTRAL ZONE AND HIGHLIGHTING NEW RESERVE DEVELOPMENT TARGETS Further Resource and Reserve Definition Opportunities Since the 31 March 2019 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimations were completed, a further 16,000m has been drilled underground at Nifty as part of grade control and resource definition programs. The results for the holes drilled prior to 30 June 2019 have been reported in the respective quarterly reports, while the results received between 1 July and 31 August 2019 are provided in Appendix 1. Importantly, drilling continues to return encouraging results with example recent significant intersections presented in Table 2. TABLE 2 - EXAMPLE SIGNIFICANT DRILLING INTERSECTIONS (TRUE WIDTH) RECIEVD BETWEEN 1 JULY 2019 AND 31 AUGUST 2019 (REFER TO APPENDIX 1 FOR FULL DETAILS) Area Hole ID Intersection Region 4 - LCU NUG0705 16.65m @ 2.90% Cu Region 4 - MCU/LCU NUG0710 36.5m @ 2.71% Cu Region 9 - MCU NUG0721 18.3m @ 3.8% Cu Region 9 - MCU (Southwest) NUG0730 13.4m @ 4.07% Cu Region 9 - MCU (Southwest) NUG0731 13.2m @ 2.85% Cu Region 6 - MCU NUG0753 7.9m @ 3.99% Cu Region 6 - MCU NUG0757 8.8m @ 2.72% Cu The drilling completed since 31 March 2019 has contributed to the identification of a number of potential resource and reserve definition opportunities. These are located adjoining existing or planned development within the northeast, southeast, southwest and northwest parts of the defined Mineral Resources as shown on Figure 3. Examples of these opportunities are shown on Figures 4A & 4B pertaining to the Northeast and Southeast Target areas, on Figure 5 for the Northwest Target and on Figure 6 for the Southwest Target. ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX: MLX) 5 | P a g e This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metals X Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:41:07 UTC 0 Latest news on METALS X LIMITED 05:20a METALS X : Receipt of Shareholder Notices PU 09/02 METALS X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh PU 09/02 METALS X : Final Director's Interest Notice PU 08/29 METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement PU 08/29 METALS X : Appendix 4E PU 08/29 METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results PU 08/29 METALS X LIMITED : - 2019 Nifty Resource and Reserve Update AQ 08/29 METALS X : Execution of A$35 Million Loan Facility Agreement PU 08/19 METALS X : 2019 Renison Ore Reserve Update PU 07/03 CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments AQ