Metals X : Nifty Copper Operations Update

11/15/2019 | 01:15am EST

ASX RELEASE

15 November 2019

NIFTY COPPER OPERATIONS UPDATE

Metals X Limited (the Company) (ASX:MLX) provides the following update in relation to its Nifty Copper Operations (Nifty).

As described in the September 2019 Quarterly Report, the Company has made positive progress on each of the Nifty work streams underlying the key lead indicators for the targeted increase in mining production rate to 2 Mtpa. These key lead indicators are: confidence in the resources and reserves, development of mining stocks, progress on ventilation issues and resolution of paste delivery systems.

Despite continued progress against these lead indicators, the expected resulting increase in mining rate is yet to be realised. In particular, production for the December quarter to date has been negatively impacted by delays in bringing targeted stopes on line, lower than planned equipment reliability and underground productivity.

The Board has initiated an operational review and shareholders will be updated in the near future.

END

FURTHER ENQUIRIES:

Damien Marantelli

E: damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au

ASX Code: MLX

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace

T: +61 8 9220 5700

Perth WA 6000

reception@metalsx.com.au

Australia

www.metalsx.com.au

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 06:14:10 UTC
