Metals X : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form 0 09/22/2019 | 10:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of Annual General Meeting Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055 Date of Meeting: Thursday, 24 October 2019 Time of Meeting: 10.30 am (Perth Time) Place of Meeting: The Stirling Room, Parmelia Hilton Perth 14 Mill Street, Perth WA 6000 The Directors recommend that you: Vote FOR Resolutions 1 to 5; and

Resolutions 1 to 5; and Vote AGAINST Resolution 6. Notice of Annual General Meeting Dear Shareholder Annual General Meeting On behalf of the Board, I invite you to attend the annual general meeting (Meeting) of Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) (Company). The Meeting will be held at 10.30am Perth time on Thursday 24 October 2019 in The Stirling Room, Parmelia Hilton Perth, 14 Mill Street, Perth WA 6000. The Meeting will consider the Company's most recent financial statements and remuneration report. In addition, Mr Yimin Zhang will be seeking re-election to the board as the nominee director of Jinchuan Group Limited. The Directors also invite you to consider and, if thought fit, refresh the approval of the Company's Employee Share and Option Plan and also vote on the issue of incentive Employee Options to the Managing Director. The Directors also invite you to consider the ratification of the Placement Shares announced to ASX on 19 September 2019. The Directors recommend that you vote in favour of these resolutions. On 2 September 2019, the Company received a notice of requisition of meeting under section 249D of the Corporations Act (Requisition Notice) from one Shareholder (Requisitioning Shareholder) who then held approximately 8.8% of the Company's Shares and as at the date of this Notice of Meeting has disclosed it has 10.5%. The Requisitioning Shareholder proposed resolutions to remove two of the Directors, and to appoint one new director (Proposed Director). One of the Directors whose removal was sought by the Requisitioning Shareholder has resigned and the other, Mr Peter Newton will resign at the Meeting. The remaining resolution sought by the Requisition Notice will be put to shareholders at the Meeting, being the appointment of the Requisitioning Shareholder's Proposed Director, Mr Brett Smith as set out in Resolution 6 of the Notice of Meeting. The Company considers that the Requisition Notice is unnecessarily disruptive to the Company at a time when the Company is seeking to take advantage of the strategic and operational foundations it has developed over the past year and build on the important plans for the Company's assets, including at Nifty and Renison. It is critical that there is a collaborative and effective leadership team in place with an appropriate skillset to implement and deliver upon the Company's strategy. The executive team of the Company is well credentialed and stable and they remain focused on the delivery of the plans for the Company's key assets as outlined to the ASX, including in the Company's recent capital raising announcement of 19 September 2019. The Company has also announced that it is undertaking a board refresh process to complement the Board composition following the Meeting, being Mr Damien Marantelli (Managing Director), Mr Simon Heggen (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Yimin Zhang (Non-Executive Director), subject to the outcome of the Meeting. The Board considers Mr Brett Smith, the Proposed Director, to be closely associated with the Requisitioning Shareholder. Having carefully considered the Proposed Director's credentials and in the context of the Board review process which at the date of this Notice of Meeting remains underway, the Board does not recommend the appointment of the Proposed Director pursuant to Resolution 6. On behalf of the Board, I encourage you to consider all meeting materials carefully and participate in this decision by attending in person or lodging the proxy form attached to the notice of Meeting. The Directors unanimously recommend that you vote FOR Resolutions 1 to 5 and vote AGAINST Resolution 6. The Company looks forward to maintaining a focus on building value for shareholders through the advancement of our operations. Yours faithfully, Damien Marantelli Managing Director Page 1 of 19 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Metals X Limited ACN 110 150 055 (Metals X or Company) will be held at 10.30 am (Perth time), on Thursday, 24 October 2019 in the Stirling Room, Parmelia Hilton Perth, 14 Mill Street, Perth WA 6000 Agenda Ordinary Business Financial Reports To receive and consider the Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Auditors' Report for Metals X and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Note: There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. 1. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an advisory resolution: "That, the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (as disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report) is adopted." Voting Exclusion: Refer section 3.2 of the Explanatory Memorandum for details of the voting exclusions. 2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Yimin Zhang as director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Yimin Zhang, a Director retiring from office by rotation, and in accordance with Rule 38.1(c) of the Company's Constitution and for the purposes of Listing Rule 14.4, and, being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." 3. Resolution 3 - Approval of Employee Share and Option Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That, the Employee Share and Option Plan (ESOP), which is summarised in the attached Explanatory Memorandum, be approved and that for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9) and for all other purposes, the issue of securities under the ESOP within three (3) years from the date of this resolution be an exception to Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3 by any Director (except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company) and any associate of such a Director. 4. Resolution 4 - Approval for Issue of Securities to Damien Marantelli under the ESOP To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue to Mr Marantelli (or his nominees) 1,923,403 Employee Options in the Company pursuant to the ESOP on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Page 2 of 19 Notice of Annual General Meeting Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of any director of the Company who is eligible to participate in the ESOP or any of their Associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Refer section 6 of the Explanatory Memorandum for details of the voting exclusion. Voting Exclusion: For the purposes of section 200E of the Corporations Act and any termination benefit granted under the ESOP, the Company will disregard any vote cast on the resolution by or on behalf of Mr Marantelli or any of his associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed in writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the resolution, and it is not cast on behalf of Mr Marantelli or an associate of his. 5. Resolution 5 - Ratification of the Issue of Shares under the Placement To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the prior allotment and issue of 103,359,076 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.15 per share to the Placement Recipients, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting, be approved and ratified." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of the Placement Recipients or any Associate of such person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 6. Resolution 6 - Appointment of Director - Mr Brett Smith To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That, Mr Brett Smith, having consented to act as a director of the Company, be appointed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution." Your Board is not proposing Resolution 6. The Company is required to put Resolution 6 to Shareholders due to the request made by the Requisitioning Shareholder. Your Board recommends Shareholders vote AGAINSTthis Resolution 6 and each Director will be voting all Shares that he or she holds or controls AGAINSTthis Resolution 6. Other Business To consider any other business that may be brought before the Meeting in accordance with the Company's Constitution. Explanatory Memorandum Shareholders are referred to the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying and forming part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting. Snap Shot Time Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 permits the Company to specify a time, not more than 48 hours before the Meeting, at which a "snap shot" of Shareholders will be taken for the purposes of determining Shareholders' entitlements to vote at the Meeting. The Directors have determined that all Shares of the Company on the register as at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 22 October 2019 shall, for the purposes of determining voting entitlements at the Meeting, be taken to be held by the persons registered as holding the Shares at that time. Page 3 of 19 Notice of Annual General Meeting Proxies Please note that: a member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy; a proxy need not be a member of the Company; and a member of the Company entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. The enclosed Proxy Form for the Meeting provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging the Proxy Form. Proxies must be returned by 10.30am (Perth time) on 22 October 2019. Voting by Proxy A Shareholder can direct its proxy to vote for, against or abstain from voting on each resolution by marking the appropriate box in the Voting Directions section of the proxy form. If a proxy holder votes, they must cast all votes as directed. Any directed proxies that are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman, who must vote the proxies as directed. If the Chairman is to act as your proxy in relation to the meeting (whether by appointment or by default) and you have not given directions on how to vote by marking the appropriate box in the Voting Directions section of the proxy form, the Chairman intends to vote all valid undirected proxies in respect of each of the Resolutions in favour of the relevant resolution. If you are in any doubt as to how to vote, you should consult your professional adviser. Corporate Representative If a representative of a Shareholder corporation is to attend the Meeting, a "Corporate Representative Certificate" should be completed and produced prior to the meeting. Please contact the Company's Share Registry for a pro forma certificate if required. By Order of the Board of Directors Metals X Limited Fiona Van Maanen Company Secretary 20 September 2019 Page 4 of 19 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metals X Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:41:03 UTC 0 Latest news on METALS X LIMITED 10:42p METALS X : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form PU 10:42p METALS X : Retail Entitlement Offer Document PU 09/20 METALS X LIMITED : - Trading Halt AQ 09/20 METALS X : Launches A$32.7M Equity Raising 19/09/2019 AQ 09/18 METALS X : Launches A$32.7M Equity Raising PU 09/18 METALS X LIMITED : - Completion of A$35 Million Loan Facility AQ 09/17 METALS X : Completion of A$35 Million Loan Facility PU 09/13 METALS X LIMITED : - Update on Shareholder Notice AQ 09/12 METALS X : Corporate Presentation PU 09/09 METALS X : Renison record drill intersection at bell 50 AQ