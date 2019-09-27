Metals X : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
0
09/27/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Metals X Limited
ACN/ARSN
110 150 055
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Jinchuan Group Limited
ACN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
27 / 09 / 2019
12 / 09 / 2016
12 / 09 / 2016
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
44,000,000
7.26%
44,000,000
5.16%
(based on
(based on
605,952,748
853,341,714
shares on issue)
shares on issue)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and
Person's votes
change
interest changed
in relation to change
number of
affected
(7)
securities affected
27/09/19
Jinchuan Group
Issue of 60,922,130 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limited
pursuant to an accelerated non-
renounceable entitlement by MLX
resulting in dilution of relevant
interest.
27/09/19
Jinchuan Group
Issue of 103,359,076 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limited
pursuant to a placement by MLX
resulting in dilution of relevant
interest.
06/08/18
Jinchuan
Group
Issue of 76,923,076 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limited
pursuant to a placement by MLX
resulting in dilution of relevant
interest.
05/03/18 -
Jinchuan
Group
Issue of 700,000 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
21/05/18
Limited
pursuant to employee option
conversions by MLX resulting in
dilution of relevant interest.
19/09/17
Jinchuan
Group
Issue of 2,096,529 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limited
pursuant to a dividend reinvestment
plan by MLX resulting in dilution of
relevant interest.
25/11/16
Jinchuan
Group
Issue of 3,388,155 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limited
pursuant to a performance rights
issue by MLX resulting in dilution of
relevant interest.
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
registered as holder
securities
(8)
Jinchuan Group
Jinchuan Group
Jinchuan Group
Beneficial Owner
Ordinary shares
44,000,000
Limited
Limited
Limited
44,000,000
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Jinchuan Group Limited
98 Jinchuan Road, Jinchang City, Gansu Province 737100 PR CHINA
Signature
print name
Yimin Zhang
capacity Chief Representative in Australia
sign here
Yimin Zhang
date 27 / 09 / 2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Metals X Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:32:08 UTC