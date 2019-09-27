Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metals X Limited    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
0.18 AUD   -2.70%
03:33aMETALS X : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
09/26METALS X : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/26METALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Metals X Limited

ACN/ARSN

110 150 055

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Jinchuan Group Limited

ACN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

27 / 09 / 2019

12 / 09 / 2016

12 / 09 / 2016

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

44,000,000

7.26%

44,000,000

5.16%

(based on

(based on

605,952,748

853,341,714

shares on issue)

shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and

Person's votes

change

interest changed

in relation to change

number of

affected

(7)

securities affected

27/09/19

Jinchuan Group

Issue of 60,922,130 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Limited

pursuant to an accelerated non-

renounceable entitlement by MLX

resulting in dilution of relevant

interest.

27/09/19

Jinchuan Group

Issue of 103,359,076 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Limited

pursuant to a placement by MLX

resulting in dilution of relevant

interest.

06/08/18

Jinchuan

Group

Issue of 76,923,076 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Limited

pursuant to a placement by MLX

resulting in dilution of relevant

interest.

05/03/18 -

Jinchuan

Group

Issue of 700,000 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

21/05/18

Limited

pursuant to employee option

conversions by MLX resulting in

dilution of relevant interest.

19/09/17

Jinchuan

Group

Issue of 2,096,529 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Limited

pursuant to a dividend reinvestment

plan by MLX resulting in dilution of

relevant interest.

25/11/16

Jinchuan

Group

Issue of 3,388,155 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Limited

pursuant to a performance rights

issue by MLX resulting in dilution of

relevant interest.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

securities

(8)

Jinchuan Group

Jinchuan Group

Jinchuan Group

Beneficial Owner

Ordinary shares

44,000,000

Limited

Limited

Limited

44,000,000

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Jinchuan Group Limited

98 Jinchuan Road, Jinchang City, Gansu Province 737100 PR CHINA

Signature

print name

Yimin Zhang

capacity Chief Representative in Australia

sign here

Yimin Zhang

date 27 / 09 / 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS X LIMITED
03:33aMETALS X : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
09/26METALS X : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/26METALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/26METALS X LIMITED : - despatch of retail entitlement offer document
AQ
09/24METALS X : Despatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Document
PU
09/23METALS X LIMITED : - Completion of Fully Underwritten Capital Raising for A$32.7..
AQ
09/22METALS X : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
09/22METALS X : Retail Entitlement Offer Document
PU
09/20METALS X LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
09/20METALS X : Launches A$32.7M Equity Raising 19/09/2019
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 272 M
EBIT 2020 11,0 M
Net income 2020 23,2 M
Finance 2020 48,5 M
Yield 2020 3,61%
P/E ratio 2020 5,49x
P/E ratio 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-55.12%107
BHP GROUP LTD8.82%117 915
BHP GROUP PLC5.03%117 915
RIO TINTO PLC11.68%87 458
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.57%87 458
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.31%31 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group