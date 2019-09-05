Metals X : Renison Record Drill Intersection Bell 50

ASX RELEASE

6 September 2019

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

Metals X Limited (Metals X or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at the Bell 50 area at the Renison Tin Operations (Renison) in Tasmania. Bell 50 is located below and down-plunge of the high-grade Area 5, which is currently in development. Renison is 50%-owned by Metals X through the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture (BMTJV).

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent additional drilling at Bell 50 has returned a record drill intersection of 30.10m at 4.58% Sn from 233.0m within hole U6966 (true width). The intersection is the best drill result ever recorded at Renison under the current ownership and represents the deepest drill intersection at Bell 50 to date, which therefore remains open at depth;

3.89m at 1.74% Sn from 211.0m in hole U6965 8.50m at 2.30% Sn from 221.0m in hole U6965

Assay results are pending for an additional 6 new drill holes at Bell 50;

Bell 50 is the continuation of the high grade Area 5 zone where drilling during 2018 defined Mineral Resources totalling 4.47Mt at 1.91% Sn. Area 5 is currently in development;

Drilling at Bell 50 and Area 5 is continuing with two rigs in operation.

Managing Director, Mr Damien Marantelli, commented:

"These latest Bell 50 drilling results are outstanding. Bell 50 continues to deliver; due to its proximity to the Area 5 discovery and development project, these high-grade intersections are very significant.

"Work is now underway on the Area 5 Mining Optimisation Study to establish the infrastructure requirements, mine planning and production schedule for Area 5 which will then lead into studies for the development and mining of the Bell 50 resource. We expect this work to be completed within the next six months. Importantly, given the proximity of Area 5 to existing operations and the recently completed preliminary ventilation enhancements, mining of material from the top of the orebody has commenced and will continue during the current financial year.

"Further outstanding opportunities at Renison continue to emerge and the Company intends to provide a complete update on those opportunities in the immediate future."

DETAILS

The Bell 50 area was defined during April 2019 when an initial program of 5 holes were drilled below Area 5 to test the conceptual southerly plunge of the high grade mineralisation towards the modelled position of the Pine Hill Granite. All 5 holes intersected significant tin mineralisation with hole U6681 intersecting an impressive 10.30m at 7.65% Sn (refer ASX announcement of 14th May 2019).

Ongoing drilling has now confirmed that the Area 5 high zone continues into Bell 50 as shown in Figure 1.