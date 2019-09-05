Log in
09:32pMETALS X : Renison Record Drill Intersection Bell 50
PU
10:14aMETALS X LIMITED : - Nifty Copper Operations Update
AQ
09/04METALS X LIMITED : - Receipt of Shareholder Notices
AQ
Metals X : Renison Record Drill Intersection Bell 50

09/05/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

6 September 2019

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

Metals X Limited (Metals X or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at the Bell 50 area at the Renison Tin Operations (Renison) in Tasmania. Bell 50 is located below and down-plunge of the high-grade Area 5, which is currently in development. Renison is 50%-owned by Metals X through the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture (BMTJV).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent additional drilling at Bell 50 has returned a record drill intersection of 30.10m at 4.58% Sn from 233.0m within hole U6966 (true width). The intersection is the best drill result ever recorded at Renison under the current ownership and represents the deepest drill intersection at Bell 50 to date, which therefore remains open at depth;
  • Other recently received outstanding drill intersections include (all true width);
    • 3.89m at 1.74% Sn from 211.0m in hole U6965
    • 8.50m at 2.30% Sn from 221.0m in hole U6965
  • Assay results are pending for an additional 6 new drill holes at Bell 50;
  • Bell 50 is the continuation of the high grade Area 5 zone where drilling during 2018 defined Mineral Resources totalling 4.47Mt at 1.91% Sn. Area 5 is currently in development;
  • Drilling at Bell 50 and Area 5 is continuing with two rigs in operation.

Managing Director, Mr Damien Marantelli, commented:

"These latest Bell 50 drilling results are outstanding. Bell 50 continues to deliver; due to its proximity to the Area 5 discovery and development project, these high-grade intersections are very significant.

"Work is now underway on the Area 5 Mining Optimisation Study to establish the infrastructure requirements, mine planning and production schedule for Area 5 which will then lead into studies for the development and mining of the Bell 50 resource. We expect this work to be completed within the next six months. Importantly, given the proximity of Area 5 to existing operations and the recently completed preliminary ventilation enhancements, mining of material from the top of the orebody has commenced and will continue during the current financial year.

"Further outstanding opportunities at Renison continue to emerge and the Company intends to provide a complete update on those opportunities in the immediate future."

DETAILS

The Bell 50 area was defined during April 2019 when an initial program of 5 holes were drilled below Area 5 to test the conceptual southerly plunge of the high grade mineralisation towards the modelled position of the Pine Hill Granite. All 5 holes intersected significant tin mineralisation with hole U6681 intersecting an impressive 10.30m at 7.65% Sn (refer ASX announcement of 14th May 2019).

Ongoing drilling has now confirmed that the Area 5 high zone continues into Bell 50 as shown in Figure 1.

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

FIGURE 1 - (A) ISOMETRIC THROUGH RENISON OREBODY AND (B) SCHEMATIC LONG SECTION LOOKING WEST OF THE AREA 5 & BELL 50 REGIONS SHOWING DEFINED HIGH GRADE ZONE

A total of 54 holes for 14,607 metres have now been drilled into Bell 50 with the results for 44 holes presented in the June 2019 quarterly report. Recently, the assay results for a further four holes have been returned with the results for an additional six holes still pending. All Bell 50 drilling results up to 31st August 2019 are presented in Appendix 1.

Within the recently received drill results, an outstanding intersection of 30.10m at 4.58% Sn and 0.12% Cu was returned from hole U6966 (refer Figure 2 & 3). This intersection is hosted within both the Red Rock Member and No.2 Dolomite in the footwall of the Federal - Bassett Fault (Photo 1). This is a similar structural setting to the high grade Area 5 mineralisation located up-plunge. Importantly, the Federal - Bassett Fault represents the primary hydrothermal "plumbing system" to the Renison orebody.

The U6966 intersection represents the deepest Bell 50 drill intersection returned to date at an RL of 910m. In addition, it represents the most southeasterly hole drilled to date with mineralisation remaining open down the plunge of the intersection of the Renison Mine Series with the Federal - Bassett Fault.

Infill and extensional drilling at Area 5 and Bell 50 continues.

FIGURE 2 - ISOMETRIC VIEW LOOKING NORTHWEST OF BELL 50 SHOWING ONLY THE NO. 2 DOLOMITE, DRILLING

LOCATIONS AND SELECTED DRILL INTERSECTIONS (REFER APPENDIX 1 FOR FULL DRILLING DETAILS)

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

FIGURE 3 - BELL 50 DRILL SECTION 66300mN LOOKING NORTH SHOWING THE POSITION OF DRILL HOLE U6966

FORWARD PLAN

Further infill and extensional drilling is planned for the Bell 50 and Area 5 regions with two rigs in operation. The Company is currently considering the potential to mobilise a third drill rig to accelerate completion of programs in support of the Area 5 Mining Optimisation Study. This study will establish the infrastructure requirements, mine planning and production schedule for Area 5 and is expected to be completed in the next 6 months. This work will lead into further work to incorporate Bell 50 into the mining schedule.

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

Photo 1 - U6966 DRILL CORE BETWEEN 245m and 265m SHOWING TIN ASSAY RESULTS

RENISON RECORD DRILL INTERSECTION AT BELL 50

ENQUIRIES

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Damien Marantelli

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Managing Director

Citadel-MAGNUS

E: damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au

M: +61 413 355 997

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results has been compiled by Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rigby is a full time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rigby consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:31:06 UTC
