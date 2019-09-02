Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metals X Limited    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
0.14 AUD   -12.50%
03:47aMETALS X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh
PU
03:47aMETALS X : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:47am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

02 SEPTEMBER 2019

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND BOARD REFRESH

Metals X Limited (ASX: MLX) ('Metals X' or 'the Company') advises that Mr Milan Jerkovic has resigned as a Director of the Company in order to concentrate on his other roles. Mr Jerkovic has been a valuable contributor and we thank him for his good service. Mr Jerkovic will continue to be available to the Board under an advisory mandate if required.

The Board will take this opportunity to initiate a reconstruction of the Board with a process to select new Board members to be undertaken in a manner which will strengthen the Company and complement the strengthening of its operational leadership which commenced with the appointment of Mr Damien Marantelli as Managing Director in November 2018.

The Company believes that the selection of new Board members should be representative of all shareholders. The Chairman, Mr Peter Newton intends to step down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting. The Chairman fully supports the Board's decision to appoint a Board that continues to be fully representative of all shareholders.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

ENQUIRIES

Level 5, 197 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000 Australia

Damien Marantelli

PO Box 7248

damien.marantelli@metalsx.com.au

Cloisters Square PO WA 6850

+61 8 9220 5700

reception@metalsx.com.au

www.metalsx.com.au

ASX Code: MLX

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 07:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS X LIMITED
03:47aMETALS X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh
PU
03:47aMETALS X : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4E
PU
08/29METALS X : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/29METALS X : FY2019 Full Year Results
PU
08/29METALS X LIMITED : - 2019 Nifty Resource and Reserve Update
AQ
08/29METALS X : Execution of A$35 Million Loan Facility Agreement
PU
08/19METALS X : 2019 Renison Ore Reserve Update
PU
07/03CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
AQ
05/27METALS X : 2019 renison resource update area 5 underpins a great year
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 286 M
EBIT 2020 30,5 M
Net income 2020 54,6 M
Debt 2020 27,6 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 2,00x
P/E ratio 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,45  AUD
Last Close Price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damien Marantelli Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Peter John Newton Non-Executive Chairman
Fiona Jayne Van Maanen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS X LIMITED-62.35%74
BHP GROUP LTD6.02%111 108
BHP GROUP PLC7.35%111 108
RIO TINTO PLC11.25%85 197
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.61%85 197
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.51%29 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group