Metals X : Resignation of Director and Board Refresh

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

02 SEPTEMBER 2019

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND BOARD REFRESH

Metals X Limited (ASX: MLX) ('Metals X' or 'the Company') advises that Mr Milan Jerkovic has resigned as a Director of the Company in order to concentrate on his other roles. Mr Jerkovic has been a valuable contributor and we thank him for his good service. Mr Jerkovic will continue to be available to the Board under an advisory mandate if required.

The Board will take this opportunity to initiate a reconstruction of the Board with a process to select new Board members to be undertaken in a manner which will strengthen the Company and complement the strengthening of its operational leadership which commenced with the appointment of Mr Damien Marantelli as Managing Director in November 2018.

The Company believes that the selection of new Board members should be representative of all shareholders. The Chairman, Mr Peter Newton intends to step down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting. The Chairman fully supports the Board's decision to appoint a Board that continues to be fully representative of all shareholders.