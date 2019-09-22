Metals X : Retail Entitlement Offer Document 0 09/22/2019 | 10:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Retail Entitlement Offer Document Pursuant to s708AA(2) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) An accelerated non renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to existing shareholders of Metals X Limited of 1 new fully paid ordinary shares for every 6 Shares held at an Issue Price of $0.15 to raise up to approximately $17.23 million before costs of the Offer. Retail Shareholders who apply for their full Retail Entitlement will also be entitled to apply for additional New Shares to be allocated out of any shortfall. Important notice This document is not a prospectus. This document does not contain all of the information that an investor may require in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the New Shares offered by this document. The New Shares offered by this document should be considered speculative. This document should be read in its entirety. If after reading this document you have any questions about the Offer or the New Shares then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional advisor. Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters Legal Adviser If after reading this document you have any questions about the Offer or the New Shares then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional advisor. Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters Legal Adviser Important information Offer statistics Number of New Shares to be issued under the Placement: ............................................... 103,359,076 Number of New Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer: ........................... up to 114,843,418* Issue Price: ......................................................................................................... $0.15 per New Share *Excludes any New Shares which may be issued in the event that any Existing Options are exercised prior to the Record Date. Key dates for investors Trading halt (before market open): ......................................................................... 19 September 2019 Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Appendix 3B and cleansing statement lodged: ................................................................................... 19 September 2019 Institutional Entitlement Offer opens: ..................................................................... 19 September 2019 Institutional Entitlement Offer closes: ..................................................................... 20 September 2019 Announcement of results of Institutional Entitlement Offer and release of Retail Entitlement Offer Document to ASX (before commencement of trading following the trading halt): ................................. 23 September 2019 Announcement of Placement (before commencement of trading following the trading halt): ........................................................................... 23 September 2019 Trading halt lifted and resume trading on an ex-entitlement basis: .......................... 23 September 2019 Record Date for Retail Entitlement Offer: ............................................................... 23 September 2019 Retail Entitlement Offer Document and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched: ............................................... 25 September 2019 Retail Entitlement Offer opens: .............................................................................. 25 September 2019 Settlement of Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement: .................................. 26 September 2019 Quotation of New Shares issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement:......................................................... 27 September 2019 Retail Entitlement Offer expected to close: .................................................................. 7 October 2019 Commencement of trading of New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer on ASX: ................................................................. 14 October 2019 Expected date for despatch of New Shareholding statements for New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer: ................................................................... 14 October 2019 Further details regarding the timetable for the Entitlement Offer are set out in section 1.6. All dates are subject to change and accordingly are indicative only. In particular, the Company has the right to vary the dates of the Retail Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Investors are encouraged to submit their Entitlement and Acceptance Forms as soon as possible after the Retail Entitlement Offer opens. Retail Entitlement Offer Document Pursuant to s708AA(2) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Page 2 of 35 Table of Contents 1. Offer details............................................................................................................................ 7 2. How to apply ......................................................................................................................... 16 3. Control issues arising from the Entitlement Offer on the Company ......................................... 18 4. Risk factors ........................................................................................................................... 21 5. Material contracts .................................................................................................................. 26 6. Additional information ............................................................................................................ 30 7. Definitions and glossary......................................................................................................... 32 Important notices The Retail Entitlement Offer made pursuant to this Retail Entitlement Offer Document is for a rights issue of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)) of the Company. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document is not a disclosure document for the purposes of chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. The Company is offering the securities under this Retail Entitlement Offer Document without disclosure to investors under chapter 6D of the Corporations Act pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act, as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84. Accordingly, the level of disclosure contained in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document is significantly less than that required under a prospectus and Eligible Retail Shareholders should consider all relevant facts and circumstances, including their knowledge of the Company and disclosures made to the ASX, and should consult their professional advisors before deciding whether to accept the Retail Entitlement Offer. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document is dated 23 September 2019 and was lodged with the ASX on that date. The ASX does not take any responsibility for the contents of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document. Securities will only be issued on the basis of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document in accordance with the terms set out in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document. As at the date of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document, the Company has complied with: the provisions of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act , as they apply to the Company; and

, as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act . The Retail Entitlement Offer is only made to those Shareholders who are Eligible Retail Shareholders on the Record Date (being Shareholders who have a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and People's Republic of China). No excluded information As at the date of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document the Company is not aware of any excluded information of the kind which would require disclosure in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document pursuant to subsections 708AA(8) and (9) of the Corporations Act. Foreign shareholders This document does not constitute an offer of New Shares in any jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful. New Shares may not be offered or sold in any country outside Australia except to the extent permitted below. The Company has decided that it is unreasonable to make offers under the Entitlement Offer to Shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia and New Zealand and a limited number of Shareholders with registered addresses in Hong Kong and People's Republic of China having regard to the number of Shareholders in those places, the number and value of the New Shares they would be offered and the cost of complying with the legal and regulatory requirements in those places. Accordingly, the Retail Entitlement Offer is not being extended to, and does not qualify for distribution Retail Entitlement Offer Document Pursuant to s708AA(2) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Page 3 of 35 or sale by, and no New Shares will be issued to Shareholders having registered addresses outside of Australia and New Zealand and a limited number of Shareholders in Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. The Company has not made any investigation as to the regulatory requirements that may prevail in the countries outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and People's Republic of China in which the Company's Shareholders may reside. It is the responsibility of overseas Applicants to ensure compliance with all laws of any country relevant to their Acceptance. The Retail Entitlement Offer may only be accepted by Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute an offer in any place in which or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer. The distribution of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document in jurisdictions outside Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and People's Republic of China may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document should observe those restrictions. Any failure to comply with restrictions might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. In particular, this document may not be released or distributed in the United States. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. Any securities described in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US State securities laws. See section 1.22 for further information on Retail Entitlement Offer restrictions with respect to Shareholders who do not have registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong or People's Republic of China. China The information in this document does not constitute a public offer of the New Shares, whether by way of sale or subscription, in the People's Republic of China (excluding, for purposes of this paragraph, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan). The New Shares may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in the PRC to legal or natural persons other than directly to "qualified domestic institutional investors", sovereign wealth funds and quasi- government investment funds. Hong Kong WARNING: The contents of this document have not been reviewed by any Hong Kong regulatory authority. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the offer. If you are in doubt about any contents of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice. New Zealand The New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain. How to accept your Retail Entitlement to New Shares Retail Entitlements to New Shares can be accepted by Eligible Retail Shareholders in full or in part by completing and returning the Entitlement and Acceptance Form which is accompanying this Retail Entitlement Offer Document with cheque, bank draft or money order or making payment of Acceptance money by BPAY® in accordance with the instructions set out in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document and on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Retail Entitlement Offer Document Pursuant to s708AA(2) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Page 4 of 35 This Retail Entitlement Offer Document is available in electronic form on the internet at https://MetalsXOffer.thereachagency.com. If you wish to obtain a free copy of this Retail Entitlement Offer Document, please contact the Company's Share Registry on the numbers below. Enquiries If you are an Eligible Retail Shareholder and have any questions in relation to the Retail Entitlement Offer, please contact your stockbroker or professional adviser. If you have questions in relation to the Shares upon which your Entitlement has been calculated, or how to complete the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, take up your Entitlement, please call the Share Registry on: 1300 850 505 for callers within Australia; or +61 3 9415 4000 for overseas callers. Deciding to accept the Retail Entitlement Offer No person named in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document, nor any other person, guarantees the performance of the Company, the repayment of capital or the payment of a return on the New Shares. Please read this document carefully before you make a decision to invest. An investment in the Company has a number of specific risks which you should consider before making a decision to invest. Some of these risks are summarised in section 4. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document is an important document and you should read it in full before deciding whether to invest pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer. You should also have regard to other publicly available information about the Company, including ASX announcements, which can be found at the Company's website: http://www.metalsx.com.au. Terms used A number of terms and abbreviations used in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document have defined meanings, which are explained in the definitions and glossary in section 7. Money as expressed in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document is in Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Forward looking statements Some of the information contained in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document constitutes forward- looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'should', 'will', 'expects', 'plans' or similar expressions. These statements discuss future objectives or expectations concerning results of operations or financial conditions or provide other forward-looking information. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could be significantly different from the results or objectives expressed in, or implied by, those forward-looking statements. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document details some important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements made in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document. No representations No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer which is not contained in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document. Any information or representation in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer not contained in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company or its officers. This Retail Entitlement Offer Document does not provide investment advice or advice on the taxation consequences of accepting the Retail Entitlement Offer. The Retail Entitlement Offer and the information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Document, do not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs (including financial and tax issues) as an investor. Retail Entitlement Offer Document Pursuant to s708AA(2) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Page 5 of 35 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

