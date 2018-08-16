Metcash : 16 August 2018 Metcash Limited – ASIC Form 484 – Cancellation of Shares

16 August 2018
METCASH LIMITED - ASIC FORM 484 - CANCELLATION OF SHARES
Metcash Limited confirms that 66,385,128 ordinary shares were cancelled on 15 August 2018 as finalisation of its $150 million off-market buyback. Attached is an ASIC Form 484 which confirms cancellation of those shares.
METCASH LIMITED
112 073 480
METCASH TRADING LIMITED
JULIE SUZANNE HUTTON
Date signed 14-08-2018
METCASH LIMITED ACN 112 073 480
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type.
ORD
|
66385128
|
150030389.28
13-08-2018
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
861972748
|
0.00
|
0.00
13-08-2018