METCASH LIMITED (MTS)
Metcash : 16 August 2018 Metcash Limited – ASIC Form 484 – Cancellation of Shares

08/16/2018 | 03:46am CEST

Metcash Limited

16 August 2018

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

METCASH LIMITED - ASIC FORM 484 - CANCELLATION OF SHARES

ABN 32 112 073 480 1 Thomas Holt Drive

Macquarie Park NSW 2113 Australia

Metcash Limited confirms that 66,385,128 ordinary shares were cancelled on 15 August 2018 as finalisation of its $150 million off-market buyback. Attached is an ASIC Form 484 which confirms cancellation of those shares.

Yours faithfully

Julie Hutton Company Secretary

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

METCASH LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

112 073 480

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAD12060

Lodgement date/time: 14-08-2018 15:33:02 Reference Id: 115128261

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

METCASH TRADING LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

38779

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

JULIE SUZANNE HUTTON

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 14-08-2018

Form 484 - Change to company details METCASH LIMITEDACN112 073 480

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

66385128

150030389.28

Earliest Date of cancellation

13-08-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

861972748

0.00

0.00

Earliest date of change

13-08-2018

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:45:02 UTC
