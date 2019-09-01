Metcash : 2 September 2019 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Performance Rights
442,804
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Each Performance Right is a conditional entitlement to a fully paid Ordinary Share at vesting subject to satisfaction of certain vesting conditions
Issue Date:
2 September 2019
Vesting Date:
15 August 2022
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Ordinary Shares issued on vesting of Performance Rights will rank equally with other fully paid Ordinary Shares
Nil
Issue of 442,804 Performance Rights to the Group CEO, Mr Jeffery Adams, under the Metcash Senior Executive Performance Rights Plan for his FY20 - FY22 long term incentive (LTI) award.
The issue was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 28 August 2019.
No
N/A
6c Number of +securities issued N/A
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
2 September 2019
+class
Number
+Class
8
Number
and
of
all
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
909,256,748
Ordinary Shares
(including the
+securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
7,081,605
Performance Rights
NOTE: The balance
(MTSAK)
of Performance
Rights is affected,
and may be varied,
by a number of
events including the
lapse and forfeiture
of Performance
Rights.
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Ordinary Shares issued on vesting of Performance Rights will rank equally with other fully paid Ordinary Shares.
