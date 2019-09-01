Log in
METCASH LIMITED

(MTS)
Metcash : 2 September 2019 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/01/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

METCASH LIMITED

ABN

32 112 073 480

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jeffery Adams

Date of last notice

3 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

2 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

835,902 Performance Rights

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

442,804

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,278,706 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Issue of 442,804 Performance Rights to the Group CEO, Mr Jeffery Adams, under the Metcash Senior Executive Performance Rights Plan for his FY20 - FY22 long term incentive (LTI) award, and approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 28 August 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:31:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 131 M
EBIT 2020 321 M
Net income 2020 201 M
Debt 2020 51,0 M
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 2 637 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,68  AUD
Last Close Price 2,90  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,90%
Spread / Average Target -7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Knapp Adams Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert A. Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Soller Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Gear Chief Information Officer
Fiona Elizabeth Balfour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METCASH LIMITED18.37%1 775
BID CORPORATION LTD23.11%7 117
MARR SPA-4.08%1 446
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC20.64%1 169
LACTO JAPAN CO LTD-45.57%341
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%274
