Metcash : 24 June 2019 Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report 0 06/23/2019 | 07:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 24 June 2019 Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Dear Sir/Madam METCASH LIMITED ABN 32 112 073 480 1 THOMAS HOLT DRIVE MACQUARIE PARK NSW 2113 AUSTRALIA PO BOX 557 MACQUARIE PARK NSW 1670 AUSTRALIA PHONE: 02 9741 3000 FAX: 02 9741 3399 WEB: www.metcash.com METCASH LIMITED - 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS AND FINANCIAL REPORT In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, please find attached the following documents for release to the market: Announcement - Metcash Limited 2019 Full Year Results Appendix 4E and Financial Report (including the Directors' Report and Independent Auditor's Report) of Metcash Limited and its controlled entities

for the year ended 30 April 2019. Yours faithfully Julie Hutton Company Secretary Metcash Limited ABN 32 112 073 480 1 Thomas Holt Drive Macquarie Park NSW 2113 Australia 24 June 2019 ASX Announcement Metcash Limited 2019 Full Year Results Reported Group revenue (excludes charge-through sales) up 1.8% to $12.7bn

charge-through sales) up 1.8% to $12.7bn Group revenue (including charge-through sales) increased 1.4% to $14.6bn

charge-through sales) increased 1.4% to $14.6bn Statutory profit after tax of $192.8m (FY18: Loss of $148.2m)

Underlying profit after tax 1 declined 3.0% to $210.3m

declined 3.0% to $210.3m Underlying EPS up 1.8% to 22.6c reflecting earnings accretion as a result of the $150m share buy-back

buy-back Group EBIT down 1.4% to $330.0m Food EBIT down 3.0% to $182.7m o Liquor EBIT up 1.3% to $71.2m

o Hardware EBIT up 17.2% to $81.2m

Working Smarter program completed with total annualised gross savings of ~$125m over three years

MFuture program now underway

Solid operating cashflows and strong balance sheet

FY19 final dividend of 7.0 cents per share, fully franked Group Overview Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) today released its financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019. These results incorporate the introduction of the new Accounting Standard AASB15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The FY18 comparative year has been adjusted to reflect the introduction of the new standard. Reported Group revenue, which now excludes charge-through sales, increased 1.8% to $12.7bn (FY18: $12.4bn). Including charge-through sales, Group revenue increased 1.4% to $14.6bn (FY18: $14.4bn) with sales growth in the Food and Liquor pillars partly offset by a small decline in Hardware sales. Group EBIT declined 1.4% to $330.0m (FY18: $334.6m), with earnings growth in the Hardware and Liquor pillars being more than offset by a decline in the Food pillar earnings and a reduction in the net Corporate result. 1 In FY19 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and SA DC transition costs of $17.5m (post tax). In FY18 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and HTH integration costs of $19.6m (post tax) and an impairment of goodwill and other net assets of $345.5m (post tax). In Hardware, additional synergies from the Home Timber & Hardware (HTH) acquisition was the main driver of the increase in earnings. In Liquor, earnings were underpinned by continued growth in the IBA network. While in Food, the decline in EBIT was largely due to the decline in wholesale sales (excluding tobacco), and incremental operating expenditure related to MFuture initiatives which is expected to deliver revenue benefits in the future. Additional cost savings through the Working Smarter program helped to offset inflation across the Group. Corporate EBIT loss was $5.1m (FY18: EBIT gain of $6.7m). The prior financial year Corporate EBIT included the reversal of a ~$10m provision against the NSW Distribution Centre hail insurance claim that was settled in FY18. Underlying profit after tax1 declined 3.0% to $210.3m (FY18: $216.9m) reflecting lower reported EBIT and an increase in finance costs due to the company's $150m share buy-back in 1H19. Underlying earnings per share increased 1.8% to 22.6 cents due to ~4% earnings accretion delivered through the share buy-back. Statutory profit after tax was $192.8m (FY18: Loss of $148.2m). The prior financial year included a charge of $345.5m (post tax) related to the impairment of goodwill and other net assets. Group operating cashflow for the year was $244.9m (FY18: $276.3m) which represents a cash conversion ratio of 92%. Net debt at the end of the financial year was $42.9m (FY18: Net cash of $42.8m). The higher debt is largely due to the $150m share buy-back in August 2018. Group CEO, Jeff Adams said: "Further good progress on key initiatives in the second half helped deliver a pleasing financial and strategic outcome for the year. "Solid earnings and cashflows were again delivered by our Pillars despite challenging market conditions, and we continue to be well positioned with a strong balance sheet. "Pleasingly, our Supermarkets business delivered its fourth consecutive half-year period of improvement in the non-tobacco sales trajectory, and it has a number of significant MFuture initiatives underway that we believe will drive further improvement. "As announced earlier this month, we have entered into a new long-term supply agreement with Drakes Supermarkets in Queensland. "Our Liquor and Hardware pillars continued to perform well, both delivering higher earnings. In Hardware, earnings were up significantly as the business continued to drive synergy benefits from the acquisition of Home Timber & Hardware. "Our Working Smarter program has now concluded, delivering total annualised gross savings of ~$125m over the past three years, well ahead of the initial ~$100m target. "MFuture, the next phase of our strategy, is now underway and includes continuing our strong focus on costs and investing to drive revenue growth. "I am encouraged by the level of retailer confidence in the future and their on-going investment in stores to improve the quality of our independent networks. I am confident in our plans to further champion their growth and continued success of our independent networks," Mr Adams said. 1 In FY19 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and SA DC transition costs of $17.5m (post tax). In FY18 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and HTH integration costs of $19.6m (post tax) and an impairment of goodwill and other net assets of $345.5m (post tax). Review of Trading Results Food Total Food sales (including charge-through sales) increased 0.3% to $8.79bn (FY18: $8.77bn). In Supermarkets, there was some improvement in the still highly competitive market conditions, particularly in the second half of the year. This was evident in deflation2 for 2H19 reducing to -0.9% (1H19: -1.3%). Deflation for the full year was -1.1% (FY18: -2.4%) and reflects a reduction in the level of promotional activity in the market. Supermarkets sales (including charge-through sales) were down 0.5% to $7.24bn (FY18: $7.28bn), with continued growth on the eastern seaboard again being offset by a decline in sales in Western Australia. The trajectory of the decline in wholesale sales (excluding tobacco) in the second half improved to -1.3% (1H19: -1.9%), reflecting the fourth consecutive half-year period of improvement in the rate of decline. The decline for the full year was -1.5% (FY18: -3.6%) and largely represents the impact of challenging conditions in Western Australia. There was an improvement in the sales trajectory of the IGA retail network, with LfL3 sales down -0.5% (FY18: -0.9%). There was a further increase in retailer and supplier satisfaction scores, and our teamwork score increased 80 basis points to ~72%. Convenience sales increased 4.4% to $1.6bn (FY18: $1.5bn) reflecting sales growth from major customers, increased tobacco sales and the addition of new customers. Food EBIT decreased $5.6m (3.0%) to $182.7m (FY18: $188.3m). The decline in wholesale sales (excluding tobacco) and an incremental investment in MFuture growth initiatives of ~$10m were partly offset by an incremental contribution from the resolution of onerous lease obligations of ~$7m (all of which occurred in the first half of the financial year) and improved earnings from joint ventures. Working Smarter savings continued to help offset inflation. The EBIT margin4 for Food was maintained at 2.1%. The implementation of AASB15 had a $1.6m positive year-on-year impact on EBIT. Liquor Total Liquor sales (including charge-through sales) increased 5.6% to $3.67bn (FY18: $3.47bn) reflecting continued growth in sales to the IBA bannered group and ALM wholesale customers. A high proportion of this growth was value driven related to continuation of the 'premiumisation' trend to higher quality but less consumption. Wholesale sales to the IBA bannered network increased 5.3%, partly reflecting conversion of a number of contract customers to the IBA banner in FY18, including Thirsty Camel in South Australia and the Northern Territory. Warehouse sales to the IBA bannered network on a LfL5 basis increased 1.9% (FY18: 1.5%) supported by the on-going investments to improve the quality of the store network and shopper experience. This represents the sixth consecutive year of LfL sales growth, showing the strength of our IBA retailer network. Liquor EBIT increased $0.9m or 1.3% to $71.2m (FY18: $70.3m). The EBIT margin4 declined 10bps to 1.9% (FY18: 2.0%) reflecting sales growth being largely value driven and the impact of additional costs associated with the introduction and administration of container deposit schemes, MFuture investment in the 'on- premise' team and the corporate store trial. The implementation of AASB15 had a negative $1.9m year-on-year impact on EBIT. Deflation excludes tobacco and produce. Scan data from 1,118 IGA stores. Based on reported EBIT and sales (including charge-through). Scan data from 1,163 stores. Hardware Hardware sales (including charge-through sales) declined 0.9% to $2.10bn (FY18: $2.12bn). Sales were negatively impacted by the slowdown in construction activity, the closure of unprofitable company-owned stores, and the loss of a large HTH wholesale customer in Queensland in 1H19. Excluding the loss of this customer, sales increased 0.3%. The level of activity in both the Trade and DIY sectors was impacted by the softer market, albeit DIY showed signs of improvement in the second half. Total LfL wholesale sales to the IHG banner group6 increased 2.3%, supported by MFuture initiatives, including the Sapphire store upgrade program. Retail sales through the IHG banner group increased 3.0% (FY18: 7.4%) on a LfL7 basis. Hardware EBIT increased by $11.9m or 17.2% to $81.2m (FY18: $69.3m), reflecting additional synergy benefits in the year from the HTH acquisition and the benefit from the closure or sale of unprofitable company-owned stores. In addition to synergies, Working Smarter cost savings helped offset inflation. An increase in the proportion of Trade sales in the sales mix to ~65% (FY18: ~63%) had an adverse impact on wholesale margins. The EBIT margin increased to 3.9% (FY18: 3.3%) reflecting increased earnings in the retail business. The implementation of AASB15 had a $0.1m positive year-on-year impact on EBIT. Financial Position Solid cash generation from the pillars and an ongoing focus on working capital led to operating cash flow for the year of $244.9m (FY18: $276.3m). The cash realisation ratio was 92%, in line with the historical average. Net debt increased to $42.9m at the end of the financial year (FY18: Net cash of $42.8m). The company refinanced $450m of debt facilities in the second half of the financial year and cancelled a ~$100m debt securitisation facility. Final dividend The Board has determined to pay a final dividend for FY19 of 7.0 cents per share, which brings total dividends for the year to 13.5 cents per share, fully franked. The record date for the final dividend is 10 July 2019 and payment will be made on 7 August 2019. Includes sales to independent retailers and company-owned stores. Lfl sales growth based on a sample of 171 network stores that provide scan data. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metcash Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:54:01 UTC 0 Latest news on METCASH LIMITED 07:55p METCASH : 24 June 2019 Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report PU 07:55p METCASH : 24 June 2019 Dividend/Distribution Form PU 07:55p METCASH : 24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation PU 03/04 METCASH : Hungers For Growth AQ 03/03 METCASH : 4 March 2019 Strategy Update Presentations (including trading update) .. PU 2018 METCASH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 METCASH : Strives For Elusive Growth Strategy AQ 2018 METCASH LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 2018 METCASH : 19 November 2018 New Distribution Centre in South Australia PU 2018 METCASH : 12 October 2018, Appointment of Liquor CEO PU