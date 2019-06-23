Log in
METCASH LIMITED

(MTS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
3.15 AUD   --.--%
07:55pMETCASH : 24 June 2019 Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report
PU
07:55pMETCASH : 24 June 2019 Dividend/Distribution Form
PU
07:55pMETCASH : 24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
Metcash : 24 June 2019 Dividend/Distribution Form

06/23/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

METCASH LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MTS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday June 24, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.07000000

Ex Date

Tuesday July 9, 2019

Record Date

Wednesday July 10, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

METCASH LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

32112073480

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

MTS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday June 24, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MTS

1 / 3

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday April 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday July 10, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday July 9, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2 / 3

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution? No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.07000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.07000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:54:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 654 M
EBIT 2019 333 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Debt 2019 73,2 M
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
P/E ratio 2020 13,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 2 864 M
Chart METCASH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metcash Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METCASH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,77  AUD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Knapp Adams Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert A. Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Soller Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Gear Chief Information Officer
Fiona Elizabeth Balfour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METCASH LIMITED28.57%1 879
BID CORPORATION LTD23.69%7 158
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-3.30%1 638
MARR SPA-0.97%1 527
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC-0.72%951
LACTO JAPAN CO LTD-44.02%384
