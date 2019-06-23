Metcash : 24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation

FY19 Full Year Results
24 June 2019
Championing Successful Independents
Group update and divisional results
Jeff Adams
Group Chief Executive Officer
Our purpose
Our vision
Our values
Championing
Successful
Independents
Best store in town
Passionate about independents
A favourite place to work
Business partner of choice
Support thriving communities
We believe:
Independence is worth fighting for; in treating our people, retailers and suppliers the way we like to be treated; and in giving back to the communities where we live and work
Reported results reflect adoption of the new Accounting Standard AASB15
Reported Group sales (which excludes charge-through sales) increased 1.8% to $12.7bn
Group sales (including charge-through sales) increased 1.4% to $14.6bn
Group EBIT declined 1.4% to $330.0m
Food EBIT decreased 3.0% to $182.7m
Liquor EBIT increased 1.3% to $71.2m
Hardware EBIT increased 17.2% to $81.2m
Corporate EBIT was -$5.1m (FY18: +$6.7m) - FY18 included the reversal of a provision against the NSW DC insurance claim settled in 1H18
Group overview (continued)
Underlying profit after tax1 decreased 3.0% to $210.3m
Reversal of provision against NSW DC insurance claim in FY18, and increase in finance costs due to the $150m share buy-back in 1H19
Underlying EPS up 1.8% to 22.6 cents reflecting the benefit of the share buy-back
Statutory profit after tax of $192.8m (FY18: Loss of $148.2m)
-
FY18 included a charge of $345.5m (post tax) related to the impairment of goodwill and other net assets
Solid operating cash flows and strong balance sheet
Final dividend of 7.0 cents per share, fully franked
Working Smarter program completed - cumulative savings ~$125m
MFuture (our next 5 year vision) now underway
1. FY19 Underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and SA DC transition costs of $17.5m (post tax). FY18 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and HTH integration costs
of $19.6m (post tax), and impairment of goodwill and other net assets of $345.5m (post tax).
FY19 Full Year Results
