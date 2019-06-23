Log in
METCASH LIMITED

(MTS)
METCASH : 24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
24 June 2019 Dividend/Distribution Form
24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
Metcash : 24 June 2019 MTS – 2019 Full Year Results Presentation

06/23/2019

FY19 Full Year Results

24 June 2019

Championing Successful Independents

Group update and divisional results

Jeff Adams

Group Chief Executive Officer

Our purpose

Our vision

Our values

Championing

Successful

Independents

Best store in town

Passionate about independents

A favourite place to work

Business partner of choice

Support thriving communities

We believe:

Independence is worth fighting for; in treating our people, retailers and suppliers the way we like to be treated; and in giving back to the communities where we live and work

FY19 Full Year Results

2

Group overview

Reported results reflect adoption of the new Accounting Standard AASB15

Reported Group sales (which excludes charge-through sales) increased 1.8% to $12.7bn

    • Group sales (including charge-through sales) increased 1.4% to $14.6bn
  • Group EBIT declined 1.4% to $330.0m
    • Food EBIT decreased 3.0% to $182.7m
    • Liquor EBIT increased 1.3% to $71.2m
    • Hardware EBIT increased 17.2% to $81.2m
    • Corporate EBIT was -$5.1m (FY18: +$6.7m) - FY18 included the reversal of a provision against the NSW DC insurance claim settled in 1H18

FY19 Full Year Results

3

Group overview (continued)

  • Underlying profit after tax1 decreased 3.0% to $210.3m
    • Reversal of provision against NSW DC insurance claim in FY18, and increase in finance costs due to the $150m share buy-back in 1H19
  • Underlying EPS up 1.8% to 22.6 cents reflecting the benefit of the share buy-back
  • Statutory profit after tax of $192.8m (FY18: Loss of $148.2m)
    • FY18 included a charge of $345.5m (post tax) related to the impairment of goodwill and other net assets
  • Solid operating cash flows and strong balance sheet
  • Final dividend of 7.0 cents per share, fully franked
  • Working Smarter program completed - cumulative savings ~$125m
  • MFuture (our next 5 year vision) now underway

1. FY19 Underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and SA DC transition costs of $17.5m (post tax). FY18 underlying profit after tax excludes Working Smarter restructure costs and HTH integration costs

4

of $19.6m (post tax), and impairment of goodwill and other net assets of $345.5m (post tax).

FY19 Full Year Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:54:01 UTC
