Metcash : 27 August 2018 Long-term supply agreement in South Australia

27 August 2018 Long-term supply agreement in South Australia

08/27/2018 | 02:32am CEST

27 August 2018

Metcash Limited

ASX Announcement

ABN 32 112 073 480 1 Thomas Holt Drive

Macquarie Park NSW 2113 Australia

Long-term supply agreement in South Australia

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) today announced that it has signed a legally binding Heads of Agreement with Foodland Supermarket, the governing body for independent Foodland supermarket retailers in South Australia.

This includes the proposed form of a long-term supply agreement whereby Foodland retailers will commit to being supplied from Metcash's proposed new distribution centre in South Australia for a period of ten years. The supply agreement is conditional on Metcash entering into an agreement for lease for the new distribution centre by no later than 21 December 2018.

Consistent with Metcash's announcement on 28 May 2 018, the agreement does not include Drakes Foodland supermarkets in South Australia.

Long-term supply agreements have now also been signed with Foodland multiple store owners such as the Romeo's and the Chapley's, as well as the remaining members of the Foodland Supermarket Board who are owners of Foodland supermarkets in South Australia.

Together with other existing fixed term supply agreements with Foodland and IGA supermarket retailers in South Australia, Metcash now has long-term supply agreements in place with retailers representing the majority of its Supermarket sales in that state (excluding sales to Drakes Foodland supermarkets).

Metcash and Foodland Supermarket are now progressing the execution of the 10-year supply agreement with the remaining Foodland retailers in South Australia, who are predominantly single store owners.

Ends

For further information:

Steve Ashe

Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations Metcash Limited

Steve.ashe@metcash.com Mob: +61 (0) 408 164 011

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 00:31:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 944 M
EBIT 2019 314 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Finance 2019 1,97 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
P/E ratio 2020 12,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 2 810 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,89  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Knapp Adams Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert A. Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Soller Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Gear Chief Information Officer
Fiona Elizabeth Balfour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METCASH LIMITED-8.65%2 059
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-7.28%1 900
MARR SPA10.97%1 880
KATO SANGYO CO., LTD.-12.12%1 236
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC41.71%871
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%344
