Metcash : 4 March 2019 Strategy Update Presentations (including trading update) 2 of 2

Our Vision is to be the partner of choice for retailers and suppliers delivering a shopper-led range with the right prices through a responsive distribution network.
THE LAST 5 YEARS
Retailer compliance and working relationships
Brand articulation
Our key challenges
Net decline in store footprint
Under-indexed in growing categories - well-being, fresh and private label
Under-investment in stores
Cost pressures
Loss of large customer - SA
EARNINGS STABILISED THROUGH COST OUT PROGRAMS
1. FY15 to FY18 Sales revenue has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of AASB15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
2. FY17 Sales revenue has been adjusted to reflect 52 trading weeks (FY17 included 53 weeks trading).
3. EBIT has been adjusted for AASB15 in FY18 only.
Disclaimer
