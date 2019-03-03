Log in
03/01
2.6 AUD   -0.38%
08:59pMETCASH : 4 March 2019 Strategy Update Presentations (including trading update) 2 of 2
PU
2018METCASH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018METCASH : Strives For Elusive Growth Strategy
AQ
Metcash : 4 March 2019 Strategy Update Presentations (including trading update) 2 of 2

0
03/03/2019

Our Vision is to be the partner of choice for retailers and suppliers delivering a shopper-led range with the right prices through a responsive distribution network.

THE LAST 5 YEARS

  • Retailer compliance and working relationships

  • Brand articulation

    Our key challenges

  • Net decline in store footprint

  • Under-indexed in growing categories - well-being, fresh and private label

  • Under-investment in stores

  • Cost pressures

  • Loss of large customer - SA

EARNINGS STABILISED THROUGH COST OUT PROGRAMS

  • 1. FY15 to FY18 Sales revenue has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of AASB15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

  • 2. FY17 Sales revenue has been adjusted to reflect 52 trading weeks (FY17 included 53 weeks trading).

  • 3. EBIT has been adjusted for AASB15 in FY18 only.

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 01:58:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 657 M
EBIT 2019 333 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 43,9 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
P/E ratio 2020 11,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 2 373 M
Chart METCASH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metcash Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METCASH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,83  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Knapp Adams Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert A. Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Soller Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Gear Chief Information Officer
Fiona Elizabeth Balfour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METCASH LIMITED6.12%1 679
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-3.74%1 659
MARR SPA0.00%1 565
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC0.09%959
LACTO JAPAN CO LTD22.16%359
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%331
