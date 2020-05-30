Meten EdtechX Results Presentation: Q4 2019, FY 2019 & Q1 2020 0 05/30/2020 | 01:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results Presentation Three months to December 31, 2019 Fiscal year to December 31, 2019 Three months to March 31, 2020 May 29, 2020 Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for [the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and full fiscal year 2020], quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans (in particular, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our businesses, the solutions we adopt to address the outbreak, and the impact on our revenue guidance; the anticipated benefits of strategic growth initiatives; as well as balancing growth and profitability), the benefits of the Company's 2019 investments and recent acquisitions, as well as our four key growth strategies, contain forward-looking statements. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd (the "Company" or "Meten EdtechX") may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, our ability to attract students without a significant decrease in course fees; our ability to continue to hire, train and retain qualified teachers; our ability to maintain and enhance our "Meten" brand; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage the expansion of our school network and successfully execute our growth strategy; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the English language training sector in China; changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues; the expected growth of the Chinese English language training and private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Statement Regarding Unaudited Financial Information The unaudited financial information set forth in this press release is preliminary and subject to adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when audit work is performed for the year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures which are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the definition of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/loss in this presentation may be different from the definition of such term used by other companies therefore, comparability may be limited. Exchange Rate The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 are made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, and all translations from RMB to USD for the first quarter of 2020 are made at the rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019 or March 31, 2020, as the case may be, or at any other rate. Today's speakers Jason Zhao Alan Peng Ricky Ng Kevin Zhou Chairman CEO CFO CEO of Likeshuo 3 Meten EdtechX: key facts A leading English language training ("ELT") service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals 1 2 3 4 Leading ELT provider with an established track record #1 omnichannel adult ELT provider in China* 14 years of operation 124k students enrolled in 2019 Strong brand recognition High customer satisfaction / referral rate Superior service offering based on high-quality teaching and cutting-edge technology High-calibre teaching staff Dedicated content development team Sophisticated curriculum High-tech centralised teaching and management systems Efficient omnichannel business model and clear growth strategy 145 learning centers 36 cities reached 1.2m registered online users High operating efficiency and speed of expansion Clear mid-term strategy focused on further development of online offering, expansion of offline network, and enhancement and diversification of service offering Established M&A track record Experienced leadership team with high corporate governance standards Experienced and innovative management team Valuable support of independent directors with extensive international track record Commitment to highest standards of corporate governance Non-state-owned company Majority of members independent directors, including EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. founders Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet and Charles McIntyre *by 2018 revenue (competitors only include those who have both online and offline operations); Frost & Sullivan Report All operational data as of March 31, 2020 unless stated otherwise 4 Attractive market with high growth potential ELT market in China forecast to grow at CAGR of 20.7% from 2018 to 2023 Key growth drivers Increasing disposable income and expenditure on education and training

Globalization of Chinese enterprises and increasing demand for bilingual talents

Growing number of students studying abroad

Rapid development of internet technology

Untapped demand in lower tier cities 365.9 (US$51.2bn) 154.0 (US$21.5bn) 143.1 (US$20.0bn) Total Revenue of China ELT Market 47.9 (US$6.7bn) (Unit: Billion RMB) 59.9 (US$8.4bn) 16.8 (US$2.4bn) 2013 2018 2023E Low Penetration Rate1 1.0% 2.1% 4.8% of General ELT Market Source: Frost & Sullivan Report 1. Defined as the ratio of the total enrollment of general ELT services divided by the total urban population aged from three to 49 in China; 2. Tier 1 cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen; Tier 2 cities: provincial capitals, regional centers or economically developed cities in China; Tier 3/4 cities: small- to mid-sized cities in China that are strategically located or have relatively developed or large local economy 5 USD:RMB= 6.9618 as of March 31, 2020 Recent results: key takeaways Significant investment in 2019 to reinforce platform for future growth Curriculum upgrade - "Explore" - developed in collaboration with National Geographic Learning

Integration of ABC Junior

Acceptance of WEBi students Resilient performance in Q1 2020 supported by accelerated growth in online ELT Offline students offered online lessons

Investing to leverage rapid growth in demand for online tuition

Lower operating expenses to mitigate negative effects of COVID-19

COVID-19 With COVID-19 largely under control across China, 83 learning centers (contributing c.60% of gross billings) resumed operations (end of May)

COVID-19 largely under control across China, 83 learning centers (contributing c.60% of gross billings) resumed operations (end of May) By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) to be fully operational (classes resumed). Some centers in the Hubei and North Eastern China regions are still confirming plans to reopen Successful completion of merger between Meten and EdtechX Transaction completed on March 30, 2020

Private placement concluded to raise additional US$32 million （ including Azimut and ITG ）

including Azimut and ITG Board strengthened through appointment of independent directors with extensive sector experience

Transaction to accelerate expansion of ELT offering and fast-growing digital platform, and fund potential acquisitions in China and internationally 6 Financial highlights Gross billings Revenue +6.1% 1,511 +1.7% 1,424 1,448 1,424 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 Gross billingsRevenue (62.8%) (42.3%) 315 335 182 125 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 7 Normalized EBITDA (56.6%) 144 63 FY 2018 FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (206.4%) (28)(87) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Likeshuo performance: strong growth in online ELT Online businessturns a profit in Q1 2020 for the first time Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 RMB YoY (%) RMB YoY (%) RMB YoY (%) million million million Gross Billings 87.8 27.6% 303.5 19.7% 80.2(1) 38.2% Revenue 71.6 20.6% 260.3 22.6% 77.0 48.6% Operational Margin 33.2 36.8% 104.6 7.7% 31.6 101.5% Net income/(loss) (8.6) n.a. (34.4) n.a. 5.7 n.a. Continued development of the Likeshuo online learning platform throughout 2019 1.2 million registered users at year-end

year-end 227,000 students enrolled at year-end Accelerated growth in Q1 2020 with offline students switching to online tuition 8 1. The gross billings for 20Q1 included RMB18.9 million from the offline learning centers as around 1400 students migrated to the Likeshuo platform Response to COVID-19 Impact on Q1 2020 Learning centers closed from early February 2020 as a result of COVID-19

COVID-19 Offline students offered online lessons

Continuous service but lower course hours and student enrolment in Q1 2020

Growth in online ELT partially offset lower gross billings and student numbers for offline ELT

Proactive action taken to reduce operating expenses

Relief efforts provided to support affected communities and customers 9 Learning center re-openingpost-COVID-19 Gradual re-opening of learning centers commenced in April 2020, in line with regulatory guidance

re-opening of learning centers commenced in April 2020, in line with regulatory guidance As of May 29, 2020, a total of 83 learning centers have resumed operations

By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) to be fully operational with classes resumed

Disease prevention and control task established, led by CEO

Special measures introduced to ensure enhanced hygiene, social distancing and student health monitoring

Company to capitalise on the seasonally high demand for English lessons during the summer months Operational achievements Leveraging synergies between online and offline business segments Enhanced service range and quality Strong growth in online and junior ELT Growing geographical reach and market share 1 Curriculum upgrade New "Explore Curriculum", developed through a strategic collaboration with the renowned National Geographic Learning, completed across all learning centers by May 2019. 2 Accelerated recruitment 1,000 new online teachers during Q1 2020, up 130% vs 430 in Q4 2019. 160 additional senior offline sales team members joined the Company's online sales team. 3 Integration of ABC Junior Newly-acquired learning centers fully integrated within the Company's operations in 2019, following acquisition in 2018. 14% offline customers enrolled into online classes in 2019 RMB3,520 customer acquisition cost in 2019 4 5 6 Acceptance of WEBi students WEBi students accepted free of charge, creating a one-off cost but capturing a greater share of ELT market. Enhanced training Additional training for foreign teachers. Offline marketing and sales teams trained to facilitate customer migration to online lessons and seamless customer service. Launch of Japanese tuition Online Japanese tuition launched in Q1 2020, with nearly 300 course hours delivered during March 2020 to 60 customers (gross billings of RMB 500,000) 13 new centers opened in 2019 10 Successful completion of merger transaction Merger between Meten International Education Group ("Meten") and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp successfully completed on March 30, 2020 to create Meten EdtechX, a player strategically positioned to capitalize on consolidation and digital growth opportunities in the Chinese education sector New capital raised 2 Accelerated growth 3 Enhanced board 1 Additional capital in the amount of US$32 million raised through a private placement from institutional investors including including Azimut, a leading Italian asset manager, and Xiamen ITG Holding Group, a Fortune Global 500 Company engaged in range of industries across China. Transaction expected to accelerate the expansion of ELT offering and digital platform, as well as fund potential synergistic and accretive acquisitions in China and internationally. Valuable support of independent directors with extensive international track record in ed-tech, M&A and digital transition gained. New ownership structure: 75% founding directors and management team, 21% institutional investors, 4% EdtechX shareholders. 11 Financial performance Steady growth in student enrollment and gross billings Student enrollment Gross billings RMB m 30.3% 15.7% CAGR CAGR 44,586 24,299 13,988 1,510.5 1,424.0 1,318.7 49,639 974.9 73,69173,996 58,429 41,770 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 Offline English Training Online English Training 1. We started to offer junior English training in January 2018 and acquired ABC Education Group in June 2018. The number of student enrollments for the year ended December 31, 2018 also 13 included the students enrolled with ABC Education Group; 2.Student enrollment in our online English training represents the total number of student enrollments on our online ''Likeshuo'' platform. USD:RMB= 6.9618 as of March 31, 2020 Student enrollment and gross billings: recent performance Gross Billings (RMB'000) Gross Billings (RMB'000) Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 2019 vs 2018 (14.4%) +6.1% 409 1,424 1,511 350 Q4 2018Q4 2019FY 2018FY 2019 Student Enrollments Student Enrollments Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 2019 vs 2018 32,438 (12.8%) +4.4% 28,274 118,277 123,445 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 Gross Billings (RMB'000) Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 (62.8%) 335 125 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Student Enrollments Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 28,617 (57.4%) 12,181 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 14 Revenue Revenue (RMB'000) Revenue (RMB'000) Revenue (RMB'000) Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 2019 vs 2018 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 (1.9%) +1.7% (42.3%) 360 353 1,424 1,448 315 182 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Strong growth across all services in 2019, especially in the online business and junior ELT

Learning centers closed for majority of Q1 2020 due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Significant take up of online ELT among offline students 15 Profitability analysis: profit margin Normalized EBITDA1 RMB m 2.1% 8.7% 10.1% 4.3% 144 100 63 17 2016 2017 2018 2019 % of revenue 1. Normalized EBITDA = Net income/(loss) - Net interest income + Income tax expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Share-based compensation expenses + One-off offering expenses + 16 Other one-off expense Strategic priorities Strategic priorities 1 2 3 4 Maintain sustainable Further expand offline Enhance and diversify Selectively pursue strategic growth of online education acquisitions and network coverage business service offering partnerships Offline-to-online cross- Expand offline network Focus on general adult Further expansion into selling; leverage offline nationwide; including ELT business junior ELT market network resources focus on tier 2-4 cities Diversify service offering Collaborate with non- Invest in system Reinforce position as by further expanding ELT services providers upgrades and product leading offline ELT brand junior ELT business and new technology developments Develop Junior K12 companies Quality Education program 18 Strategic priorities 1 Maintain sustainable growth of online business Offline-to-onlinecross-selling capabilities Online student enrollment 44,586 49,639 52.5% CAGR2016-2019 24,299 2,210 13,988 RMB / Student 2016 2017 2018 2019 Leverage leading omnichannel business model to facilitate growing penetration of Likeshuo services System upgrades and product developments Continue to develop cutting-edge technologies to enhance service offering and competitiveness

cutting-edge technologies to enhance service offering and competitiveness Optimize PC and mobile interfaces to strengthen versatility of offering

Utilize AI, Big Data, Dual Teacher and Real Time technologies 2 Further expand offline network coverage Resume growth in offline network from 2021 with an aim to reach 175 learning centers by end-2022

end-2022 Expand into new satellite areas in tier 1 cities with low rental costs, including provincial capitals or regional economic centers

Increase focus on opening Junior ELT centers Exploit untapped potential in more than 200 non-tier-1 cities ‒ No large adult and 20-30%3 junior ELT brands 10-15%3 15-20%3 174 in Tier 3 and 4 cities 31 158 ‒ Very limited number of foreign 4 21 teachers in Tier 3 10 16 and 4 cities 1 3 Tier 2 Tier 3/4 Tier 1 City City City Number of cities with Number of cities without Net profit margin of our learning centers our learning centers our learning centers 19 Strategic priorities 3 Enhance and diversify education service offering Build a high-end brand with the Company's own junior brand and position the acquired ABC brand as a mid-end brand Use existing Meten network to expand to more than 100 junior centers

Facilitate cross-selling between adult and junior courses

cross-selling between adult and junior courses Continue integration of the newly-restructured ABC business into Meten's system

newly-restructured ABC business into Meten's system Facilitate cross-selling of 'Likeshuo' and overseas training products to ABC customers Build on newly-launched K12 offering Build on existing Junior English Training networks to penetrate high-end market

high-end market Utilize existing ABC networks to further penetrate mid-end market Grow Japanese language tuition Leverage Jtalk subsidiary to further expand Japanese language offering 4 Selectively pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships Only strategic acquisitions and partnerships fulfilling the following criteria will be pursued: Substantial regional presence and brand recognition

Strong content development capabilities

Shared values and goals

Utilize advanced technologies in connection with their business operations Greater focus on offline junior English training and general adult English training Junior English and K12 Training and Quality Education

Leading Regional Companies Gross Billing RMB50-200m(US$7-28m) Two Potential Provincial Leading Targets

General Adult English Training

3-10 regional brands Attractive valuation

20 Outlook Full commitment to offline network expansion Temporary learning center closures in Q1 2020 due to COVID-19

COVID-19 As of May 29, 2020, a total of 83 learning centers have resumed operations (generating approximately 60% of gross billings) By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) will be fully operational (i.e. classes resumed) Learning centers located in the Hubei province and North Eastern China with no schedule for re- opening

Growth in offline network to resume in 2021 22 Outlook Following a year of significant investment in 2019 to build Meten EdtechX's platform for future growth, the successful completion of the merger transaction and a resilient performance in Q1 2020, Meten EdtechX remains committed to its mid- term growth strategy

Management believes that the events of 2020 will accelerate the trend of growing acceptance and take up of online ELT

Meten EdtechX is well placed to benefit from this trend, which can effectively be combined with face-to-face lessons to deliver an optimal learning experience

face-to-face lessons to deliver an optimal learning experience The ability to re-open the majority of learning centers by end of June will allow Meten EdtechX to leverage the seasonally strong demand for English language tuition during the summer months; accelerated growth in gross billings is expected from July 2020

re-open the majority of learning centers by end of June will allow Meten EdtechX to leverage the seasonally strong demand for English language tuition during the summer months; accelerated growth in gross billings is expected from July 2020 The Company expects less intense competition and a stronger market position as a result of the financial difficulties faced by some of its small and medium sized competitors due to COVID-19

COVID-19 In response to COVID-19, the Company has significantly reduced its operating costs (from RMB120 million per month to RMB90 million) to preserve cash flow generation and offset the negative impact of the pandemic on gross billings 23 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 16:59:00 UTC 0 Latest news on METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GR 01:00p METEN EDTECHX RESULTS PRESENTATION : Q4 2019, fy 2019 & q1 2020 PU 05/26 METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GROUP LTD. ( : METX) - Notice of Results GL