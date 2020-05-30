Meten EdtechX Results Presentation: Q4 2019, FY 2019 & Q1 2020

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for [the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and full fiscal year 2020], quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans (in particular, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our businesses, the solutions we adopt to address the outbreak, and the impact on our revenue guidance; the anticipated benefits of strategic growth initiatives; as well as balancing growth and profitability), the benefits of the Company's 2019 investments and recent acquisitions, as well as our four key growth strategies, contain forward-looking statements.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd (the "Company" or "Meten EdtechX") may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, our ability to attract students without a significant decrease in course fees; our ability to continue to hire, train and retain qualified teachers; our ability to maintain and enhance our "Meten" brand; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage the expansion of our school network and successfully execute our growth strategy; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the English language training sector in China; changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues; the expected growth of the Chinese English language training and private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China.
Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Statement Regarding Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set forth in this press release is preliminary and subject to adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when audit work is performed for the year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures which are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the definition of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/loss in this presentation may be different from the definition of such term used by other companies therefore, comparability may be limited.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain
RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 are made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, and all translations from RMB to USD for the first quarter of 2020 are made at the rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019 or March 31, 2020, as the case may be, or at any other rate.
Today's speakers
Jason Zhao
Alan Peng
Ricky Ng
Kevin Zhou
Chairman
CEO
CFO
CEO of Likeshuo
Meten EdtechX: key facts
A leading English language training ("ELT") service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals
1
2
3
4
Leading ELT provider with an established track record
#1 omnichannel adult ELT provider in China*
14 years of operation
124k students enrolled in 2019
Strong brand recognition
High customer satisfaction / referral rate
Superior service offering based on high-quality teaching and cutting-edge technology
High-calibre teaching staff
Dedicated content development team
Sophisticated curriculum
High-tech centralised teaching and management systems
Efficient omnichannel business model and clear growth strategy
145 learning centers
36 cities reached
1.2m registered online users
High operating efficiency and speed of expansion
Clear mid-term strategy focused on further development of online offering, expansion of offline network, and enhancement and diversification of service offering
Established M&A track record
Experienced leadership team with high corporate governance standards
Experienced and innovative management team
Valuable support of independent directors with extensive international track record
Commitment to highest standards of corporate governance
Non-state-owned company
Majority of members independent directors, including EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. founders
Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet and Charles McIntyre
*by 2018 revenue (competitors only include those who have both online and offline operations); Frost & Sullivan Report All operational data as of March 31, 2020 unless stated otherwise
Attractive market with high growth potential
ELT market in China forecast to grow at CAGR of 20.7% from 2018 to 2023
Key growth drivers
Increasing disposable income and expenditure on education and training
Globalization of Chinese enterprises and increasing demand for bilingual talents
Growing number of students studying abroad
Rapid development of internet technology
Untapped demand in lower tier cities
365.9 (US$51.2bn)
154.0 (US$21.5bn)
143.1 (US$20.0bn)
Total Revenue of China ELT Market
47.9
(US$6.7bn)
(Unit: Billion RMB)
59.9 (US$8.4bn)
16.8
(US$2.4bn)
2013
2018
2023E
Low Penetration Rate1
1.0%
2.1%
4.8%
of General ELT Market
Source: Frost & Sullivan Report
1. Defined as the ratio of the total enrollment of general ELT services divided by the total urban population aged from three to 49 in China; 2. Tier 1 cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen;
Tier 2 cities: provincial capitals, regional centers or economically developed cities in China; Tier 3/4 cities: small- to mid-sized cities in China that are strategically located or have relatively developed or
large local economy
USD:RMB= 6.9618 as of March 31, 2020
Recent results: key takeaways
Significant investment in 2019 to reinforce platform for future growth
Curriculum upgrade - "Explore" - developed in collaboration with National Geographic Learning
Integration of ABC Junior
Acceptance of WEBi students
Resilient performance in Q1 2020 supported by accelerated growth in online ELT
Offline students offered online lessons
Investing to leverage rapid growth in demand for online tuition
Lower operating expenses to mitigate negative effects of COVID-19
With COVID-19 largely under control across China, 83 learning centers (contributing c.60% of gross billings) resumed operations (end of May)
By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) to be fully operational (classes resumed). Some centers in the Hubei and North Eastern China regions are still confirming plans to reopen
Successful completion of merger between Meten and EdtechX
Transaction completed on March 30, 2020
Private placement concluded to raise additional US$32 million（including Azimut and ITG）
Board strengthened through appointment of independent directors with extensive sector experience
Transaction to accelerate expansion of ELT offering and fast-growing digital platform, and fund potential acquisitions in China and internationally
Financial highlights
Gross billings
Revenue
+6.1%
1,511
+1.7%
1,424
1,448
1,424
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
Gross billingsRevenue
(62.8%)
(42.3%)
315
335
182
125
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Normalized EBITDA
(56.6%)
144
63
FY 2018
FY 2019
Adjusted EBITDA
(206.4%)
(28)(87)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Likeshuo performance: strong growth in online ELT
Online businessturns a profit in Q1 2020 for the first time
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
RMB
YoY (%)
RMB
YoY (%)
RMB
YoY (%)
million
million
million
Gross Billings
87.8
27.6%
303.5
19.7%
80.2(1)
38.2%
Revenue
71.6
20.6%
260.3
22.6%
77.0
48.6%
Operational Margin
33.2
36.8%
104.6
7.7%
31.6
101.5%
Net income/(loss)
(8.6)
n.a.
(34.4)
n.a.
5.7
n.a.
Continued development of the Likeshuo online learning platform throughout 2019
1.2 million registered users at year-end
227,000 students enrolled at year-end
Accelerated growth in Q1 2020 with offline students switching to online tuition
1. The gross billings for 20Q1 included RMB18.9 million from the offline learning centers as around 1400 students migrated to the Likeshuo platform
Response to COVID-19
Impact on Q1 2020
Learning centers closed from early February 2020 as a result of COVID-19
Offline students offered online lessons
Continuous service but lower course hours and student enrolment in Q1 2020
Growth in online ELT partially offset lower gross billings and student numbers for offline ELT
Proactive action taken to reduce operating expenses
Relief efforts provided to support affected communities and customers
Learning center re-openingpost-COVID-19
Gradual re-opening of learning centers commenced in April 2020, in line with regulatory guidance
As of May 29, 2020, a total of 83 learning centers have resumed operations
By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) to be fully operational with classes resumed
Disease prevention and control task established, led by CEO
Special measures introduced to ensure enhanced hygiene, social distancing and student health monitoring
Company to capitalise on the seasonally high demand for English lessons during the summer months
Operational achievements
Leveraging synergies between online and offline business segments Enhanced service range and quality
Strong growth in online and junior ELT Growing geographical reach and market share
1
Curriculum upgrade
New "Explore Curriculum", developed through a strategic collaboration with the renowned National Geographic Learning, completed across all learning centers by May 2019.
2
Accelerated recruitment
1,000 new online teachers during Q1 2020, up 130% vs 430 in Q4 2019. 160 additional senior offline sales team members joined the Company's online sales team.
3
Integration of ABC Junior
Newly-acquired learning centers fully integrated within the Company's operations in 2019, following acquisition in 2018.
14%
offline customers enrolled into
online classes in 2019
RMB3,520
customer acquisition cost in 2019
4
5
6
Acceptance of WEBi students
WEBi students accepted free of charge, creating a one-off cost but capturing a greater share of ELT
market.
Enhanced training
Additional training for foreign
teachers. Offline marketing and sales teams trained to facilitate customer migration to online lessons and seamless customer service.
Launch of Japanese tuition
Online Japanese tuition launched in Q1 2020, with nearly 300 course hours delivered during March 2020 to 60 customers (gross billings of RMB 500,000)
13
new centers opened in 2019
Successful completion of merger transaction
Merger between Meten International Education Group ("Meten") and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp successfully completed on March 30, 2020 to create Meten EdtechX, a player strategically positioned to capitalize on consolidation and digital growth opportunities in the Chinese education sector
New capital raised
2
Accelerated growth
3
Enhanced board
1
Additional capital in the amount of US$32 million raised through a private placement from institutional
investors including including Azimut, a leading Italian asset manager, and Xiamen ITG Holding Group,
a Fortune Global 500
Company engaged in range of industries across China.
Transaction expected to accelerate the expansion of ELT offering and digital platform, as well as fund potential synergistic and accretive acquisitions in China and internationally.
Valuable support of independent directors with extensive international track record in ed-tech, M&A and digital transition gained.
New ownership structure: 75% founding directors and management team, 21% institutional investors, 4% EdtechX shareholders.
Financial performance
Steady growth in student enrollment and gross billings
Student enrollment
Gross billings
RMB m
30.3%
15.7%
CAGR
CAGR
44,586
24,299
13,988
1,510.5
1,424.0
1,318.7
49,639
974.9
73,69173,996
58,429
41,770
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
Offline English Training
Online English Training
1. We started to offer junior English training in January 2018 and acquired ABC Education Group in June 2018. The number of student enrollments for the year ended December 31, 2018 also
13 included the students enrolled with ABC Education Group; 2.Student enrollment in our online English training represents the total number of student enrollments on our online ''Likeshuo'' platform.
USD:RMB= 6.9618 as of March 31, 2020
Student enrollment and gross billings: recent performance
Gross Billings (RMB'000)
Gross Billings (RMB'000)
Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018
2019 vs 2018
(14.4%)
+6.1%
409
1,424
1,511
350
Q4 2018Q4 2019FY 2018FY 2019
Student Enrollments
Student Enrollments
Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018
2019 vs 2018
32,438
(12.8%)
+4.4%
28,274
118,277
123,445
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
Gross Billings (RMB'000)
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
(62.8%)
335
125
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Student Enrollments Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
28,617 (57.4%)
12,181
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Revenue
Revenue (RMB'000)
Revenue (RMB'000)
Revenue (RMB'000)
Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018
2019 vs 2018
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
(1.9%)
+1.7%
(42.3%)
360
353
1,424
1,448
315
182
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Strong growth across all services in 2019, especially in the online business and junior ELT
Learning centers closed for majority of Q1 2020 due to COVID-19
Significant take up of online ELT among offline students
Profitability analysis: profit margin
Normalized EBITDA1
RMB m
2.1%
8.7%
10.1%
4.3%
144
100
63
17
2016
2017
2018
2019
% of revenue
1. Normalized EBITDA = Net income/(loss) - Net interest income + Income tax expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Share-based compensation expenses + One-off offering expenses +
Other one-off expense
16 Other one-off expense
Strategic priorities
Strategic priorities
1
2
3
4
Maintain sustainable
Further expand offline
Enhance and diversify
Selectively pursue strategic
growth of online
education
acquisitions and
network coverage
business
service offering
partnerships
Offline-to-online cross-
Expand offline network
Focus on general adult
Further expansion into
selling; leverage offline
nationwide; including
ELT business
junior ELT market
network resources
focus on tier 2-4 cities
Diversify service offering
Collaborate with non-
Invest in system
Reinforce position as
by further expanding
ELT services providers
upgrades and product
leading offline ELT brand
junior ELT business
and new technology
developments
Develop Junior K12
companies
Quality Education program
Strategic priorities
1
Maintain sustainable growth of online business
Offline-to-onlinecross-selling capabilities
Online student enrollment
44,586
49,639
52.5%
CAGR2016-2019
24,299
2,210
13,988
RMB / Student
2016 2017 2018 2019
Leverage leading omnichannel business model to facilitate growing penetration of Likeshuo services
System upgrades and product developments
Continue to develop cutting-edge technologies to enhance service offering and competitiveness
Optimize PC and mobile interfaces to strengthen versatility of offering
Utilize AI, Big Data, Dual Teacher and Real Time technologies
2
Further expand offline network coverage
Resume growth in offline network from 2021 with an aim to reach 175 learning centers by end-2022
Expand into new satellite areas in tier 1 cities with low rental costs, including provincial capitals or regional economic centers
Increase focus on opening Junior ELT centers
Exploit untapped potential in more than 200 non-tier-1 cities
‒ No large adult and
20-30%3
junior ELT brands
10-15%3
15-20%3
174
in Tier 3 and 4
cities
31
158
‒
Very limited
number of foreign
4
21
teachers in Tier 3
10
16
and 4 cities
1
3
Tier 2
Tier 3/4
Tier 1
City
City
City
Number of cities with
Number of cities without
Net profit margin of
our learning centers
our learning centers
our learning centers
Strategic priorities
3
Enhance and diversify education service offering
Build a high-end brand with the Company's own junior brand and position the acquired ABC brand as a mid-end brand
Use existing Meten network to expand to more than 100 junior centers
Facilitate cross-selling between adult and junior courses
Continue integration of the newly-restructured ABC business into Meten's system
Facilitate cross-selling of 'Likeshuo' and overseas training products to ABC customers
Build on newly-launched K12 offering
Build on existing Junior English Training networks to penetrate high-end market
Utilize existing ABC networks to further penetrate mid-end market
Grow Japanese language tuition
Leverage Jtalk subsidiary to further expand Japanese language offering
4
Selectively pursue strategic acquisitions and
partnerships
Only strategic acquisitions and partnerships fulfilling the following criteria will be pursued:
Substantial regional presence and brand recognition
Strong content development capabilities
Shared values and goals
Utilize advanced technologies in connection with their business operations
Greater focus on offline junior English training and general adult English training
Junior English and K12 Training and Quality Education
Leading Regional Companies
Gross Billing RMB50-200m(US$7-28m)
Two Potential Provincial Leading Targets
General Adult English Training
3-10regional brands
Attractive valuation
Outlook
Full commitment to offline network expansion
Temporary learning center closures in Q1 2020 due to COVID-19
As of May 29, 2020, a total of 83 learning centers have resumed operations (generating approximately 60% of gross billings)
By the end of June 2020, 132 learning centers (91%) will be fully operational (i.e. classes resumed)
Learning centers located in the Hubei province and North Eastern China with no schedule for re- opening
Growth in offline network to resume in 2021
Outlook
Following a year of significant investment in 2019 to build Meten EdtechX's platform for future growth, the successful completion of the merger transaction and a resilient performance in Q1 2020, Meten EdtechX remains committed to its mid- term growth strategy
Management believes that the events of 2020 will accelerate the trend of growing acceptance and take up of online ELT
Meten EdtechX is well placed to benefit from this trend, which can effectively be combined with face-to-face lessons to deliver an optimal learning experience
The ability to re-open the majority of learning centers by end of June will allow Meten EdtechX to leverage the seasonally strong demand for English language tuition during the summer months; accelerated growth in gross billings is expected from July 2020
The Company expects less intense competition and a stronger market position as a result of the financial difficulties faced by some of its small and medium sized competitors due to COVID-19
In response to COVID-19, the Company has significantly reduced its operating costs (from RMB120 million per month to RMB90 million) to preserve cash flow generation and offset the negative impact of the pandemic on gross billings
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 16:59:00 UTC