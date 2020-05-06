Meteorite Capital Inc. Provides Update on the Filing of Interim and Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Meteorite Capital Inc. (TSXV: MTR.P) ("Meteorite") provides today an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, and the filing of its interim financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and related certifications for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

On March 23, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators published temporary blanket relief providing issuers with a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to accommodate implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meteorite is relying on this temporary exemption in accordance with Section 1 of the Autorité des marchés financiers decision N° 2020-PDG-0023 with respect to the requirements to file the following:

audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the " Annual Financial Statements ") within 120 days of Meteorite's financial year end pursuant to Section 4.2(b) of Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" Regulation 51-102 ");

interim financial statements for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 (the " Interim Financial Statements ") within 60 days of Meteorite's first quarter pursuant to Section 4.4(b) of Regulation 51-102;

management discussion and analysis (the " Annual MD&A ") for the period covered by the Annual Financial Statements within 120 days of Meteorite's financial year end pursuant to Section 5.1(2) of Regulation 51-102;

management discussion and analysis (the " Interim MD&A ") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of Meteorite's first quarter pursuant to Section 5.1(2) of Regulation 51-102;

certifications of the Annual Financial Statements (the " Certificates " and together with the Annual Financial Statements and the Annual MD&A, the " Annual Filings ") pursuant to Section 4.1 of Regulation 52-109 respecting Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (" Regulation 52-109 "); and

certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements and the Interim MD&A, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to Section 5.1 of Regulation 52-109.

Meteorite expects to file the Annual Filings and Interim Filings together on or before June 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of Meteorite are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Meteorite confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments.

ABOUT METEORITE

Meteorite carries on business as a "Capital Pool Corporation", as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Meteorite's principal purpose is the identification, evaluation and acquisition of assets, properties or businesses or participation therein subject, in certain cases, to shareholder approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

