METGASCO LIMITED

METGASCO LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.042 AUD   +5.00%
07:57pIN-SPECIE DISTRIBUTION OF BYRON ENERGY SHARES : Update
PU
07:17pMETGASCO : ATP2021 JV Farm-In to PRL 211 in Cooper/Eromanga Basin
PU
11/15MELBANA ENERGY : Extension of Offer Period
AQ
News 
News

In-Specie Distribution of Byron Energy Shares: Update

0
11/21/2019 | 07:57pm EST

22 November 2019

IN-SPECIE DISTRIBUTION OF BYRON ENERGY SHARES: UPDATE

The Board of Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco, or, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has recently considered Byron Energy Limited's (ASX:BYE) ('Byron') announcement of its recent capital raising and follow on entitlement issue ('Entitlement'). Metgasco notes the key terms of the Entitlement, which is intended to raise ~$11.4m, are as follows*:

  • Record date: 25 November 2019;
  • Entitlement offer close date: 5pm 11 December 2019;
  • Ratio: 1 new fully paid ordinary share for every 18 shares held on the record date; and

Metgasco notes that Byron closed yesterday at 29c and that accordingly the Company's 2,351,854 pending Entitlement rights (on the basis Metgasco holds, as expected, 42,333,383 BYE securities on the record date) have a present implied intrinsic value of ~$47,047.

Given Metgasco's confidence in the prospects for Byron and its securities, the Board has resolved that it is in the best interests of the Company's shareholders that it retain its shares, and option to exercise its Entitlement rights, through to 11 December. Accordingly, its professional advisers have been instructed to pause work on relevant reports and tax ruling applications until the final quantum of BYE shares held by Metgasco is confirmed, on or before that date.

Metgasco remains wholly committed to effecting an in-specie distribution of Byron shares to its shareholders. In accordance with the above timing, the Board advises shareholders that the necessary Extraordinary General Meeting to approve such distribution is now likely to be held in mid-late January.

* See BYE Entitlement Offer Booklet released to ASX 20 November 2019

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:56:04 UTC
