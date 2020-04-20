Log in
Methanex Announces Change in Location of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020, starting at 10:00am (Pacific Time), will now be held at Methanex’s temporary head office in Vancouver located at Suite 800 – 355 Burrard Street. The change in location is a result of the temporary closure of the venue described in the Notice of Meeting dated March 5, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The date and time of the Meeting remain unchanged.

The agenda, which describes the business that the Company will conduct at the meeting, is set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated March 5, 2020. No presentations or other communication sessions are planned for the Meeting.

As a precautionary measure, to support the health and safety of shareholders, employees and the community, Methanex urges shareholders and others not to attend the annual meeting in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy.

About Methanex

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
