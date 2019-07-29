Log in
METHANEX CORPORATION

Methanex Corporation Appoints Kevin Rodgers to Its Board of Directors

07/29/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced the appointment of Kevin Rodgers to its Board of Directors effective July 26, 2019.

As part of the cooperation agreement reached with M&G Investments earlier this year, the Company agreed to appoint an additional director from a list submitted by M&G Investments after its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2019.

Mr. Rodgers brings almost thirty years of financial and capital market experience to the Board. He was most recently a Partner and Senior Advisor to the Chief Investment Officer at Cumulus Asset Management, an asset management company. Mr. Rodgers also served as the Managing Director and Global Head of Foreign Exchange at Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2014 and held several other leadership roles at Deutsche Bank since 1999.

Mr. Rodgers holds a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College London, an MBA from London Business School and a master’s degree in Economic History from London School of Economics.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell
Manager, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
