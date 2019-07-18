Log in
METHANEX CORPORATION

(MX)
07/18 04:00:00 pm
55.21 CAD   +0.09%
Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

07/18/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2019.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Manager, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com

Primary Logo


