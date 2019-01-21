Log in
Methanex Corporation to Speak at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference

01/21/2019 | 05:31pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that Mr. John Floren, Methanex’s President and CEO, will speak at the upcoming CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, British Columbia on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at approximately 3:15 p.m. PT (6:15 p.m. ET).

Interested participants can access a live audiocast of Mr. Floren’s remarks through the Company’s website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events. The length of the audiocast will be approximately 30 minutes.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”.  Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Manager, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com

Methanex Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
