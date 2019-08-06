Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Methanex Corporation    MX   CA59151K1084

METHANEX CORPORATION

(MX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/06 04:00:00 pm
43.73 CAD   -3.21%
05:48pMethanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings
GL
07/31Methanex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29Methanex Corporation Appoints Kevin Rodgers to Its Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Methanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authority in the Province of British Columbia. A corresponding prospectus will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States at the time that the final short form base shelf prospectus is filed.

The shelf prospectus and the registration statement, when made final or effective, will allow the Company, by way of one or more prospectus supplements, to offer up to an aggregate principal amount of US$1,200,000,000 of debt securities. The securities may be offered in the United States from time to time at the discretion of the Company during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus is effective. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of securities will be used for any one or more of debt repayment, working capital, capital expenditures related to plant construction and maintenance or other general corporate purposes.

A copy of the preliminary base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authority can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement to be filed with the SEC becomes effective and the final short form base shelf prospectus is filed with the securities regulatory authority in the Province of British Columbia.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell
Manager, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METHANEX CORPORATION
05:48pMethanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings
GL
07/31Methanex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29Methanex Corporation Appoints Kevin Rodgers to Its Board of Directors
GL
07/19Methanex Announces Final Investment Decision for Advantaged Geismar 3 Project
GL
07/18Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
06/13METHANEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/24Methanex Announces a 9% Dividend Increase
GL
04/24Methanex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Dividend by 9%
GL
04/10Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Recommends Methanex Shareholders Vote the W..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 967 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 1 399 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 3 443 M
Chart METHANEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Methanex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHANEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,04  $
Last Close Price 43,73  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Floren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Hamilton Non-Executive Chairman
Ian P. Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bruce M. Aitken Independent Director
Howard Robert Balloch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHANEX CORPORATION-31.19%2 607
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 578
AIR LIQUIDE11.34%57 485
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%57 485
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD32.47%42 733
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-8.24%25 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group