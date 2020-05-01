Log in
Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Welcomes Leslie O'Donoghue to Board

05/01/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 58,784,953 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.15% of all outstanding shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

DirectorVotes For% of
Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
Douglas Arnell43,150,22376.71%13,098,24223.29%
James Bertram43,047,38776.53%13,201,07823.47%
Phillip Cook41,640,73374.03%14,607,73225.97%
Paul Dobson43,051,58076.54%13,196,88523.46%
John Floren43,058,32176.55%13,190,14423.45%
Maureen Howe42,940,52776.34%13,307,93823.66%
Robert Kostelnik43,006,20476.46%13,242,26123.54%
Leslie O’Donoghue56,187,95199.89%60,5140.11%
Janice Rennie42,419,12275.41%13,829,34324.59%
Kevin Rodgers55,973,15499.51%275,3110.49%
Margaret Walker43,051,84276.54%13,196,62323.46%
Benita Warmbold42,597,08075.73%13,651,38524.27%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 73.81%
Votes Withheld (percent): 26.19%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 5, 2020 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 74.92%
Votes Against (percent): 25.08%

Board Appointment

Mr. Bruce Aitken did not stand for re-election as a director at Methanex’s Annual General Meeting. Mr. Aitken was President & CEO of the Company from May 2004 until his retirement at the end of 2012. Prior to this, Mr. Aitken held a variety of senior leadership roles over his 22 years with the Company.

John Floren, President & CEO of Methanex, said, “On behalf of the Board and the entire Methanex team, I would like to thank Bruce for his significant contributions to the Company. Over the last 30 years, Bruce has shared his wealth of knowledge of the methanol industry and provided us with invaluable guidance, advice and contributions during his tenure. We wish Bruce all the best in the future.”

Methanex is pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie O’Donoghue to its Board of Directors effective April 30, 2020.

Ms. O’Donoghue served most recently at Nutrien Ltd. from January 2018 until her retirement in December 2019 and held the roles of Executive Vice President and Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer. Prior to this, Ms. O’Donoghue served as the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy and Chief Risk Officer of Agrium Inc. (Nutrien’s predecessor company). Ms. O’Donoghue holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Calgary and a LL.B. from Queen’s University and also serves as a director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Richardson International Limited.

Doug Arnell, Chair of the Board of Methanex, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Leslie to Methanex’s Board. She brings a wealth of senior management experience and an in-depth knowledge of global commodity markets that will complement our current Board’s skills and experience.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
