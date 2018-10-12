Methanex : in Trinidad Sponsors Coding Workshops for Kids

Methanex in Trinidad is the proud sponsor of Trinidad's Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) Coding and Fundamentals for Secondary Schools Programme - introduced in 2018. The one-day sessions teaches secondary school students the fundamentals of coding and encourages them to pursue further learning. Methanex in Trinidad sponsored four of the seventeen participating secondary schools- Carapichaima East Secondary, Holy Faith Convent, Couva West Secondary, Preysal High School- all located within Methanex's fence line communities. We believe it's important to encourage and support education and are excited to share that 96 students have received the training so far!
