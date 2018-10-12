Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Methanex Corporation    MX   CA59151K1084

METHANEX CORPORATION (MX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Methanex : in Trinidad Sponsors Coding Workshops for Kids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 01:23am CEST

Methanex in Trinidad is the proud sponsor of Trinidad's Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) Coding and Fundamentals for Secondary Schools Programme - introduced in 2018. The one-day sessions teaches secondary school students the fundamentals of coding and encourages them to pursue further learning. Methanex in Trinidad sponsored four of the seventeen participating secondary schools- Carapichaima East Secondary, Holy Faith Convent, Couva West Secondary, Preysal High School- all located within Methanex's fence line communities. We believe it's important to encourage and support education and are excited to share that 96 students have received the training so far!

Disclaimer

Methanex Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 23:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METHANEX CORPORATION
01:23aMETHANEX : in Trinidad Sponsors Coding Workshops for Kids
PU
10/09Methanex Completes the Restart of Its Chile IV Plant and Begins Receiving Arg..
GL
09/28Methanex Corporation Appoints James Bertram to Its Board of Directors
GL
09/13METHANEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14Methanex Signs Natural Gas Supply Agreements for Its Chile Operations From Ar..
GL
08/10METHANEX : in Shanghai Recognized as Best New Employer
PU
07/25Methanex Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
07/20Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
06/14METHANEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04Methanex Corporation Appoints Maureen Howe to Its Board of Directors
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Methanex hits all-time high following Raymond James upgrade 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/20METHANEX IN Q2 : The Methanol Market Has Certainly Recovered 
08/14Methanex signs natural gas supply agreements for its Chile operations from Ar.. 
07/26Methanex (MEOH) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 807 M
EBIT 2018 857 M
Net income 2018 576 M
Debt 2018 1 582 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,53
P/E ratio 2019 10,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 6 372 M
Chart METHANEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Methanex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHANEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 78,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Floren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Hamilton Non-Executive Chairman
Ian P. Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bruce M. Aitken Independent Director
Howard Robert Balloch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHANEX CORPORATION27.73%6 372
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 909
AIR LIQUIDE3.66%53 909
PRAXAIR4.20%46 351
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-11.51%38 819
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-24.68%35 739
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.