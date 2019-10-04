Log in
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(MEI)
Dabir Surfaces Inc. Announces Launch of the Dabir Patient Care System

10/04/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dabir Surfaces, Inc., a subsidiary of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), focused on improving patient outcomes through the design and manufacture of an innovative solution for pressure injury prevention in immobilized patients, announced the launch of the Dabir Patient Care System, designed to provide whole body skin protection for patients receiving care outside the perioperative setting.

President of Dabir Surfaces Anil Shetty said, “The next generation of our pressure injury prevention system was designed specifically for the patient care areas of the hospital.  The controller is compact, light-weight and provides bedside clinicians with more information including remaining surface life. As with our Dabir Surgical System, this new system also prevents pressure related injuries through automatic micro-repositioning, pressure off-loading and the promotion of healthy tissue perfusion.”

About Dabir Surfaces, Inc.
Dabir Surfaces, Inc., a subsidiary of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and is focused on improving patient outcomes through the design and manufacture of advanced medical device technologies.  For more information about Dabir Surfaces, Inc and its products and services, please visit www.dabir-surfaces.com.  To learn more about Methode Electronics, Inc. please visit www.methode.com.

Contact:
Philip E. Chang
Director of Marketing
(708) 457-4006
pchang@dabir-surfaces.com

