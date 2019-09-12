Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Methode Electronics Inc.    MEI

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.

(MEI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/12 04:00:10 pm
37.005 USD   +0.42%
05:10pMethode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend
GL
08/29METHODE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Record Sales in Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on October 25, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2019.

About Methode
Methode (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Industrial and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics, Inc. - Investor Contact:

Kristine Walczak
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
kwalczak@methode.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
05:10pMethode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend
GL
08/29METHODE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29METHODE ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/29Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Record Sales in Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter
GL
08/16Methode Electronics to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Thursday..
GL
07/11METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21METHODE ELECTRONICS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Full-Year Sales of Over $1 Billion
AQ
06/20METHODE ELECTRONICS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Full-Year Sales of Over $1 Billion
PU
06/20METHODE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/20METHODE ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 141 M
EBIT 2020 175 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 1 367 M
Chart METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Methode Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,67  $
Last Close Price 36,99  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Lawrence B. Skatoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.54.40%1 367
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%33 142
AMPHENOL CORPORATION10.59%27 217
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%18 319
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION26.02%7 920
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-10.23%6 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group