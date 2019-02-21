Log in
Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019

02/21/2019 | 04:32pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), a global designer and manufacturer of electro-mechanical devices, will release its third-quarter Fiscal 2019 results for the period ended January 26 , 2019, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, before the market opens.

Following the release, the Company will conduct a conference call and Webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Tsoumas, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9210 (domestic) or (201) 689-8049 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous Webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page, and then clicking on the “Webcast” icon.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call through April 7, 2019, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing Conference ID number 44548. On the Internet, a replay will be available for 30 days through the Company’s Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page and then clicking on the “Webcast” icon.

About Methode
Methode (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

For Methode:
Kristine Walczak
Vice President, Corporate Communications
kwalczak@methode.com

Steve Carr
Dresner Corporate Services
312-780-7211
scarr@dresnerco.com

Methode-Electronics-Logo-Blue (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
