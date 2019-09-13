Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Methode Electronics Inc.    MEI

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.

(MEI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Methode Electronics to Present at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials and Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:42am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials and Services Conference in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, September 18 at 4:05 p.m. Central time.

The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s Website at http://www.methode.com/about/investor-relations/events.html#.WvoMLUqnHIU.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Industrial and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics Inc.:
Kristine Walczak
Vice President, Corporate Communications
kwalczak@methode.com
708-457-4030

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
11:42aMethode Electronics to Present at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials and..
GL
09/12Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend
GL
08/29METHODE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29METHODE ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/29Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Record Sales in Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter
GL
08/16Methode Electronics to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Thursday..
GL
07/11METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21METHODE ELECTRONICS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Full-Year Sales of Over $1 Billion
AQ
06/20METHODE ELECTRONICS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Full-Year Sales of Over $1 Billion
PU
06/20METHODE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 141 M
EBIT 2020 175 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 1 372 M
Chart METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Methode Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,67  $
Last Close Price 36,99  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Lawrence B. Skatoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC.58.22%1 372
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 106
AMPHENOL CORPORATION12.94%27 945
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%18 799
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION31.41%7 811
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-10.56%6 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group