Nyse  >  Methode Electronics Inc.    MEI

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. (MEI)
  Report  
News 
News

Methode Electronics : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/08/2019 | 05:19pm EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, January 15 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern time.

The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through the Investor Relations Section of the Company's Website at http://www.methode.com/about/investor-relations/events.html#.WvoMLUqnHIU.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics Inc.:
Kristine Walczak
Vice President, Corporate Communications
kwalczak@methode.com
708-457-4030

Steve Carr
Dresner Corporate Services
312-780-7211
scarr@dresnerco.com

Disclaimer

Methode Electronics Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 22:18:06 UTC
