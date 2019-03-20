Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE

(MET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

METLIFE : INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BECOMES SIGNATORY TO THE PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.'s institutional asset management business, is a global fixed income and real estate manager providing differentiated investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides institutional investors including corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and financing solutions, and leverages a disciplined credit research and underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk management analytics across public fixed income strategies, private placements, and commercial real estate debt and equity investing, among others. For more information, visit https://investments.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of the future using terms such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'will,' and other terms tied to future periods. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties, including the 'Risk Factors' MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company has no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement. Parts of this news release may include additional information on forward-looking statements. This news release may also contain measures that are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
12:21pMETLIFE : Investment management becomes signatory to the principles for responsi..
PU
03/11METLIFE : Endeavor Real Estate Group and MetLife Investment Management Break Gro..
BU
03/07METLIFE : Unveils Management Changes Ahead of CEO Succession
DJ
03/07METLIFE : Announces Senior Leadership Changes as Part of CEO Transition
BU
03/06METLIFE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05METLIFE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
03/05METLIFE : Confirms First Quarter 2019 Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/04METLIFE : Joins UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change
BU
02/22METLIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/19METLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65 173 M
EBIT 2019 6 114 M
Net income 2019 4 974 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
P/E ratio 2020 7,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 43 115 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE9.69%43 115
AXA21.14%62 865
PRUDENTIAL PLC16.01%55 904
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL18.70%39 591
AFLAC9.96%37 592
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.20.34%34 613
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.