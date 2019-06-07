Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE

(MET)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

METLIFE : INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NAMES ADAM RUGGIERO HEAD OF CLIENT SOLUTIONS & PRODUCT SPECIALIST GROUP, REAL ESTATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.'s institutional asset management business, is a global fixed income and real estate manager providing differentiated investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides institutional investors including corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and financing solutions. MetLife Investment Management leverages a disciplined credit research and underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk management analytics across public fixed income strategies, private placements, and commercial real estate debt and equity investing, among others. For more information, visit https://investments.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of the future using terms such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'will,' and other terms tied to future periods. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties, including the 'Risk Factors' MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company has no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement. Parts of this news release may include additional information on forward-looking statements. This news release may also contain measures that are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 17:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
01:08pMETLIFE : Investment management names adam ruggiero head of client solutions & p..
PU
06/06METLIFE : Peed dates' 16 cutting-edge insurtech start-ups in 8-hour innovation h..
AQ
06/05METLIFE : ‘Speed Dates' 16 Cutting-Edge Insurtech Start-Ups in 8-Hour Inno..
BU
05/30METLIFE : Investment Management and Granite Properties Announce Partnership to D..
BU
05/29METLIFE : Boosts Employee Benefits Leadership Team
BU
05/24METLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/23METLIFE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
05/23AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to MetLife, Inc.'s New Yen Denominated Se..
BU
05/21METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65 279 M
EBIT 2019 6 729 M
Net income 2019 5 180 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
P/E ratio 2020 8,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 45 979 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE17.83%44 724
AXA17.72%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.01%51 187
AFLAC18.13%39 085
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL22.45%38 253
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.22.35%33 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About