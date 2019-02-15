MetLife : Announces First Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend Actions

Declares Series D and Series E Preferred Stock Dividends

Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend, Subject to Final Confirmation

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

Semi-annual dividend of $29.375 per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series D, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares (NYSE: METPrE) each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.

Quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: METPrA), subject to the final confirmation that the company has met the financial tests specified in the certificate of designations for the Series A preferred stock, which the company anticipates will be made and announced on or about March 5, 2019. The New York Stock Exchange has not yet set an ex-dividend date for the Series A preferred stock, and will set an ex-dividend date after the confirmatory announcement.

The above dividends will be payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2019.

