MetLife : Announces Richard Nunn as New CEO for Australia

MetLife today announces Richard Nunn as its next Chief Executive Officer in Australia, commencing 1 May 2019.

Mr Nunn is currently the CEO of Statewide Super, a leading superannuation fund based in South Australia and one of MetLife Australia’s longest standing clients. He brings over 30 years’ financial services experience across wealth management (including life insurance and retail advice) and banking in Australia and Asia more broadly.

Geoff Brunsdon, Chair of MetLife in Australia, said of the appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard to MetLife. His deep financial services experience and proven ability to deliver growth make him a great fit for MetLife.

“MetLife continues to gather momentum in Australia, recently expanding into the retail market and winning the multi-million dollar Tasplan tender. I am confident Richard will continue to build on that momentum and deliver our vision of giving people the fastest, easiest and most caring life insurance experience.”

MetLife is a global insurance company with a 150-year history, and is the third largest group life insurer in Australia, protecting 2.6 million lives. The company has recently expanded into the retail life insurance through financial advisers. MetLife has been a specialist provider of life insurance in Australia since 2005.

Commenting on the MetLife business, Mr Brunsdon also said: “It is an exciting time for MetLife in Australia. Richard, and our executive leadership team, are well positioned to capitalise on what we have already achieved.”

Prior to joining Statewide, Mr Nunn has worked for some of the industry’s biggest and best known organisations including NAB, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), IOOF and AXA, across a range of management roles and geographies. Richard will be relocating to Sydney to take up the role in May.

Vince Watt, MetLife Australia’s Chief Financial Officer, will continue as Acting CEO until Mr Nunn commences in May.

“I want to thank Vince for his outstanding leadership and all our employees for their continued commitment to delivering for our customers,” said Mr Brunsdon.

About MetLife

MetLife Insurance Limited (MetLife), an affiliate of MetLife, Inc., is a specialist provider of life insurance to affinity partners, superannuation trustees and employers in Australia. MetLife has expertise in designing and executing direct insurance programs for partners’ customers and insurance solutions to meet the needs of specific member groups. MetLife has been a specialist provider of life risk insurance products in Australia since 2005. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.au.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates, is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

