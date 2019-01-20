MetLife : Announces Richard Nunn as New CEO for Australia

MetLife today announces Richard Nunn as its next Chief Executive Officer
in Australia, commencing 1 May 2019.
Mr Nunn is currently the CEO of Statewide Super, a leading
superannuation fund based in South Australia and one of MetLife
Australia’s longest standing clients. He brings over 30 years’ financial
services experience across wealth management (including life insurance
and retail advice) and banking in Australia and Asia more broadly.
Geoff Brunsdon, Chair of MetLife in Australia, said of the appointment:
“We’re delighted to welcome Richard to MetLife. His deep financial
services experience and proven ability to deliver growth make him a
great fit for MetLife.
“MetLife continues to gather momentum in Australia, recently expanding
into the retail market and winning the multi-million dollar Tasplan
tender. I am confident Richard will continue to build on that momentum
and deliver our vision of giving people the fastest, easiest and most
caring life insurance experience.”
MetLife is a global insurance company with a 150-year history, and is
the third largest group life insurer in Australia, protecting 2.6
million lives. The company has recently expanded into the retail life
insurance through financial advisers. MetLife has been a specialist
provider of life insurance in Australia since 2005.
Commenting on the MetLife business, Mr Brunsdon also said: “It is an
exciting time for MetLife in Australia. Richard, and our executive
leadership team, are well positioned to capitalise on what we have
already achieved.”
Prior to joining Statewide, Mr Nunn has worked for some of the
industry’s biggest and best known organisations including NAB,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), IOOF and AXA, across a range of
management roles and geographies. Richard will be relocating to Sydney
to take up the role in May.
Vince Watt, MetLife Australia’s Chief Financial Officer, will continue
as Acting CEO until Mr Nunn commences in May.
“I want to thank Vince for his outstanding leadership and all our
employees for their continued commitment to delivering for our
customers,” said Mr Brunsdon.
About MetLife
MetLife Insurance Limited (MetLife), an affiliate of MetLife, Inc., is a
specialist provider of life insurance to affinity partners,
superannuation trustees and employers in Australia. MetLife has
expertise in designing and executing direct insurance programs for
partners’ customers and insurance solutions to meet the needs of
specific member groups. MetLife has been a specialist provider of life
risk insurance products in Australia since 2005. For more information,
visit www.metlife.com.au.
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates, is
one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing
insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its
individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world.
Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and
holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin
America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.
