MetLife : Chairman, President & CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that Steven A. Kandarian,
chairman, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference on Thursday,
Feb. 14, 2019, beginning at 9:10 a.m. (ET).
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the
internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2019/id73205174894.cfm.
Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes
prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary
software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Thursday,
Feb. 21, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly
after the presentation concludes.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies,
providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management
to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their
changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40
countries and holds leading market positions in the United States,
Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more
information, visit www.metlife.com.
