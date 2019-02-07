Log in
MetLife : Chairman, President & CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

02/07/2019 | 04:19pm EST

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that Steven A. Kandarian, chairman, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, beginning at 9:10 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2019/id73205174894.cfm. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65 747 M
EBIT 2019 6 183 M
Net income 2019 5 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 44 605 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE10.08%44 605
AXA9.08%56 677
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.41%51 922
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL14.54%38 578
AFLAC6.23%36 846
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.8.42%31 036
