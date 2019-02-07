MetLife : Chairman, President & CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that Steven A. Kandarian, chairman, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, beginning at 9:10 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2019/id73205174894.cfm. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005872/en/