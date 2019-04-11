MetLife : Creates “360Health” – Insurance Solutions Focused on Increasing Healthspan

Insights gathered from close to 30,000 consumers across markets in Asia reveal that as many as 60 percent of people would rather live a shorter healthy life, than a longer life with a serious illness like cancer, dementia or heart disease1.

Customers surveyed in China, Japan, Korea and Australia also reveal that people are worried about the burden serious illness would bring upon their family, yet less than half believe they’re doing enough or are confident they know how to prevent it.

MetLife has created 360Health, an end-to-end health solution in Asia to directly address these concerns and help customers increase their “healthspan” (the number of healthy years in their overall lifespan) by preventing and managing serious illness.

“After listening deeply to our customers, we designed a solution that goes beyond products towards an integrated offering that combines insurance products with health services to deliver a simple and engaging customer experience,” said Kishore Ponnavolu, President of MetLife Asia.

MetLife already holds a number of leading market positions in Asia and is the first insurer to create a dedicated regional brand for its health solutions portfolio focused on helping customers prevent and manage serious illnesses through a number of first-in-market solutions.

“Part of our job as protectors and partners to help people navigate the twists and turns of life is to provide solutions that help them prevent, diagnose and manage serious health conditions so they can enjoy longer healthspans, as well as lifespans,” said Ponnavolu.

MetLife launched its 360Health solution in South Korea this week, where customers and their family members will now have access to market-leading health protection products in addition to a wide selection of innovative health services, like discounted genetic testing for cancer and pharmacogenomic testing, as well as a private nurse to accompany and support patients attending medical appointments for a critical illness 2.

MetLife customers in China were first to experience 360Health in 2018 with the launch of three signature solutions, that include services like overseas health checks and real-time co-diagnosis between doctors in China and the United States. A fourth solution, “Safeguarding Your Health Plus", launched this week, giving customers access to flexible combinations of coverage to address their personal health protection needs at different life stages.

MetLife plans to expand 360Health to additional markets over time and will continue to roll out new and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of people in Asia.

1 Source: Healthspan Quantitative Research, June-July 2018

2 Total face amount of the products they own must exceed USD44,000

