Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE

(MET)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MetLife : Endor Wins MetLife Korea's Innovation Program, Collab 5.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

In addition to awarding Endor a USD 100,000 contract to pilot their solutions with MetLife Korea business, the insurer plans to partner with four other innovative insurtech startups.

MetLife Korea today announced Endor as the winner of its open innovation program, collab 5.0. The Israel-based startup has won a USD 100,000 contract to pilot their solution with the insurer, which allows business users to answer predictive questions on the same day without the need for data science expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005728/en/

Endor celebrates its collab 5.0 win with MetLife Leaders (Photo: Business Wire)

Endor celebrates its collab 5.0 win with MetLife Leaders (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to Endor, MetLife Korea selected four other finalists including Eda Communications, Fount, and MindsLab from South Korea, and Gnowbe, from Singapore for special Judges Awards.

Created by LumenLab, MetLife’s Asia innovation center, collab 5.0 invited insurtechs from around the globe to apply to pilot their solutions with MetLife Korea.

The winners were among seven finalists to pitch their solutions to a panel of senior MetLife executives at a ‘Demo Day’ in Seoul on Thursday. In total 180 startups from 30 countries applied to the program, including 51 from South Korea.

“MetLife Korea is looking forward to working with Endor and the other four innovative startups. Their solutions have the potential to offer tremendous benefits to our business and customers in Korea,” said Young Rok Song, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MetLife Korea.

“Innovation is a business imperative and external collaboration forms a key component of MetLife’s efforts to transform the insurance sector. Collab is about building partnerships that help us innovate ahead of tomorrow’s challenges to have a greater impact on those we serve,” said Zia Zaman, LumenLab’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of MetLife Asia.

Collab 5.0 launched in February and follows four successful collab programs, including two in Japan in 2017 and 2018, one in MetLife’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region in 2018, and one in Singapore in 2016.

Since its inception, collab has attracted 718 applications from more than 60 countries and MetLife has awarded more than USD 1 million worth of contracts to develop value-generating solutions for MetLife’s business and customers.

For more information on collab 5.0 and the seven finalists, visit: http://collab.lumenlab.sg/

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About LumenLab

As MetLife’s pioneers for disruptive innovation in Asia, LumenLab is charging ahead to create new businesses in health, wealth and retirement. Lumen, a measure of light, symbolizes our commitment to illuminating a new path for solving the problems that the people of Asia face today. Through our focus on building new products and services grounded in technology and data, we aim to help people achieve richer and more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit http://www.lumenlab.sg


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
08:01pMETLIFE : Endor Wins MetLife Korea's Innovation Program, Collab 5.0
BU
06/12METLIFE : Announces Date for Investor Conference
BU
06/07METLIFE : Investment management names adam ruggiero head of client solutions & p..
PU
06/06METLIFE : Peed dates' 16 cutting-edge insurtech start-ups in 8-hour innovation h..
AQ
06/05METLIFE : ‘Speed Dates' 16 Cutting-Edge Insurtech Start-Ups in 8-Hour Inno..
BU
05/30METLIFE : Investment Management and Granite Properties Announce Partnership to D..
BU
05/29METLIFE : Boosts Employee Benefits Leadership Team
BU
05/24METLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/23METLIFE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
05/23AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to MetLife, Inc.'s New Yen Denominated Se..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65 279 M
EBIT 2019 6 729 M
Net income 2019 5 180 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 9,21
P/E ratio 2020 8,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 45 931 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE17.93%44 724
AXA19.84%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.34%51 187
AFLAC19.36%39 085
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL21.10%38 253
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.19.36%33 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About