MetLife : Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that John McCallion, executive
vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a
fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference
on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET).
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the
internet at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw45/met/.
Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes
prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary
software. A replay of the presentation will be available until
Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website
beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies,
providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management
to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their
changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40
countries and holds leading market positions in the United States,
Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more
information, visit www.metlife.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005569/en/