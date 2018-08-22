Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE (MET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MetLife : Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw45/met/. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
10:17pMETLIFE : Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Keefe..
BU
08/21METLIFE : New Blockchain Health Insurance Product Eliminates Claims
BU
08/17METLIFE : Investment Management, State Street Enter Into $2 Billion Commercial M..
AQ
08/16METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : and State Street Enter into a $2 Billion Commerc..
BU
08/16METLIFE : to Hold Investor Conference in Asia
BU
08/16METLIFE : Investment Management, State Street in $2 Billion Co-Lending Agreement
DJ
08/15METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15METLIFE : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
08/10METLIFE&RSQUO;S GLOBAL INNOVATION CH : collab 4.0
BU
08/07METLIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21MetLife tests blockchain health insurance product that eliminates claims 
08/1848 Of 104 S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Yield 3% To 6.35% For August 
08/16MetLife, State Street ink $2B commercial mortgage co-lending pact 
08/12How To Retire Comfortably By 62 With A Million 
08/11Sticking With The Story - The Idea Guide 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68 358 M
EBIT 2018 6 238 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 10,23
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 46 568 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Ring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-8.78%46 568
AXA-12.17%60 958
PRUDENTIAL-8.58%58 303
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.63%41 562
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.74%36 738
AFLAC6.58%36 025
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.