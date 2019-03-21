MetLife Investment Management : Originates Record $14.7 Billion in Private Debt in 2018

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE: MET)
institutional asset management business, originated $14.7 billion in
private debt in 2018 across its corporate private placements and
infrastructure platforms, a record amount for MIM. This included $4.7
billion of investments on behalf of MIM’s unaffiliated/third-party
institutional investors.
John Wills, global head of private debt origination, MetLife Investment
Management, said: “We outpaced expectations in 2018 as issuers
increasingly turned to private debt solutions to diversify their
financing sources. Looking forward, our outlook remains positive as
issuers continue to seek ease of execution and certainty supported by
strategic, long-term partnerships.”
MIM’s private debt origination for 2018 included $9.6 billion in
corporate private placement transactions, representing a 30 percent
increase compared with 2017. This increase was driven by strong deal
origination in the U.S., Europe and Australia. MIM’s growth was further
bolstered by more than $1.7 billion in investments across new
sub-sectors within the transportation, financial and healthcare
industries.
MIM also originated $5.1 billion through its infrastructure debt
platform. This result represented a 34 percent increase year over year,
driven by mandates across the transportation, power and energy, and
social infrastructure sectors globally, among others. MIM’s
infrastructure debt portfolio also continued to support MetLife’s
broader social and environmental goals across the globe.
At 31 December 2018, MIM’s total private debt portfolio stood at $70.6
billion, including $24.0 billion of non-proprietary assets managed on
behalf of unaffiliated/third party clients.
